22.10.2024 17:18 Uhr
Ankura Taps Industry Veteran Regina Lee to Lead Risk, Forensics & Compliance Business Globally

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global expert services and advisory firm Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura") is pleased to announce the appointment of Regina Lee as the Global Leader of its Risk, Forensics & Compliance business.

Regina has more than 25 years of experience leading successful teams at global consulting firms. Her impressive background encompasses a wide range of expertise, including fraud investigations, bankruptcy-related disputes and investigations, mass tort and securities litigation, and post-transaction disputes. Most recently, Lee served as Global Co-Leader of the Strategy & Analysis Practice at AlixPartners.

Kevin Lavin, CEO of Ankura, shared: "I could not be happier to welcome such a talented and culturally aligned leader as Regina. Her extensive experience and strategic insight will play a pivotal role in advancing Ankura's capabilities in risk management, forensic investigations, and regulatory compliance. Regina's deep expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly to further strengthen Ankura's position as a trusted advisor in these areas."

Regina commented on her new role: "Ankura's dedication to innovation and client-focused solutions is truly inspiring, and I look forward to working with Ankura's talented team to address the evolving challenges our clients face in today's dynamic environment."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit www.ankura.com.

Contact:
Robin Boesen
robin.boesen@ankura.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ankura-taps-industry-veteran-regina-lee-to-lead-risk-forensics--compliance-business-globally-302283325.html

