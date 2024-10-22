AI PC Market worth $231.30 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI PC market is expected to reach USD 231.30 billion by 2030 from USD 50.61 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 28.82% during 2024-2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factors driving the market growth of the AI PC. The increased focus on productivity and automation is one of the factors driving the AI PC market. Organizations across industries are optimizing their workflows for smooth and efficient running through AI-enabled PCs for personal and business operations. AI PCs are powered by deep learning models that offer real-time personalized suggestions. Tools including AI-powered project management and automated decision-making tools significantly boost productivity through in-depth analysis of user behaviour and workflows that enable professionals to make speedier, data-driven decisions. In the creative industries, AI PCs significantly improve content generation by providing tools to aid in editing, writing, and design.

The workstation segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The rising demand on high-performance computing in the development of Al in machine learning, data analysis, and content generation makes an Al workstation indispensable for professionals. The Al workstation is designed to perform demanding workloads such as training deep learning models or running big datasets for analytics. High-memory capacity and powerful GPUs along with multi-core CPUs are crucial to performing such tasks. As the number of demanding applications of Al rises, industries such as automotive, health care, finance, and media increasingly require these workstations to handle data-intensive tasks efficiently.

Enterprise end user segment is expected to hold largest market share in the AI PC market during the forecast period.

The increasing necessity to make a data-driven approach towards decision-making, and automation is fuelling the demand for Al powered PCs in the enterprise sector. Enterprises are deploying AI PCs for tasks such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and computer vision, as AI PCs help streamline business processes and automate repeated tasks to increase productivity. The AI PCs are implemented to automate customer service, data analytics, predictive maintenance by companies to bring down their cost while enhancing efficiency. As a result, the PCs also support high-end data-driven decision-making capabilities, thus allowing the enterprise to analyze vast amounts of data in real time and generate insights that may drive efficiency within their operations.

North America held largest market share in the AI PC industry in 2023.

The region is leading in artificial intelligence which has been implemented in the sectors of healthcare, finance and technology, retail, and also sectors like manufacturing. Advanced technological infrastructure and a robust ecosystem of research & development have positioned North America at an advanced level of artificial intelligence. Various Al PCs manufacturers like Dell Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (US) have been a complementing to the growth of the market in this region. Development and deployment of AI PCs across enterprises have witnessed a significant acceleration in the region's leadership of AI innovation, thus driving the growth of the market.

The report profiles key players in AI PC Companies such as Apple Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Lenovo (China), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), and Microsoft (US).

