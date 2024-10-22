India's installed renewable energy capacity reached 201. 46 GW at the end of September 2024, with 90. 76 GW coming from solar projects, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). From pv magazine India India's cumulative solar installations reached 90. 76 GW at the end of September 2024, according to the MNRE. The total includes 70. 05 GW from ground-mounted projects, 14. 3 GW from grid-connected rooftop PV, 2. 63 GW from hybrid projects, and 3. 78 GW from off-grid systems. Rajasthan leads all states with 24. 2 GW of installed PV capacity, followed by Gujarat with 15. 1 GW ...

