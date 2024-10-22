CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) today reported 2024 third-quarter net income of $89.0 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.5 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. The 2024 third-quarter results include a net negative impact of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $207.7 million, or $5.68 per diluted share, compared to $193.2 million, or $5.30 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2024 year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $9.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2023 year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
"Operating conditions across our global markets remain consistent with our expectations coming into the year," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "Our commercial and operations teams at Rail North America continue to execute at a high level. GATX Rail North America's fleet utilization was 99.3% at the end of the third quarter and the renewal success rate was over 80%. The renewal lease rate change of GATX's Lease Price Index was a positive 26.6% with an average renewal term of 59 months.
"At Rail North America, we capitalized on an active secondary railcar market and generated third-quarter remarketing income of over $43 million, bringing year-to-date remarketing income to over $96 million. Furthermore, we identified opportunities to grow our asset base during the quarter, acquiring over 1,000 railcars in addition to those acquired under our supply agreement.
"Rail International performed well as we continue to take delivery of new railcars in Europe and India. GATX Rail Europe's fleet utilization was 95.9% at the end of the quarter. GATX Rail India, where fleet utilization remained at 100%, continues to experience very strong demand for railcars and sees substantial opportunities for new railcar investments.
"In Engine Leasing, third-quarter results were driven by excellent performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates, as demand for aircraft spare engines remains robust. We continued to identify attractive opportunities to increase our investment in engines, both directly and through RRPF affiliates. In the third quarter, we added four engines to our wholly owned portfolio for $94.8 million."
Mr. Lyons concluded, "Based on current market conditions and our year-to-date performance, we expect 2024 full-year earnings to be in the range of $7.50-$7.70 per diluted share. This guidance excludes the impact of Tax Benefits and Other Items."
RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $102.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $66.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Higher 2024 third-quarter segment profit was driven by higher gains on asset dispositions and higher lease revenue. Year to date 2024, Rail North America reported segment profit of $271.5 million, compared to $240.6 million in the same period of 2023. Higher 2024 year-to-date segment profit was predominately driven by higher lease revenue, partially offset by higher interest expense.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Rail North America's wholly owned fleet was composed of over 111,000 cars, including approximately 9,000 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet. Fleet utilization was 99.3% at the end of the third quarter of 2024, consistent with the end of the prior quarter and the end of the third quarter of 2023.
During the third quarter of 2024, the renewal lease rate change of the LPI was positive 26.6%. This compares to positive 29.4% in the prior quarter and positive 33.4% in the third quarter of 2023. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the third quarter of 2024 was 59 months, compared to 61 months in the prior quarter and 65 months in the third quarter of 2023. The 2024 third-quarter renewal success rate was 82.0%, compared to 84.1% in the prior quarter and 83.6% in the third quarter of 2023. Rail North America's investment volume during the third quarter of 2024 was $325.9 million.
Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America's business are provided on the last page of this press release.
RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International's segment profit was $33.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Year to date 2024, Rail International reported segment profit of $89.2 million, compared to $79.0 million in the same period of 2023. The 2023 year-to-date results include a net positive impact of $0.3 million from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Additional details are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Excluding the impact of these items, higher 2024 third-quarter and year-to-date segment profit was driven by more railcars on lease and higher lease rates.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, GATX Rail Europe's (GRE) fleet consisted of nearly 30,000 cars. 2024 third-quarter fleet utilization was 95.9%, compared to 95.8% at the end of the prior quarter and 96.0% at the end of the third quarter of 2023.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Rail India's fleet consisted of over 10,300 railcars. 2024 third-quarter fleet utilization was 100%, consistent with the end of the prior quarter and the end of the third quarter of 2023.
Additional fleet statistics for GRE and Rail India are provided on the last page of this press release.
ENGINE LEASING
Engine Leasing reported segment profit of $37.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to segment profit of $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Year to date 2024, segment profit was $81.6 million, compared to segment profit of $75.1 million in the same period of 2023.
2024 and 2023 year-to-date results include a net positive impact of $0.6 million and a net negative impact of $1.4 million, respectively, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Additional details are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
Excluding these impacts, higher 2024 third-quarter and year-to-date segment profit was predominately driven by strong performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance (RRPF) affiliates. Earnings from GATX Engine Leasing, our wholly owned portfolio, were also higher in the comparative periods due to more engines under ownership.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.
The following factors, in addition to those discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
351.7
$
317.2
$
1,024.6
$
927.8
Non-dedicated engine revenue
18.1
13.6
45.0
24.5
Marine operating revenue
-
0.6
-
6.1
Other revenue
35.6
28.7
102.4
83.8
Total Revenues
405.4
360.1
1,172.0
1,042.2
Expenses
Maintenance expense
95.9
87.9
283.9
254.1
Marine operating expense
-
1.0
-
5.4
Depreciation expense
103.4
96.2
297.9
278.1
Operating lease expense
8.0
9.0
26.0
27.0
Other operating expense
14.1
12.0
41.5
34.0
Selling, general and administrative expense
57.2
51.0
171.7
153.4
Total Expenses
278.6
257.1
821.0
752.0
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
48.5
16.9
110.3
105.1
Interest expense, net
(88.9
)
(68.1
)
(249.5
)
(190.8
)
Other (expense) income
(0.9
)
1.8
(10.9
)
(7.1
)
Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates' Earnings
85.5
53.6
200.9
197.4
Income taxes
(22.9
)
(14.5
)
(51.9
)
(52.3
)
Share of affiliates' earnings, net of taxes
26.4
13.4
58.7
48.1
Net Income
$
89.0
$
52.5
$
207.7
$
193.2
Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
2.44
$
1.44
$
5.70
$
5.32
Average number of common shares
35.8
35.7
35.8
35.6
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.43
$
1.44
$
5.68
$
5.30
Average number of common shares and common share equivalents
35.9
35.8
35.9
35.7
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.58
$
0.55
$
1.74
$
1.65
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
September 30
December 31
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
503.7
$
450.7
Restricted Cash
0.1
0.1
Receivables
Rent and other receivables
93.9
87.9
Finance leases (as lessor)
124.8
136.4
Less: allowance for losses
(5.3
)
(5.9
)
213.4
218.4
Operating Assets and Facilities
14,243.1
13,081.9
Less: allowance for depreciation
(3,866.7
)
(3,670.7
)
10,376.4
9,411.2
Lease Assets (as lessee)
Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation
173.5
212.0
173.5
212.0
Investments in Affiliated Companies
690.3
627.0
Goodwill
120.9
120.0
Other Assets ($0.4 and $0.8 related to assets held for sale)
301.6
286.6
Total Assets
$
12,379.9
$
11,326.0
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
210.1
$
239.6
Debt
Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities
11.1
11.0
Recourse
8,293.5
7,388.1
8,304.6
7,399.1
Lease Obligations (as lessee)
Operating leases
187.5
226.8
187.5
226.8
Deferred Income Taxes
1,132.2
1,081.1
Other Liabilities
108.8
106.4
Total Liabilities
9,943.2
9,053.0
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,436.7
2,273.0
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
12,379.9
$
11,326.0
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
249.2
$
86.3
$
8.1
$
8.1
$
351.7
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
18.1
-
18.1
Other revenue
29.3
4.3
-
2.0
35.6
Total Revenues
278.5
90.6
26.2
10.1
405.4
Expenses
Maintenance expense
77.7
17.0
-
1.2
95.9
Depreciation expense
69.2
20.3
10.1
3.8
103.4
Operating lease expense
8.0
-
-
-
8.0
Other operating expense
7.0
3.7
2.6
0.8
14.1
Total Expenses
161.9
41.0
12.7
5.8
221.4
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
46.7
1.7
-
0.1
48.5
Interest (expense) income, net
(60.2
)
(18.5
)
(11.3
)
1.1
(88.9
)
Other (expense) income
(0.8
)
1.1
0.1
(1.3
)
(0.9
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings
0.1
-
35.2
-
35.3
Segment profit
$
102.4
$
33.9
$
37.5
$
4.2
$
178.0
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
57.2
Income taxes (includes $8.9 related to affiliates' earnings)
31.8
Net income
$
89.0
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
325.9
$
80.6
$
94.8
$
3.2
$
504.5
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
43.6
$
1.2
$
-
$
0.1
$
44.9
Residual sharing income
0.1
-
-
-
0.1
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
3.0
0.5
-
-
3.5
$
46.7
$
1.7
$
-
$
0.1
$
48.5
__________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
225.2
$
75.6
$
8.1
$
8.3
$
317.2
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
13.6
-
13.6
Marine operating revenue
-
-
0.6
-
0.6
Other revenue
22.7
3.6
0.1
2.3
28.7
Total Revenues
247.9
79.2
22.4
10.6
360.1
Expenses
Maintenance expense
69.4
17.1
-
1.4
87.9
Marine operating expense
-
-
1.0
-
1.0
Depreciation expense
66.9
17.5
8.4
3.4
96.2
Operating lease expense
9.0
-
-
-
9.0
Other operating expense
6.5
2.7
2.1
0.7
12.0
Total Expenses
151.8
37.3
11.5
5.5
206.1
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
15.5
0.9
0.2
0.3
16.9
Interest (expense) income, net
(46.6
)
(14.5
)
(8.7
)
1.7
(68.1
)
Other income (expense)
1.2
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
0.9
1.8
Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) earnings
(0.1
)
-
18.0
-
17.9
Segment profit
$
66.1
$
28.2
$
20.2
$
8.0
$
122.5
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
51.0
Income taxes (includes $4.5 related to affiliates' earnings)
19.0
Net income
$
52.5
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
197.0
$
129.6
$
28.3
$
9.0
$
363.9
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
13.0
$
-
$
-
$
0.1
$
13.1
Residual sharing income
0.1
-
0.2
-
0.3
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
2.4
0.9
-
0.2
3.5
$
15.5
$
0.9
$
0.2
$
0.3
$
16.9
__________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
727.8
$
248.9
$
24.3
$
23.6
$
1,024.6
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
45.0
-
45.0
Other revenue
86.1
10.6
-
5.7
102.4
Total Revenues
813.9
259.5
69.3
29.3
1,172.0
Expenses
Maintenance expense
228.0
52.7
-
3.2
283.9
Depreciation expense
201.1
58.6
27.1
11.1
297.9
Operating lease expense
26.0
-
-
-
26.0
Other operating expense
20.1
10.8
7.0
3.6
41.5
Total Expenses
475.2
122.1
34.1
17.9
649.3
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
105.8
3.7
0.6
0.2
110.3
Interest (expense) income, net
(169.9
)
(52.7
)
(30.3
)
3.4
(249.5
)
Other (expense) income
(3.2
)
0.8
0.3
(8.8
)
(10.9
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings
0.1
-
75.8
-
75.9
Segment profit
$
271.5
$
89.2
$
81.6
$
6.2
$
448.5
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
171.7
Income taxes (includes $17.2 related to affiliates' earnings)
69.1
Net income
$
207.7
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
955.7
$
190.1
$
166.1
$
13.2
$
1,325.1
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
96.3
$
1.3
$
0.6
$
0.2
$
98.4
Residual sharing income
0.3
-
-
-
0.3
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
9.2
2.4
-
-
11.6
$
105.8
$
3.7
$
0.6
$
0.2
$
110.3
__________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
659.2
$
219.1
$
24.5
$
25.0
$
927.8
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
24.5
-
24.5
Marine operating revenue
-
-
6.1
-
6.1
Other revenue
68.0
9.6
0.1
6.1
83.8
Total Revenues
727.2
228.7
55.2
31.1
1,042.2
Expenses
Maintenance expense
203.1
47.6
-
3.4
254.1
Marine operating expense
-
-
5.4
-
5.4
Depreciation expense
198.5
49.8
19.9
9.9
278.1
Operating lease expense
27.0
-
-
-
27.0
Other operating expense
20.2
7.2
4.4
2.2
34.0
Total Expenses
448.8
104.6
29.7
15.5
598.6
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
97.4
2.4
4.7
0.6
105.1
Interest (expense) income, net
(133.4
)
(40.5
)
(20.9
)
4.0
(190.8
)
Other (expense) income
(1.3
)
(7.0
)
(0.5
)
1.7
(7.1
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax (losses) earnings
(0.5
)
-
66.3
-
65.8
Segment profit
$
240.6
$
79.0
$
75.1
$
21.9
$
416.6
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
153.4
Income taxes (includes $17.7 related to affiliates' earnings)
70.0
Net income
$
193.2
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
654.8
$
288.0
$
267.3
$
27.4
$
1,237.5
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
88.4
$
0.5
$
5.5
$
0.3
$
94.7
Residual sharing income
0.3
-
0.4
-
0.7
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
8.7
1.9
-
0.3
10.9
Asset impairments
-
-
(1.2
)
-
(1.2
)
$
97.4
$
2.4
$
4.7
$
0.6
$
105.1
__________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income (1)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (GAAP)
$
89.0
$
52.5
$
207.7
$
193.2
Adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income:
Litigation claims settlements (2)
3.3
-
3.3
-
Environmental reserves (3)
$
-
$
-
$
10.7
$
-
Net (gain) loss on Specialized Gas Vessels at Engine Leasing (4)
-
-
(0.6
)
1.4
Net gain on Rail Russia at Rail International (5)
-
-
-
(0.3
)
Total adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income
$
3.3
$
-
$
13.4
$
1.1
Income taxes thereon, based on applicable effective tax rate
(0.8
)
-
(3.5
)
-
Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
91.5
$
52.5
$
217.6
$
194.3
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share (1)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
2.43
$
1.44
$
5.68
$
5.30
Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
2.50
$
1.44
$
5.95
$
5.33
|_________
(1)
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income and diluted earnings per share because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management's ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.
(2)
Expenses recorded for the settlement of litigation claims arising out of legacy business operations.
(3)
Reserves recorded for our share of anticipated environmental remediation costs arising out of prior operations and legacy businesses.
(4)
In 2022, we made the decision to sell the Specialized Gas Vessels. We have recorded gains and losses associated with the subsequent impairments and sales of these assets. As of December 31, 2023, all vessels had been sold.
(5)
In 2022, we made the decision to exit our rail business in Russia ("Rail Russia"). In the first quarter of 2023, we sold Rail Russia and recorded a gain on the final sale of this business.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except leverage)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment
Rail North America
$
7,643.7
$
7,416.0
$
7,214.1
$
6,984.9
$
6,760.5
Rail International
2,298.6
2,168.3
2,142.1
2,150.8
1,951.5
Engine Leasing
1,544.7
1,431.7
1,354.4
1,343.2
1,363.8
Other
389.1
382.8
389.3
396.3
368.5
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
11,876.1
$
11,398.8
$
11,099.9
$
10,875.2
$
10,444.3
Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash
Unrestricted cash
$
(503.7
)
$
(823.6
)
$
(479.1
)
$
(450.7
)
$
(203.1
)
Commercial paper and bank credit facilities
11.1
10.7
10.8
11.0
12.3
Recourse debt
8,293.5
8,235.7
7,624.5
7,388.1
6,835.6
Operating lease obligations
187.5
209.3
215.2
226.8
233.2
Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash
$
7,988.4
$
7,632.1
$
7,371.4
$
7,175.2
$
6,878.0
Total recourse debt (1)
$
7,988.4
$
7,632.1
$
7,371.4
$
7,175.2
$
6,878.0
Shareholders' Equity
$
2,436.7
$
2,343.4
$
2,324.3
$
2,273.0
$
2,174.5
Recourse Leverage (2)
3.3
3.3
3.2
3.2
3.2
_________
(1)
Includes recourse debt, commercial paper and bank credit facilities, and operating and finance lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash.
(2)
Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
Total Assets
$
12,379.9
$
12,222.6
$
11,579.1
$
11,326.0
$
10,647.5
Less: cash
(503.8
)
(823.8
)
(479.2
)
(450.8
)
(203.2
)
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
11,876.1
$
11,398.8
$
11,099.9
$
10,875.2
$
10,444.3
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
Rail North America Statistics
Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)
Average renewal lease rate change
26.6
%
29.4
%
33.0
%
33.5
%
33.4
%
Average renewal term (months)
59
61
64
65
65
Renewal Success Rate (2)
82.0
%
84.1
%
83.4
%
87.1
%
83.6
%
Fleet Rollforward (3)
Beginning balance
102,086
101,687
101,167
100,656
100,585
Railcars added
1,474
1,337
1,422
1,688
791
Railcars scrapped
(360
)
(389
)
(375
)
(354
)
(292
)
Railcars sold
(503
)
(549
)
(527
)
(823
)
(428
)
Ending balance
102,697
102,086
101,687
101,167
100,656
Utilization
99.3
%
99.3
%
99.4
%
99.3
%
99.3
%
Average active railcars
101,629
101,181
100,677
100,197
99,796
Boxcar Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
8,990
9,670
9,311
9,087
8,959
Boxcars added
-
-
587
424
316
Boxcars scrapped
(211
)
(555
)
(228
)
(152
)
(95
)
Boxcars sold
-
(125
)
-
(48
)
(93
)
Ending balance
8,779
8,990
9,670
9,311
9,087
Utilization
99.8
%
99.8
%
99.8
%
100.0
%
99.7
%
Average active railcars
8,848
9,304
9,583
9,207
8,985
Rail North America Industry Statistics
Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (4)
77.5
%
78.2
%
77.8
%
78.7
%
79.5
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (5)
(3.3
)%
(4.5
)%
(4.2
)%
0.7
%
30.0
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (5)
4.2
%
4.3
%
4.5
%
(0.3
)%
(2.6
)%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (5)
10.4
%
11.1
%
7.7
%
11.1
%
10.5
%
Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (6)
n/a (7)
45,238
46,413
51,836
58,680
_________
(1)
GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures renewal activity for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. The LPI calculation includes all renewal activity based on a 12-month trailing average, and the renewals are weighted by the count of all renewals over the 12 month period. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term in the LPI.
(2)
The renewal success rate represents the percentage of railcars on expiring leases that were renewed with the existing lessee. The renewal success rate is an important metric because railcars returned by our customers may remain idle or incur additional maintenance and freight costs prior to being leased to new customers.
(3)
Excludes boxcar fleet.
(4)
As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(5)
As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).
(6)
As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
(7)
Not available, not published as of the date of this release.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
Rail Europe Statistics
Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
29,649
29,371
29,216
29,102
28,759
Railcars added
410
388
322
371
446
Railcars scrapped or sold
(106
)
(110
)
(167
)
(257
)
(103
)
Ending balance
29,953
29,649
29,371
29,216
29,102
Utilization
95.9
%
95.8
%
95.3
%
95.9
%
96.0
%
Average active railcars
28,626
28,198
27,984
28,003
27,884
Rail India Statistics
Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
9,904
9,501
8,805
7,884
6,927
Railcars added
457
408
696
921
957
Railcars scrapped or sold
-
(5
)
-
-
-
Ending balance
10,361
9,904
9,501
8,805
7,884
Utilization
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Average active railcars
10,165
9,711
9,089
8,321
7,366
