Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 16:24 Uhr
TECOM Group: Pure Ice Cream signs agreement to raise annual production capacity by 300% with AED 80 million hub at Dubai Industrial City

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Ice Cream, the manufacturer of brands such as Kwality Ice Creams and Hershey's Ice Cream, has signed an agreement to establish a production facility representing an AED 80 million investment at Dubai Industrial City, the region's leading manufacturing and logistics hub.

Pure Ice Cream signs agreement to raise annual production capacity by 300% with AED 80 million hub at Dubai Industrial City

Kwality Ice Creams is the flagship brand of the UAE-based Pure Ice Cream, and is distributed across more than 8,000 retail outlets in the UAE as well as to neighbouring countries in the GCC and African markets including Tanzania and Ethiopia. Pure Ice Cream's agreement with Dubai Industrial City was announced during the district's participation at the SIAL Paris international food show as part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism's (DET) delegation on 19-23 October 2024 at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

Set for development within the dedicated food and beverage (F&B) zone of Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, Pure Ice Cream's facility is expected to be among the UAE's largest ice cream factories upon launch in 2026. The new hub, which has a built-up area of 160,000 sq.ft. across a 246,000 sq.ft. land plot, will expand Pure Ice Cream's annual capacity by 300% to 30 million litres, supporting its plan to expand its regional and international footprint as well as fortify its presence in the UAE's F&B manufacturing sector.

"A self-sustaining F&B sector is not an aspiration, but a non-negotiable necessity for future economies," said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. "The visionary Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Operation 300bn, and Make it in the Emirates are the foundational pillars upon which this robust future is actively being constructed in the UAE. The launch of Pure Ice Cream's facility at Dubai Industrial City offers a powerful proof point of these visions in action, and its addition to our district's thriving F&B zone is a tangible manifestation of the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051. We welcome such partners in our journey towards a resilient, sustainable, and prosperous future for the country."

The new facility will feature cutting-edge fully and semi-automated manufacturing systems and upon completion, will support the manufacturer's network in key markets across the GCC, USA, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Set to create more than 300 specialised jobs, the hub will also contribute to the growth of the local economy by accelerating employment in the manufacturing sector. Pure Ice Cream's new facility will also be designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability, adhering to internationally recognised ISO 14001 environmental and FSSC22000 food safety certifications.

Launched in 2004 by TECOM Group, Dubai Industrial City is home to more than 1,000 local, regional, and international customers and over 300 operational factories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537213/TECOM_Group.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pure-ice-cream-signs-agreement-to-raise-annual-production-capacity-by-300-with-aed-80-million-hub-at-dubai-industrial-city-302283256.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
