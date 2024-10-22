Anzeige
22.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Expands Arizona Presence With Acquisition of Pinnacle Insurance Consultants

Strategic Acquisition Enhances ALKEME's E&O Insurance Expertise in Real Estate Sector

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Pinnacle Insurance Consultants (PIC), based in Scottsdale, Arizona. This strategic move strengthens ALKEME's position in the insurance industry and enhances its capabilities in Errors & Omissions (E&O)/Professional Liability (PL), particularly within the real estate sector.

Pinnacle Insurance Consultants has established itself as a premier provider of E&O insurance, with a deep understanding of the unique coverage requirements for real estate firms. The company's expertise in this complex and dynamic field allows them to offer optimal coverage tailored to their clients' specific needs.

"We are thrilled to continue our Arizona expansion and are excited to work with Lisa and her team," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their unparalleled expertise in E&O insurance for the real estate market aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to providing specialized insurance solutions."

Lisa Robinson, President of Pinnacle Insurance Consultants, added, "Joining forces with ALKEME opens up exciting new possibilities for our team and clients. We look forward to leveraging ALKEME's resources and network to further enhance our service offerings and expand our reach."

ABOUT ALKEME
ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 50 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
