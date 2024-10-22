Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888265 | ISIN: US62944T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: NVE
Tradegate
22.10.24
10:24 Uhr
8.850,00 Euro
-50,00
-0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NVR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8.600,008.700,0017:37
8.600,008.700,0017:37
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 15:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVR, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $429.3 million, or $130.50 per diluted share. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, net income decreased 1% and diluted earnings per share increased 4%, when compared to 2023 third quarter net income of $433.2 million, or $125.26 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.73 billion, which increased 6% from $2.57 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $7.68 billion, an 8% increase from $7.09 billion reported for the same period of 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.22 billion, an increase of 4% when compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $1.18 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $367.20, an increase of 7% from $341.97 per diluted share for the same period of 2023.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 19% to 5,650 units, when compared to 4,746 units in the third quarter of 2023. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2024 was $450,700, a decrease of 1% when compared with the third quarter of 2023. The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2024 was 15% compared to 14% in the third quarter of 2023. Settlements in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 5% to 5,908 units, compared to 5,606 units in the third quarter of 2023. The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2024 was $453,200, an increase of 1% when compared with the third quarter of 2023. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2024 increased on a unit basis by 9% to 11,339 units and increased on a dollar basis by 11% to $5.32 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2023.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.68 billion in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 7% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.51 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 23.4%, from 24.3% in the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs and closing cost assistance. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $503.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 1% when compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $1.66 billion, an increase of 2% when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $34.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9% when compared to $38.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 20.3% and 20.6%, respectively, compared to 19.7% and 18.2% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $23.1 million and $73.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, compared to $31.9 million and $111.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023










Homebuilding:









Revenues


$ 2,677,640


$ 2,512,409


$ 7,511,708


$ 6,927,511

Other income


33,746


39,914


110,796


107,119

Cost of sales


(2,051,087)


(1,902,174)


(5,724,916)


(5,238,230)

Selling, general and administrative


(149,777)


(142,715)


(443,493)


(434,876)

Operating income


510,522


507,434


1,454,095


1,361,524

Interest expense


(6,855)


(6,628)


(20,214)


(20,257)

Homebuilding income


503,667


500,806


1,433,881


1,341,267










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


55,311


56,616


167,163


158,121

Interest income


4,728


5,067


13,492


11,908

Other income


1,414


1,169


3,918


3,260

General and administrative


(26,317)


(24,050)


(75,026)


(69,538)

Interest expense


(191)


(268)


(556)


(692)

Mortgage banking income


34,945


38,534


108,991


103,059










Income before taxes


538,612


539,340


1,542,872


1,444,326

Income tax expense


(109,289)


(106,183)


(318,376)


(262,790)










Net income


$ 429,323


$ 433,157


$ 1,224,496


$ 1,181,536










Basic earnings per share


$ 139.65


$ 132.92


$ 391.37


$ 363.14










Diluted earnings per share


$ 130.50


$ 125.26


$ 367.20


$ 341.97










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


3,074


3,259


3,129


3,254










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


3,290


3,458


3,335


3,455

NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)




September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 2,474,219


$ 3,126,472

Restricted cash


46,474


41,483

Receivables


35,563


29,000

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,946,533


1,674,686

Unsold lots and housing units


223,828


214,666

Land under development


63,339


36,895

Building materials and other


23,697


23,903



2,257,397


1,950,150






Contract land deposits, net


668,436


576,551

Property, plant and equipment, net


85,998


63,716

Operating lease right-of-use assets


74,415


70,384

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


41,580


41,580

Other assets


251,027


242,751



5,935,109


6,142,087

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


36,727


36,422

Restricted cash


11,247


11,067

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


379,232


222,560

Property and equipment, net


7,086


6,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets


21,499


23,541

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


7,347


7,347

Other assets


89,912


152,385



553,050


459,670

Total assets


$ 6,488,159


$ 6,601,757

NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)




September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$ 370,131


$ 347,738

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


406,319


413,043

Customer deposits


358,609


334,441

Operating lease liabilities


79,796


75,797

Senior notes


911,599


913,027



2,126,454


2,084,046

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


67,029


127,511

Operating lease liabilities


23,428


25,475



90,457


152,986

Total liabilities


2,216,911


2,237,032






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


2,989,776


2,848,528

Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


14,589,521


13,365,025

Less treasury stock at cost - 17,490,540 and 17,360,454 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


(13,308,255)


(11,849,034)

Total shareholders' equity


4,271,248


4,364,725

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 6,488,159


$ 6,601,757

NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,206


$ 514.7


1,822


$ 526.2


6,785


$ 522.2


6,405


$ 520.2

North East (2)


536


$ 616.4


448


$ 561.3


1,541


$ 617.2


1,353


$ 563.7

Mid East (3)


1,105


$ 400.2


916


$ 407.2


3,630


$ 404.8


3,572


$ 392.4

South East (4)


1,803


$ 354.1


1,560


$ 372.8


5,810


$ 363.9


5,209


$ 366.3

Total


5,650


$ 450.7


4,746


$ 456.1


17,766


$ 454.7


16,539


$ 447.7





































Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,229


$ 514.9


2,199


$ 521.2


6,394


$ 515.9


6,024


$ 522.2

North East (2)


495


$ 606.9


476


$ 563.5


1,445


$ 583.6


1,271


$ 538.6

Mid East (3)


1,219


$ 411.1


1,209


$ 387.5


3,343


$ 404.5


3,265


$ 392.8

South East (4)


1,965


$ 370.5


1,722


$ 365.2


5,474


$ 368.5


4,770


$ 380.2

Total


5,908


$ 453.2


5,606


$ 448.0


16,656


$ 451.0


15,330


$ 451.8



As of September 30,




2024


2023




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


4,485


$ 531.4


4,073


$ 531.7


North East (2)


1,124


$ 646.5


967


$ 587.5


Mid East (3)


2,263


$ 411.5


2,160


$ 401.1


South East (4)


3,467


$ 369.8


3,171


$ 379.3


Total


11,339


$ 469.5


10,371


$ 463.1












NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity (Continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


146


167


152


166

North East (2)


32


36


32


37

Mid East (3)


98


109


100


111

South East (4)


146


119


143


110

Total


422


431


427


424





















Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


14.5 %


13.6 %


13.5 %


12.7 %

Lots controlled at end of period






151,800


133,900










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$ 1,656,507


$ 1,621,599


$ 4,564,597


$ 4,240,529

Capture rate


86 %


89 %


86 %


86 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






3,064,790


3,209,977

Number of shares repurchased


42,629


78,750


192,655


134,751

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$ 357,450


$ 484,262


$ 1,493,362


$ 795,387

(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.