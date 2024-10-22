CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) today reported 2024 third-quarter net income of $89.0 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.5 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. The 2024 third-quarter results include a net negative impact of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $207.7 million, or $5.68 per diluted share, compared to $193.2 million, or $5.30 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2024 year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $9.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2023 year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

" Operating conditions across our global markets remain consistent with our expectations coming into the year," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. " Our commercial and operations teams at Rail North America continue to execute at a high level. GATX Rail North America's fleet utilization was 99.3% at the end of the third quarter and the renewal success rate was over 80%. The renewal lease rate change of GATX's Lease Price Index was a positive 26.6% with an average renewal term of 59 months.

" At Rail North America, we capitalized on an active secondary railcar market and generated third-quarter remarketing income of over $43 million, bringing year-to-date remarketing income to over $96 million. Furthermore, we identified opportunities to grow our asset base during the quarter, acquiring over 1,000 railcars in addition to those acquired under our supply agreement.

" Rail International performed well as we continue to take delivery of new railcars in Europe and India. GATX Rail Europe's fleet utilization was 95.9% at the end of the quarter. GATX Rail India, where fleet utilization remained at 100%, continues to experience very strong demand for railcars and sees substantial opportunities for new railcar investments.

" In Engine Leasing, third-quarter results were driven by excellent performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates, as demand for aircraft spare engines remains robust. We continued to identify attractive opportunities to increase our investment in engines, both directly and through RRPF affiliates. In the third quarter, we added four engines to our wholly owned portfolio for $94.8 million."

Mr. Lyons concluded, " Based on current market conditions and our year-to-date performance, we expect 2024 full-year earnings to be in the range of $7.50-$7.70 per diluted share. This guidance excludes the impact of Tax Benefits and Other Items."

RAIL NORTH AMERICA

Rail North America reported segment profit of $102.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $66.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Higher 2024 third-quarter segment profit was driven by higher gains on asset dispositions and higher lease revenue. Year to date 2024, Rail North America reported segment profit of $271.5 million, compared to $240.6 million in the same period of 2023. Higher 2024 year-to-date segment profit was predominately driven by higher lease revenue, partially offset by higher interest expense.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Rail North America's wholly owned fleet was composed of over 111,000 cars, including approximately 9,000 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet. Fleet utilization was 99.3% at the end of the third quarter of 2024, consistent with the end of the prior quarter and the end of the third quarter of 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, the renewal lease rate change of the LPI was positive 26.6%. This compares to positive 29.4% in the prior quarter and positive 33.4% in the third quarter of 2023. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the third quarter of 2024 was 59 months, compared to 61 months in the prior quarter and 65 months in the third quarter of 2023. The 2024 third-quarter renewal success rate was 82.0%, compared to 84.1% in the prior quarter and 83.6% in the third quarter of 2023. Rail North America's investment volume during the third quarter of 2024 was $325.9 million.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America's business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL

Rail International's segment profit was $33.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Year to date 2024, Rail International reported segment profit of $89.2 million, compared to $79.0 million in the same period of 2023. The 2023 year-to-date results include a net positive impact of $0.3 million from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Additional details are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Excluding the impact of these items, higher 2024 third-quarter and year-to-date segment profit was driven by more railcars on lease and higher lease rates.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, GATX Rail Europe's (GRE) fleet consisted of nearly 30,000 cars. 2024 third-quarter fleet utilization was 95.9%, compared to 95.8% at the end of the prior quarter and 96.0% at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Rail India's fleet consisted of over 10,300 railcars. 2024 third-quarter fleet utilization was 100%, consistent with the end of the prior quarter and the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Additional fleet statistics for GRE and Rail India are provided on the last page of this press release.

ENGINE LEASING

Engine Leasing reported segment profit of $37.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to segment profit of $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Year to date 2024, segment profit was $81.6 million, compared to segment profit of $75.1 million in the same period of 2023.

2024 and 2023 year-to-date results include a net positive impact of $0.6 million and a net negative impact of $1.4 million, respectively, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Additional details are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

Excluding these impacts, higher 2024 third-quarter and year-to-date segment profit was predominately driven by strong performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance (RRPF) affiliates. Earnings from GATX Engine Leasing, our wholly owned portfolio, were also higher in the comparative periods due to more engines under ownership.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

At GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION

GATX Corporation will host a teleconference to discuss 2024 third-quarter results. Call details are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

11 a.m. Eastern Time

A replay will be available on the same site starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Oct. 22, 2024.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the "Investors" tab.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, in addition to those discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:

a significant decline in customer demand for our transportation assets or services, including as a result of: prolonged inflation or deflation high interest rates weak macroeconomic conditions and world trade policies weak market conditions in our customers' businesses adverse changes in the price of, or demand for, commodities changes in railroad operations, efficiency, pricing and service offerings, including those related to "precision scheduled railroading" or labor strikes or shortages changes in, or disruptions to, supply chains availability of pipelines, trucks, and other alternative modes of transportation changes in conditions affecting the aviation industry, including global conflicts, geographic exposure and customer concentrations customers' desire to buy, rather than lease, our transportation assets other operational or commercial needs or decisions of our customers

inability to maintain our transportation assets on lease at satisfactory rates due to oversupply of assets in the market or other changes in supply and demand

competitive factors in our primary markets, including competitors with significantly lower costs of capital

higher costs associated with increased assignments of our transportation assets following non-renewal of leases, customer defaults, and compliance maintenance programs or other maintenance initiatives

events having an adverse impact on assets, customers, or regions where we have a concentrated investment exposure

financial and operational risks associated with long-term purchase commitments for transportation assets

reduced opportunities to generate asset remarketing income

inability to successfully consummate and manage ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities

reliance on Rolls-Royce in connection with our aircraft spare engine leasing businesses, and the risks that certain factors that adversely affect Rolls-Royce could have an adverse effect on our businesses

potential obsolescence of our assets risks related to our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets, including laws, regulations, tariffs, taxes, treaties or trade barriers affecting our activities in the countries where we do business

failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing a substantial portion of our employees

inability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel, including key management personnel

inability to maintain and secure our information technology infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and related disruption of our business

exposure to damages, fines, criminal and civil penalties, and reputational harm arising from a negative outcome in litigation, including claims arising from an accident involving transportation assets

changes in, or failure to comply with, laws, rules, and regulations

environmental liabilities and remediation costs

operational, functional and regulatory risks associated with climate change, severe weather events and natural disasters, and other environmental, social and governance matters

U.S. and global political conditions and the impact of increased geopolitical tension and wars, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and resulting sanctions and countermeasures, on domestic and global economic conditions in general, including supply chain challenges and disruptions

prolonged inflation or deflation

fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

deterioration of conditions in the capital markets, reductions in our credit ratings, or increases in our financing costs

the emergence of new variants of COVID-19 or the occurrence of another widespread health crisis and the impact of measures taken in response

inability to obtain cost-effective insurance

changes in assumptions, increases in funding requirements or investment losses in our pension and post-retirement plans

inadequate allowances to cover credit losses in our portfolio

asset impairment charges we may be required to recognize

inability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Lease revenue $ 351.7 $ 317.2 $ 1,024.6 $ 927.8 Non-dedicated engine revenue 18.1 13.6 45.0 24.5 Marine operating revenue - 0.6 - 6.1 Other revenue 35.6 28.7 102.4 83.8 Total Revenues 405.4 360.1 1,172.0 1,042.2 Expenses Maintenance expense 95.9 87.9 283.9 254.1 Marine operating expense - 1.0 - 5.4 Depreciation expense 103.4 96.2 297.9 278.1 Operating lease expense 8.0 9.0 26.0 27.0 Other operating expense 14.1 12.0 41.5 34.0 Selling, general and administrative expense 57.2 51.0 171.7 153.4 Total Expenses 278.6 257.1 821.0 752.0 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 48.5 16.9 110.3 105.1 Interest expense, net (88.9 ) (68.1 ) (249.5 ) (190.8 ) Other (expense) income (0.9 ) 1.8 (10.9 ) (7.1 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates' Earnings 85.5 53.6 200.9 197.4 Income taxes (22.9 ) (14.5 ) (51.9 ) (52.3 ) Share of affiliates' earnings, net of taxes 26.4 13.4 58.7 48.1 Net Income $ 89.0 $ 52.5 $ 207.7 $ 193.2 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 2.44 $ 1.44 $ 5.70 $ 5.32 Average number of common shares 35.8 35.7 35.8 35.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.43 $ 1.44 $ 5.68 $ 5.30 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 35.9 35.8 35.9 35.7 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 1.74 $ 1.65

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions) September 30 December 31 2024 2023 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 503.7 $ 450.7 Restricted Cash 0.1 0.1 Receivables Rent and other receivables 93.9 87.9 Finance leases (as lessor) 124.8 136.4 Less: allowance for losses (5.3 ) (5.9 ) 213.4 218.4 Operating Assets and Facilities 14,243.1 13,081.9 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,866.7 ) (3,670.7 ) 10,376.4 9,411.2 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 173.5 212.0 173.5 212.0 Investments in Affiliated Companies 690.3 627.0 Goodwill 120.9 120.0 Other Assets ($0.4 and $0.8 related to assets held for sale) 301.6 286.6 Total Assets $ 12,379.9 $ 11,326.0 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 210.1 $ 239.6 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 11.1 11.0 Recourse 8,293.5 7,388.1 8,304.6 7,399.1 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 187.5 226.8 187.5 226.8 Deferred Income Taxes 1,132.2 1,081.1 Other Liabilities 108.8 106.4 Total Liabilities 9,943.2 9,053.0 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,436.7 2,273.0 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 12,379.9 $ 11,326.0

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In millions) Rail North

America Rail

International Engine

Leasing Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 249.2 $ 86.3 $ 8.1 $ 8.1 $ 351.7 Non-dedicated engine revenue - - 18.1 - 18.1 Other revenue 29.3 4.3 - 2.0 35.6 Total Revenues 278.5 90.6 26.2 10.1 405.4 Expenses Maintenance expense 77.7 17.0 - 1.2 95.9 Depreciation expense 69.2 20.3 10.1 3.8 103.4 Operating lease expense 8.0 - - - 8.0 Other operating expense 7.0 3.7 2.6 0.8 14.1 Total Expenses 161.9 41.0 12.7 5.8 221.4 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 46.7 1.7 - 0.1 48.5 Interest (expense) income, net (60.2 ) (18.5 ) (11.3 ) 1.1 (88.9 ) Other (expense) income (0.8 ) 1.1 0.1 (1.3 ) (0.9 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings 0.1 - 35.2 - 35.3 Segment profit $ 102.4 $ 33.9 $ 37.5 $ 4.2 $ 178.0 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 57.2 Income taxes (includes $8.9 related to affiliates' earnings) 31.8 Net income $ 89.0 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 325.9 $ 80.6 $ 94.8 $ 3.2 $ 504.5 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 43.6 $ 1.2 $ - $ 0.1 $ 44.9 Residual sharing income 0.1 - - - 0.1 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 3.0 0.5 - - 3.5 $ 46.7 $ 1.7 $ - $ 0.1 $ 48.5 __________ (1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In millions) Rail North

America Rail

International Engine

Leasing Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 225.2 $ 75.6 $ 8.1 $ 8.3 $ 317.2 Non-dedicated engine revenue - - 13.6 - 13.6 Marine operating revenue - - 0.6 - 0.6 Other revenue 22.7 3.6 0.1 2.3 28.7 Total Revenues 247.9 79.2 22.4 10.6 360.1 Expenses Maintenance expense 69.4 17.1 - 1.4 87.9 Marine operating expense - - 1.0 - 1.0 Depreciation expense 66.9 17.5 8.4 3.4 96.2 Operating lease expense 9.0 - - - 9.0 Other operating expense 6.5 2.7 2.1 0.7 12.0 Total Expenses 151.8 37.3 11.5 5.5 206.1 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 15.5 0.9 0.2 0.3 16.9 Interest (expense) income, net (46.6 ) (14.5 ) (8.7 ) 1.7 (68.1 ) Other income (expense) 1.2 (0.1 ) (0.2 ) 0.9 1.8 Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) earnings (0.1 ) - 18.0 - 17.9 Segment profit $ 66.1 $ 28.2 $ 20.2 $ 8.0 $ 122.5 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 51.0 Income taxes (includes $4.5 related to affiliates' earnings) 19.0 Net income $ 52.5 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 197.0 $ 129.6 $ 28.3 $ 9.0 $ 363.9 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 13.0 $ - $ - $ 0.1 $ 13.1 Residual sharing income 0.1 - 0.2 - 0.3 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 2.4 0.9 - 0.2 3.5 $ 15.5 $ 0.9 $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 16.9 __________ (1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In millions) Rail North

America Rail

International Engine

Leasing Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 727.8 $ 248.9 $ 24.3 $ 23.6 $ 1,024.6 Non-dedicated engine revenue - - 45.0 - 45.0 Other revenue 86.1 10.6 - 5.7 102.4 Total Revenues 813.9 259.5 69.3 29.3 1,172.0 Expenses Maintenance expense 228.0 52.7 - 3.2 283.9 Depreciation expense 201.1 58.6 27.1 11.1 297.9 Operating lease expense 26.0 - - - 26.0 Other operating expense 20.1 10.8 7.0 3.6 41.5 Total Expenses 475.2 122.1 34.1 17.9 649.3 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 105.8 3.7 0.6 0.2 110.3 Interest (expense) income, net (169.9 ) (52.7 ) (30.3 ) 3.4 (249.5 ) Other (expense) income (3.2 ) 0.8 0.3 (8.8 ) (10.9 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings 0.1 - 75.8 - 75.9 Segment profit $ 271.5 $ 89.2 $ 81.6 $ 6.2 $ 448.5 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 171.7 Income taxes (includes $17.2 related to affiliates' earnings) 69.1 Net income $ 207.7 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 955.7 $ 190.1 $ 166.1 $ 13.2 $ 1,325.1 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 96.3 $ 1.3 $ 0.6 $ 0.2 $ 98.4 Residual sharing income 0.3 - - - 0.3 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 9.2 2.4 - - 11.6 $ 105.8 $ 3.7 $ 0.6 $ 0.2 $ 110.3 __________ (1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In millions) Rail North

America Rail

International Engine

Leasing Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 659.2 $ 219.1 $ 24.5 $ 25.0 $ 927.8 Non-dedicated engine revenue - - 24.5 - 24.5 Marine operating revenue - - 6.1 - 6.1 Other revenue 68.0 9.6 0.1 6.1 83.8 Total Revenues 727.2 228.7 55.2 31.1 1,042.2 Expenses Maintenance expense 203.1 47.6 - 3.4 254.1 Marine operating expense - - 5.4 - 5.4 Depreciation expense 198.5 49.8 19.9 9.9 278.1 Operating lease expense 27.0 - - - 27.0 Other operating expense 20.2 7.2 4.4 2.2 34.0 Total Expenses 448.8 104.6 29.7 15.5 598.6 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 97.4 2.4 4.7 0.6 105.1 Interest (expense) income, net (133.4 ) (40.5 ) (20.9 ) 4.0 (190.8 ) Other (expense) income (1.3 ) (7.0 ) (0.5 ) 1.7 (7.1 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax (losses) earnings (0.5 ) - 66.3 - 65.8 Segment profit $ 240.6 $ 79.0 $ 75.1 $ 21.9 $ 416.6 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 153.4 Income taxes (includes $17.7 related to affiliates' earnings) 70.0 Net income $ 193.2 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 654.8 $ 288.0 $ 267.3 $ 27.4 $ 1,237.5 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 88.4 $ 0.5 $ 5.5 $ 0.3 $ 94.7 Residual sharing income 0.3 - 0.4 - 0.7 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 8.7 1.9 - 0.3 10.9 Asset impairments - - (1.2 ) - (1.2 ) $ 97.4 $ 2.4 $ 4.7 $ 0.6 $ 105.1 __________ (1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income (1) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 89.0 $ 52.5 $ 207.7 $ 193.2 Adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income: Litigation claims settlements (2) 3.3 - 3.3 - Environmental reserves (3) $ - $ - $ 10.7 $ - Net (gain) loss on Specialized Gas Vessels at Engine Leasing (4) - - (0.6 ) 1.4 Net gain on Rail Russia at Rail International (5) - - - (0.3 ) Total adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income $ 3.3 $ - $ 13.4 $ 1.1 Income taxes thereon, based on applicable effective tax rate (0.8 ) - (3.5 ) - Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 91.5 $ 52.5 $ 217.6 $ 194.3

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share (1) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.43 $ 1.44 $ 5.68 $ 5.30 Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 2.50 $ 1.44 $ 5.95 $ 5.33

_________ (1) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income and diluted earnings per share because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management's ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends. (2) Expenses recorded for the settlement of litigation claims arising out of legacy business operations. (3) Reserves recorded for our share of anticipated environmental remediation costs arising out of prior operations and legacy businesses. (4) In 2022, we made the decision to sell the Specialized Gas Vessels. We have recorded gains and losses associated with the subsequent impairments and sales of these assets. As of December 31, 2023, all vessels had been sold. (5) In 2022, we made the decision to exit our rail business in Russia ("Rail Russia"). In the first quarter of 2023, we sold Rail Russia and recorded a gain on the final sale of this business.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except leverage) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment Rail North America $ 7,643.7 $ 7,416.0 $ 7,214.1 $ 6,984.9 $ 6,760.5 Rail International 2,298.6 2,168.3 2,142.1 2,150.8 1,951.5 Engine Leasing 1,544.7 1,431.7 1,354.4 1,343.2 1,363.8 Other 389.1 382.8 389.3 396.3 368.5 Total Assets, excluding cash $ 11,876.1 $ 11,398.8 $ 11,099.9 $ 10,875.2 $ 10,444.3 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash Unrestricted cash $ (503.7 ) $ (823.6 ) $ (479.1 ) $ (450.7 ) $ (203.1 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 11.1 10.7 10.8 11.0 12.3 Recourse debt 8,293.5 8,235.7 7,624.5 7,388.1 6,835.6 Operating lease obligations 187.5 209.3 215.2 226.8 233.2 Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash $ 7,988.4 $ 7,632.1 $ 7,371.4 $ 7,175.2 $ 6,878.0 Total recourse debt (1) $ 7,988.4 $ 7,632.1 $ 7,371.4 $ 7,175.2 $ 6,878.0 Shareholders' Equity $ 2,436.7 $ 2,343.4 $ 2,324.3 $ 2,273.0 $ 2,174.5 Recourse Leverage (2) 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.2

_________ (1) Includes recourse debt, commercial paper and bank credit facilities, and operating and finance lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash. (2) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash Total Assets $ 12,379.9 $ 12,222.6 $ 11,579.1 $ 11,326.0 $ 10,647.5 Less: cash (503.8 ) (823.8 ) (479.2 ) (450.8 ) (203.2 ) Total Assets, excluding cash $ 11,876.1 $ 11,398.8 $ 11,099.9 $ 10,875.2 $ 10,444.3

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Continued) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change 26.6 % 29.4 % 33.0 % 33.5 % 33.4 % Average renewal term (months) 59 61 64 65 65 Renewal Success Rate (2) 82.0 % 84.1 % 83.4 % 87.1 % 83.6 % Fleet Rollforward (3) Beginning balance 102,086 101,687 101,167 100,656 100,585 Railcars added 1,474 1,337 1,422 1,688 791 Railcars scrapped (360 ) (389 ) (375 ) (354 ) (292 ) Railcars sold (503 ) (549 ) (527 ) (823 ) (428 ) Ending balance 102,697 102,086 101,687 101,167 100,656 Utilization 99.3 % 99.3 % 99.4 % 99.3 % 99.3 % Average active railcars 101,629 101,181 100,677 100,197 99,796 Boxcar Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 8,990 9,670 9,311 9,087 8,959 Boxcars added - - 587 424 316 Boxcars scrapped (211 ) (555 ) (228 ) (152 ) (95 ) Boxcars sold - (125 ) - (48 ) (93 ) Ending balance 8,779 8,990 9,670 9,311 9,087 Utilization 99.8 % 99.8 % 99.8 % 100.0 % 99.7 % Average active railcars 8,848 9,304 9,583 9,207 8,985 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (4) 77.5 % 78.2 % 77.8 % 78.7 % 79.5 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (5) (3.3 )% (4.5 )% (4.2 )% 0.7 % 30.0 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (5) 4.2 % 4.3 % 4.5 % (0.3 )% (2.6 )% Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (5) 10.4 % 11.1 % 7.7 % 11.1 % 10.5 % Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (6) n/a (7) 45,238 46,413 51,836 58,680

_________ (1) GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures renewal activity for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. The LPI calculation includes all renewal activity based on a 12-month trailing average, and the renewals are weighted by the count of all renewals over the 12 month period. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term in the LPI. (2) The renewal success rate represents the percentage of railcars on expiring leases that were renewed with the existing lessee. The renewal success rate is an important metric because railcars returned by our customers may remain idle or incur additional maintenance and freight costs prior to being leased to new customers. (3) Excludes boxcar fleet. (4) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve. (5) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR). (6) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI). (7) Not available, not published as of the date of this release.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Continued) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 29,649 29,371 29,216 29,102 28,759 Railcars added 410 388 322 371 446 Railcars scrapped or sold (106 ) (110 ) (167 ) (257 ) (103 ) Ending balance 29,953 29,649 29,371 29,216 29,102 Utilization 95.9 % 95.8 % 95.3 % 95.9 % 96.0 % Average active railcars 28,626 28,198 27,984 28,003 27,884 Rail India Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 9,904 9,501 8,805 7,884 6,927 Railcars added 457 408 696 921 957 Railcars scrapped or sold - (5 ) - - - Ending balance 10,361 9,904 9,501 8,805 7,884 Utilization 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Average active railcars 10,165 9,711 9,089 8,321 7,366

