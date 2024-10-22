The "The Czech Republic Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Czech Republic's construction industry to record a subdued growth rate of 0.4% in real terms in 2024, as the country continues to face the effects of elevated inflation, such as the rising cost of both materials and labour, coupled with the continues weakness in the residential sector, thus effecting the overall construction industry.

The residential sector, which is the third largest sector is facing a downturn this year, due to rapid fall in the building permits. According to the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), the total number of residential building permits issued in the country declined by 9.9% year on year (YoY) in the first two months of 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 18.7% in 2023.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.9% during 2025-28, supported by public and private sector investments in the development of transportation, housing and energy sectors. The construction of the country's first high-speed railway line linking Prague, Usti nad Labem and the German city of Dresden, with an estimated investment of CZK150 billion ($6.7 billion) will support industry's output over the forecast period.

The project involves the construction of 150km-long cross-border railway line, a two-track 46km railway line between Heidenau (DE) and Usti nad Labem (CZ) with a 30km-long tunnel through the Ore Mountains between Heidenau and Chabarovice. Furthermore, the government's plan to increase the share of renewable energy in its total energy consumption from 13% in 2020 to 30% by 2030 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. Moreover, to support this growth, the government allocated CZK12.4 billion ($556 million) to renewable energy projects as part of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

