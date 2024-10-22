MILLERSBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB):

Third Quarter Highlights

Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 1.30 Net Income $ 3,145,000 $ 3,481,000 Return on average common equity 11.14 % 13.63 % Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.19 %

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced third quarter 2024 net income of $3,145,000, or $1.18 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $3,481,000, or $1.30 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2023. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 net income totaled $7,693,000 compared to $11,059,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 30%.

Annualized returns on average common equity ("ROE") and average assets ("ROA") for the quarter were 11.14% and 1.05%, respectively, compared with 13.63% and 1.19% for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 ROE and ROA were 9.30% and 0.88% as compared to 14.85% and 1.28% for the comparable period in 2023.

Eddie Steiner, President and CEO stated, "Local economic conditions remain stable with continued low unemployment. Loan demand has been steady, with signs of increasing borrower appetite as interest rates decline. Total revenue is 2% above the prior year's nine months and net revenue before provision for credit loss and taxes is 1% ahead on a year to date basis. Margins and efficiency are holding very close to prior year levels, even with higher rates paid on deposits and moderate inflation within operating costs. Overall quality within the loan portfolio remains acceptable, and shareholders' equity and book value per share have increased 7% year to date."

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") (a non-GAAP measure) totaled $4.60 million during the quarter, an increase of $93 thousand, or 2%, from the prior year's third quarter. Net interest income increased $377 thousand, or 4%, noninterest income increased $104 thousand, or 6%, and noninterest expense rose $388 thousand, or 6%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Provision for credit loss expense for the quarter increased $523 thousand from third quarter 2023 and $4.5 million for the comparable nine-month period. As previously identified, while continuing to pursue liquidation of a commercial lending relationship originally totaling $6.4 million, the credit was charged down in third quarter 2024 by the previously held specific reserve of $4.1 million. The court appointed receiver has obtained auction values of the premises and equipment in possession and the bank continues to move through the court system to schedule liquidation of the assets or sale of company.

The allowance for expected credit losses on loans amounted to $7.2 million, or 1.00% of total loans, on September 30, 2024, as compared to $6.7 million or 0.98% of total loans on September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments on September 30, 2024 was $532 thousand, as compared to a September 30, 2023 balance of $492 thousand. CSB recorded no allowance for credit losses related to AFS or HTM debt securities as there is a zero loss expectation on these securities.

Loan interest income including fees increased $1.4 million, or 15%, during third quarter 2024 as compared to the same quarter in 2023. The increase was almost evenly divided between volume and rate increases with a $48 million increase in average loan volume and a 41bp increase in quarter over prior quarter yield. Securities interest income decreased $142 thousand, or 7%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to the same quarter 2023 as the Company continues to deploy cash flow from investments into loan originations. Loan yields for third quarter 2024 averaged 5.80%, an increase of 41 basis points from the 2023 third quarter average of 5.39%, while overnight funds and securities yields for third quarter 2024 averaged 5.41% and 2.17%, respectively, compared to 5.45% and 2.11% in the third quarter 2023.

Interest expense rose $1.1 million, or 38%, during third quarter 2024 as compared to third quarter 2023. The increase follows a period of rapid interest rate increases spurred by the Federal Reserve during March 2022 through July 2023, followed by competitive pressures from banks and others to secure adequate funding. The cost to fund gross earning assets for the third quarter 2024 was 1.40% as compared to 1.04% for the third quarter of 2023.

The fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") (a non-GAAP measure) net interest margin was 3.26% compared to 3.21% for the third quarter 2023. Compared to the 2023 third quarter, FTE net interest income increased $377 thousand, or 4%, reflecting increasing interest income with a $31 million increase in average earning assets as well as a 42 bp increase in the yield on assets. The higher interest rate environment coupled with the continued mix shift into loans from securities primarily drove the increase in earnings from assets, which was partially offset by higher average interest-bearing liabilities and a 48 bp higher cost of funds. Tax equivalency effect on net interest margin was 0.01% in third quarter 2024 and 2023.

Noninterest income increased $104 thousand, or 6%, compared to third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily the result of a $59 thousand increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans to the secondary market, a $28 thousand increase in the unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, a $24 thousand increase in earnings on bank owned life insurance, and a $15 thousand increase in trust and brokerage fees. Offsetting decreases were recognized in service charges related to deposit overdraft fees and credit card fees.

Noninterest expense increased $388 thousand, or 6%, from third quarter 2023. Salary and employee benefit costs increased $227 thousand, or 7%, compared to the prior year quarter with increases in base salary, insurance, and social security taxes. Marketing and public relation costs increased $38 thousand, or 31%, with increases in community related activities. Professional and directors' fees increased $25 thousand, or 7%, state financial institutions tax increased $24 thousand, or 13%, due to the increase in capital. Debit card expenses increased $7 thousand, or 4%, primarily with increases in processing. Software expense increased $13 thousand, or 3%. Equipment expense increased $25 thousand, or 13%, with increasing costs of maintenance contracts and repairs. The Company's third quarter efficiency ratio increased to 58.2% compared to 57.0% in the prior year.

Federal income tax expense was $756 thousand in the 2024 third quarter compared to $850 thousand in the 2023 third quarter. The effective tax rates for the 2024 and 2023 third quarters were 19% and 20%, respectively.

Average earning assets for the 2024 third quarter increased $31 million, or 3%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a $48 million, or 7%, increase in average loans, a $36 million, or 10%, decrease in average securities, and a $19 million, or 50%, increase in interest-earning deposits in other banks, held mainly at the Federal Reserve Bank.

Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $36 million, or 8%, from prior year levels, as construction loans were drawn, and borrowers used term loans to fund equipment and other purchases. Average residential mortgage balances increased $10 million, or 6%, above the prior year's quarter as borrowers have been favoring adjustable-rate mortgages during this period of higher interest rates. The bank does not sell adjustable-rate mortgages to the secondary market. Home equity lines of credit increased $3 million from the prior year's quarter as balances were drawn for expenses and to maintain the low interest rate on the first mortgage. Average consumer credit balances decreased $839 thousand, or 5%, versus the same quarter of the prior year. Commercial loan demand softened to somewhat muted levels during third quarter, with households and businesses alike preferring to limit borrowing until the election provides some clarity as to tax rates and inflation.

Nonperforming assets were $3.4 million, or 0.47%, of total loans on September 30, 2024, compared to $260 thousand, or 0.04% of total loans, a year ago. The identified commercial relationship mentioned above accounts for $2.8 million of the $3.4 million total nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. Delinquent loan balances as of September 30, 2024, increased to 0.59% of total loans as compared to 0.23% on September 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs recognized during third quarter 2024 were $4 million, or 2.2% of average loans annualized, compared to third quarter 2023 net loan recoveries of $119 thousand.

Average deposit balances increased on a quarter over prior year quarter comparison by $28 million, or 3%. For the third quarter 2024, the average cost of deposits amounted to 1.48%, as compared to 1.08% for the third quarter 2023. Third quarter 2024 increases in average deposit balances over the prior year quarter included money market accounts of $28 million and time deposits of $62 million. Noninterest-bearing accounts decreased $22 million from the prior year's third quarter while savings and interest-bearing demand accounts declined $40 million. The average balance of short-term borrowings, which are customer repurchase agreements, decreased during the third quarter of 2024 by $9 million, or 28%, compared to the average for the same period in the prior year.

Shareholders' equity totaled $115 million on September 30, 2024, with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The average equity to assets ratio amounted to 9.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 8.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company declared a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, producing an annualized yield of 4.2% based on September 30, 2024 closing price of $38.50.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Quarters (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 EARNINGS 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 9 months 9 months Net interest income FTE (a) $ 9,248 $ 8,959 $ 9,190 $ 9,377 $ 8,871 $ 27,397 $ 26,897 Provision for credit loss expense 700 2,889 1,152 156 177 4,741 286 Noninterest income 1,809 1,741 1,772 1,678 1,705 5,322 5,066 Noninterest expenses 6,422 5,814 6,142 6,258 6,034 18,378 17,802 FTE adjustment(a) 34 34 42 32 34 110 101 Net income 3,145 1,615 2,933 3,697 3,481 7,693 11,059 Basic and Diluted earnings per share 1.18 0.61 1.10 1.38 1.30 2.89 4.12 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA), annualized 1.05 % 0.56 % 1.02 % 1.25 % 1.19 % 0.88 % 1.28 % Return on average common equity (ROE), annualized 11.14 5.89 10.84 14.22 13.63 9.30 14.85 Net interest margin FTE(a) 3.26 3.28 3.37 3.36 3.21 3.30 3.30 Efficiency ratio 58.17 54.22 56.00 56.67 56.99 56.15 55.70 Number of full-time equivalent employees 175 173 172 168 178 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 43.25 $ 41.43 $ 41.11 $ 40.43 $ 37.96 Period-end common share market value 38.50 39.00 40.00 37.54 37.75 Market as a % of book 89.02 % 94.14 % 97.30 % 92.85 % 99.45 % Price-to-earnings ratio 9.02 8.88 7.78 6.81 6.85 Average basic common shares outstanding 2,661,474 2,664,485 2,665,277 2,671,086 2,675,967 2,663,737 2,682,872 Average diluted common shares outstanding 2,661,474 2,664,485 2,665,277 2,671,086 2,675,967 2,663,737 2,682,872 Period end common shares outstanding 2,659,324 2,663,924 2,664,683 2,669,938 2,671,313 Common stock market capitalization $ 102,384 $ 103,893 $ 106,587 $ 100,229 $ 100,842 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 4,095 $ 274 $ 88 $ 15 $ 43 $ 4,457 $ 97 Net (recoveries) charge-offs 4,008 246 74 (5 ) (119 ) 4,328 (125 ) Allowance for credit losses 7,224 10,587 7,136 6,607 6,691 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) 3,371 6,683 361 396 260 Net charge-off (recovery) / average loans ratio 2.20 % 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.00 % (0.07 ) % 0.81 % (0.03 ) % Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.00 1.47 1.00 0.94 0.98 NPAs/loans and other real estate 0.47 0.93 0.05 0.06 0.04 Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 214 158 1,979 1,667 2,576 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Period-end tangible equity to assets(b) 9.16 % 9.09 % 9.10 % 8.79 % 8.39 % Average equity to assets 9.43 9.49 9.38 8.80 8.72 Average equity to loans 15.54 15.37 15.43 14.87 15.00 Average loans to deposits 68.99 70.54 69.78 67.47 66.20 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 1,191,037 $ 1,161,533 $ 1,160,661 $ 1,172,324 $ 1,162,029 $ 1,171,156 $ 1,153,549 Earning assets 1,127,405 1,097,706 1,097,704 1,107,002 1,096,679 1,107,678 1,088,525 Loans 723,129 717,105 705,294 693,779 675,283 715,205 657,698 Deposits 1,048,214 1,016,569 1,010,745 1,028,207 1,020,135 1,025,260 1,014,537 Shareholders' equity 112,352 110,219 108,837 103,164 101,294 110,476 99,538 ENDING BALANCES Assets $ 1,209,181 $ 1,167,315 $ 1,156,245 $ 1,178,689 $ 1,156,598 Earning assets 1,134,786 1,104,404 1,097,703 1,109,171 1,087,591 Loans 719,602 721,916 710,822 701,404 680,949 Deposits 1,070,531 1,023,835 1,010,115 1,027,427 1,018,075 Shareholders' equity 115,008 110,368 109,555 107,939 101,410

Notes: (a) - Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and is considered a non-GAAP measure. (b) - Tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure, which is shareholders' equity net of goodwill.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 26,108 $ 20,409 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 69,535 29,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 95,643 49,409 Securities Available-for-sale, at fair-value 131,718 145,330 Held-to-maturity 211,655 230,505 Equity securities 247 246 Restricted stock, at cost 1,520 1,561 Total securities 345,140 377,642 Loans held for sale 509 - Loans 719,602 680,949 Less allowance for credit losses 7,224 6,691 Net loans 712,378 674,258 Premises and equipment, net 13,994 13,105 Goodwill 4,728 4,728 Bank owned life insurance 27,996 25,229 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 8,793 12,227 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,209,181 $ 1,156,598 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 286,525 $ 300,018 Interest-bearing 784,006 718,057 Total deposits 1,070,531 1,018,075 Short-term borrowings 19,224 30,734 Other borrowings 1,296 1,808 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,122 4,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,094,173 1,055,188 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized 9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares in 2024 and 2023 18,629 18,629 Additional paid-in capital 9,815 9,815 Retained earnings 101,847 94,614 Treasury stock at cost - 321,278 shares in 2024 and 309,289 shares in 2023 (7,929 ) (7,481 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,354 ) (14,167 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 115,008 101,410 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,209,181 $ 1,156,598

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarters ended Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 10,531 $ 9,175 $ 30,959 $ 25,855 Taxable securities 1,782 1,910 5,489 5,867 Nontaxable securities 88 102 264 305 Other 789 531 1,537 1,520 Total interest and dividend income 13,190 11,718 38,249 33,547 Interest expense: Deposits 3,898 2,772 10,687 6,484 Other 78 109 275 267 Total interest expense 3,976 2,881 10,962 6,751 Net interest income 9,214 8,837 27,287 26,796 Provision for credit loss expense 700 177 4,741 286 Net interest income, after provision for credit loss expense 8,514 8,660 22,546 26,510 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 301 332 872 924 Trust services 274 259 951 769 Debit card interchange fees 535 525 1,570 1,579 Credit card fees 162 166 484 535 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 203 179 585 520 Gain on sale of loans 106 47 215 106 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 17 (11 ) (12 ) 2 Other 211 208 657 631 Total noninterest income 1,809 1,705 5,322 5,066 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,656 3,429 10,181 10,112 Occupancy expense 295 290 872 856 Equipment expense 224 199 649 595 Professional and director fees 391 366 1,160 1,073 Software expense 421 408 1,263 1,228 Marketing and public relations 162 124 432 383 Debit card expense 186 179 568 494 Financial institutions tax 216 192 648 576 FDIC insurance expense 132 131 396 380 Other expenses 739 716 2,209 2,105 Total noninterest expenses 6,422 6,034 18,378 17,802 Income before income taxes 3,901 4,331 9,490 13,774 Federal income tax provision 756 850 1,797 2,715 Net income $ 3,145 $ 3,481 $ 7,693 $ 11,059 Net income per share: Basic and diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.30 $ 2.89 $ 4.12

CSB BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES NET INTEREST INCOME, FULLY-TAXABLE EQUIVALENT Quarters ended (Unaudited) September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Net interest income $ 9,214 $ 8,837 Taxable equivalent adjustment1 34 34 Net interest income, FTE $ 9,248 $ 8,871 Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.20 % Taxable equivalent adjustment1 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, FTE 3.26 % 3.21 %

1 Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and is considered a non-GAAP measure.

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE Quarters ended (Unaudited) September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) Net interest income $ 9,214 $ 8,837 Total noninterest income 1,809 1,705 Total revenue 11,023 10,542 Less: Noninterest expense 6,422 6,034 PPNR $ 4,601 $ 4,508

TANGIBLE EQUITY (Unaudited) Sept 30, Sept 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 115,008 $ 101,410 Less: Goodwill 4,728 4,728 Tangible Shareholders' Equity $ 110,280 $ 96,682

