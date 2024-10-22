Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
22.10.24
15:11 Uhr
7,700 Euro
+0,050
+0,65 %
7,6507,70018:51
22.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

22 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 631.793p. The highest price paid per share was 634.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 624.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,021,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,700,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

354

630.200

16:08:04

267

630.200

16:08:03

502

630.200

16:07:18

99

630.200

16:07:18

853

630.400

16:03:32

100

630.400

16:03:32

149

631.200

16:02:35

450

631.200

16:02:35

705

631.600

16:00:13

200

631.600

16:00:13

152

631.600

16:00:13

215

632.000

15:55:56

690

632.000

15:55:56

134

632.000

15:55:56

466

632.000

15:55:56

543

632.000

15:55:56

944

632.200

15:50:07

103

632.200

15:50:07

1131

632.400

15:43:01

23

632.800

15:39:59

938

632.800

15:39:59

980

632.800

15:39:59

100

632.800

15:39:59

516

632.800

15:35:20

174

632.800

15:34:20

85

632.800

15:34:20

694

632.800

15:34:20

941

632.400

15:29:45

85

632.400

15:29:45

200

632.400

15:28:27

694

632.400

15:28:27

1129

632.600

15:25:12

1079

632.600

15:19:36

274

633.000

15:18:00

1138

633.000

15:18:00

53

633.200

15:09:06

72

633.200

15:09:06

891

633.200

15:09:06

457

633.400

15:09:04

144

633.400

15:09:04

525

633.400

15:09:04

32

633.200

15:01:11

901

633.200

15:01:11

968

633.200

14:58:32

975

634.400

14:54:51

1119

634.000

14:52:58

1115

634.200

14:48:04

928

634.200

14:43:53

581

634.200

14:40:42

111

634.200

14:40:42

282

634.200

14:40:42

227

634.200

14:40:42

519

634.000

14:37:35

519

634.200

14:36:23

50

634.200

14:36:23

445

634.200

14:36:23

362

634.200

14:36:23

352

634.000

14:34:06

959

633.600

14:32:35

353

633.600

14:31:15

789

633.600

14:31:15

1087

633.200

14:28:59

390

633.200

14:22:41

225

633.200

14:22:41

399

633.200

14:22:41

1097

633.200

14:13:08

1185

632.800

14:11:26

929

633.200

14:07:21

317

633.200

14:07:21

627

633.200

14:07:21

1000

633.400

14:07:15

47

633.400

14:07:15

174

632.400

13:43:28

779

632.400

13:43:28

1101

632.800

13:31:26

650

633.200

13:25:31

513

634.000

13:22:40

525

634.200

13:22:40

569

634.000

13:22:40

928

634.000

13:10:29

1120

631.600

12:55:33

360

631.200

12:48:28

599

631.200

12:48:28

765

631.200

12:48:28

64

631.400

12:42:11

921

628.600

12:10:29

1132

628.400

12:00:44

957

628.800

11:49:23

492

628.200

11:32:41

1065

628.800

11:25:52

1001

629.400

11:16:33

1052

629.000

11:05:08

995

628.200

10:38:23

922

629.800

10:21:36

934

631.400

10:13:13

564

630.800

10:02:25

402

630.800

10:02:25

1084

630.600

09:42:12

954

630.800

09:33:21

1106

632.200

09:24:55

992

630.600

09:04:12

1039

632.200

08:52:46

122

632.400

08:52:06

919

632.400

08:52:06

731

630.600

08:38:02

342

630.600

08:38:02

984

631.800

08:32:10

938

632.000

08:31:32

1078

630.800

08:20:38

578

625.400

08:06:51

362

625.400

08:05:31

1094

624.800

08:03:11

954

625.200

08:03:11


