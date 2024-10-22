Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 17:42 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2024, has been set at 1.296624, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.827922 pence per share (USD dividend 6.26 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 8 November 2024 (to shareholders on the register on 11 October 2024).

Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

22 October 2024


