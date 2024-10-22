DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (U71G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Oct-2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.9701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2629132 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 354450 EQS News ID: 2013681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

