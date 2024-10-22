

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel with the mission of exploring ways to put back on rails the stalled diplomatic process aimed at securing the hostage release and a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.



Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his office in Jerusalem Tuesday.



From Israel, Blinken will travel to other countries in the region, the State Department said.



His five-day Middle East tour is scheduled to last until Friday.



Throughout the region, Secretary Blinken will discuss the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end, securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, the State Department said in a press release. He will continue discussions on post-conflict period planning and emphasize the need to chart a new path forward that enables Palestinians to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from Hamas's tyranny. He will underscore that additional food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza.



The Secretary will also discuss the need to reach a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that fully implements UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes. 'He will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to work with partners across the region to de-escalate tensions and provide lasting stability,' the State Department said.



President Joe Biden had said last week after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar that he is sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel with the mission of exploring ways to end the hostage crisis, and how to secure Gaza.



Biden said he feels more hopeful about a ceasefire, and has a sense of the war ending very soon.



However, the ground reality is far from that, Middle East reports say.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News