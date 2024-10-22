Enovate AI, a leader in AI-driven solutions for energy operations, is excited to announce the successful completion of a transformative project for a major innovative geothermal company in Texas and is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Blu Clarity, an innovator in proactive risk management and well control insurance. This collaboration brings together cutting-edge AI-powered real-time data analytics with dynamic risk management, revolutionizing upstream oil gas, geothermal, and industrial well applications to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and promote sustainability

Driving Efficiency in Risk and Operations

Through Enovate AI's advanced analytics platform, Blu Clarity's clients will gain real-time, actionable insights into their well operations. This integration enables businesses to identify and address potential issues before they escalate, significantly improving operational efficiency and minimizing financial loss. Blu Clarity's proactive risk management approach aligns with Enovate AI's AI-driven analytics, providing a sustainable, data-driven framework that enhances risk profiles while preventing and mitigating risks.

"This partnership allows us to support what AI can achieve for energy producers," said Camilo Mejia, CEO of Enovate AI. "Combining our real-time analytics with Blu Clarity's risk management expertise means that we are delivering comprehensive solutions that not only increase efficiencies but also improve sustainability, reduce emissions and lower operational costs."

Sustainable Solutions for Well Control Risk

The Enovate AI and Blu Clarity partnership presents a multi-spectrum solution to address well control risk from a variety of angles, including operational, financial, regulatory, and sustainability perspectives. By breaking down silos between these areas, the partnership delivers cross-functional value that enhances decision-making, optimizes safety, and improves financial performance for clients in the energy sector.

This partnership is especially important in the transition to sustainable energy. By enabling real-time risk management, predictive insights, and advanced operational support, Blu Clarity is helping companies reduce the Total Cost of Risk (TCOR) while boosting Return on Investment (ROI), ultimately creating a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable operational model.

Blu Clarity's Pascal Ray, CEO, echoed the sentiment: "Efficiency-based proactive risk management is at the core of what we do. By partnering with Enovate AI, we are able to offer an integrated solution that delivers value across multiple dimensions, driving sustainable risk solutions while reducing operational costs."

This collaboration leverages real-time AI predictive performance to optimize operations and encourages support from leading insurance stakeholders such as Lloyd's of London, Chubb, and Munich Re for the next phase of sustainable energy initiatives.

About Enovate AI

Enovate AI delivers business and operational process optimization for decarbonization and energy independence through digital engineering and automation. Enovate AI's proven technology model is enabled by the capacity to deliver digital solutions that accelerate a clean, efficient, and diversified energy supply. Enovate AI supports oil and gas, renewables, and CCS operations with an end-to-end digital package from optimization to monetization. Enovate AI supports a cleaner, more efficient, and diversified energy industry through the deployment of effective AI solutions. At Enovate AI we realize the full potential of process autonomy to create a more profitable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible energy industry across the globe.

About Blu Clarity

Blu Clarity is a leader in proactive risk management, offering tailored well control insurance programs and dynamic risk assessment solutions for upstream energy, geothermal, and CCUS operations. With their Value Integration Model, Blu Clarity helps companies prevent and mitigate costly well control risks, improve efficiency, safety, and enhance financial performance, all while supporting sustainable growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021397970/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Nye

contactus@enovate.ai