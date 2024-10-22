The "Romania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Romanian construction industry to shrink by 4.6% in real terms in 2024, owing to high inflation and elevated interest rates, coupled with rising construction costs, and falling residential building permits.

According to the National Statistics Institute (NIS), the average construction cost index rose by 11.7% year-on-year (YoY) in the first two months of 2024, preceded by an annual growth of 8.2% in 2023. Moreover, the total number of residential building permits issued in the country fell by 5.7% YoY in the first two months of 2024, following an annual fall of 20.6% in 2023.

The industry is expected to recover at an average annual rate of 3.7% from 2025 to 2028, owing to investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and housing infrastructure projects. Growth will also be supported by investments as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) approved in December 2023, which involves grants worth RON59.1 billion ($12.9 billion) to support the green transition, and REPowerEU grants worth RON6.9 billion ($1.5 billion). Forecast period growth in the industry will also be supported by improved investments in the energy sector, as a part of government's commitment to increase the share of renewable energy, in total energy consumption to 36% in 2030 from 30.6% in 2023.

In March 2024, the European Commission approved Romania's RON14.7 billion ($3.2 billion) scheme to support the construction and operation of new solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities and onshore wind farms. The scheme was approved under the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework for state aid, and the aid will be provided through a competitive bidding process by the end of next year.

