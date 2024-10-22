Mainsail Industries, Inc.: Mainsail Industries Awarded an AFWERX Phase 2 STTR Contract

Metalvisor, a solution for building a secure foundation and secure supply chain for deploying Zero Trust capabilities and stopping exploits at the Edge

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Mainsail Industries announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an STTR Phase II contract focused on Metalvisor, our secure and performant computing platform that will address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) / Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now, Mainsail Industries has commenced its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities to strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Metalvisor

A modern, secure and performant Type-Zero hypervisor that provides a cyber resilient, secure edge platform to defend against advanced persistent threats, sophisticated cyber attacks, and quantum threats.

"This is a critical milestone for Mainsail in our journey to establish Metalvisor as the most secure and performant compute platform resilient not only to today's threat, but against unknown, future threats." - Brad Sollar, Mainsail Industries CTO

"Mainsail is excited to be working once again with Metropolitan State University, MN and Booz Allen Hamilton. We have been fostering these relationships and are excited to see results and progress." - Eric Van Arsdall, Mainsail Industries CEO

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

