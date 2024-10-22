Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22
22 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 631.793p. The highest price paid per share was 634.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 624.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,021,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,700,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
354
630.200
16:08:04
267
630.200
16:08:03
502
630.200
16:07:18
99
630.200
16:07:18
853
630.400
16:03:32
100
630.400
16:03:32
149
631.200
16:02:35
450
631.200
16:02:35
705
631.600
16:00:13
200
631.600
16:00:13
152
631.600
16:00:13
215
632.000
15:55:56
690
632.000
15:55:56
134
632.000
15:55:56
466
632.000
15:55:56
543
632.000
15:55:56
944
632.200
15:50:07
103
632.200
15:50:07
1131
632.400
15:43:01
23
632.800
15:39:59
938
632.800
15:39:59
980
632.800
15:39:59
100
632.800
15:39:59
516
632.800
15:35:20
174
632.800
15:34:20
85
632.800
15:34:20
694
632.800
15:34:20
941
632.400
15:29:45
85
632.400
15:29:45
200
632.400
15:28:27
694
632.400
15:28:27
1129
632.600
15:25:12
1079
632.600
15:19:36
274
633.000
15:18:00
1138
633.000
15:18:00
53
633.200
15:09:06
72
633.200
15:09:06
891
633.200
15:09:06
457
633.400
15:09:04
144
633.400
15:09:04
525
633.400
15:09:04
32
633.200
15:01:11
901
633.200
15:01:11
968
633.200
14:58:32
975
634.400
14:54:51
1119
634.000
14:52:58
1115
634.200
14:48:04
928
634.200
14:43:53
581
634.200
14:40:42
111
634.200
14:40:42
282
634.200
14:40:42
227
634.200
14:40:42
519
634.000
14:37:35
519
634.200
14:36:23
50
634.200
14:36:23
445
634.200
14:36:23
362
634.200
14:36:23
352
634.000
14:34:06
959
633.600
14:32:35
353
633.600
14:31:15
789
633.600
14:31:15
1087
633.200
14:28:59
390
633.200
14:22:41
225
633.200
14:22:41
399
633.200
14:22:41
1097
633.200
14:13:08
1185
632.800
14:11:26
929
633.200
14:07:21
317
633.200
14:07:21
627
633.200
14:07:21
1000
633.400
14:07:15
47
633.400
14:07:15
174
632.400
13:43:28
779
632.400
13:43:28
1101
632.800
13:31:26
650
633.200
13:25:31
513
634.000
13:22:40
525
634.200
13:22:40
569
634.000
13:22:40
928
634.000
13:10:29
1120
631.600
12:55:33
360
631.200
12:48:28
599
631.200
12:48:28
765
631.200
12:48:28
64
631.400
12:42:11
921
628.600
12:10:29
1132
628.400
12:00:44
957
628.800
11:49:23
492
628.200
11:32:41
1065
628.800
11:25:52
1001
629.400
11:16:33
1052
629.000
11:05:08
995
628.200
10:38:23
922
629.800
10:21:36
934
631.400
10:13:13
564
630.800
10:02:25
402
630.800
10:02:25
1084
630.600
09:42:12
954
630.800
09:33:21
1106
632.200
09:24:55
992
630.600
09:04:12
1039
632.200
08:52:46
122
632.400
08:52:06
919
632.400
08:52:06
731
630.600
08:38:02
342
630.600
08:38:02
984
631.800
08:32:10
938
632.000
08:31:32
1078
630.800
08:20:38
578
625.400
08:06:51
362
625.400
08:05:31
1094
624.800
08:03:11
954
625.200
08:03:11