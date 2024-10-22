New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Sylvia & Me, a Life Après® podcast series produced and hosted by Sylvia Beckerman, is set to host a live podcast event titled "Women of a Certain Age" in October. This event will bring together notable women who will delve into discussions on a wide range of topics relevant to women's experiences.





Sylvia Beckerman

The live podcast event aims to unite diverse women to share their insights and experiences. This event is part of the podcast's ongoing mission to provide a platform for women's voices and foster community.

"Putting on a live event is a thrilling chance," says Sylvia. "This isn't just another gathering; it's a space where women can connect and share their stories as they happen, making the atmosphere vibrant and interactive. It's not just about tuning in; it's about diving in, sparking inspiration, and lifting each other up. Coming together like this, we can supercharge the sense of community and support. That's the heartbeat of my podcast."

With a panel of notable women from various walks of life, the event will explore themes like personal growth and resilience, as well as the multifaceted societal expectations placed on women. The conversations will unpack the often unspoken challenges of balancing career ambitions with personal responsibilities, shedding light on the absurdities and hurdles women navigate daily.

These discussions will offer insights into the complex juggling acts women perform, all viewed through the lens of wisdom accumulated over the years, particularly in relation to women's experiences.

About Sylvia and Me:

Sylvia & Me' produced by Life Après®, began in October 2019. The podcast, hosted by Sylvia Beckerman, features inspiring conversations with women who are making a difference in their own lives and the lives of others. Sylvia's podcast delves into the emotional aspects of life-changing events-fear, excitement, and overwhelm-while showcasing strong, independent women. It explores themes of personal growth, resilience, and professional achievements through engaging conversations.

