Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Oct-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 22 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 121,729 Highest price paid per share: 143.00p Lowest price paid per share: 140.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 141.0717p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,516,714 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,516,714) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 141.0717p 121,729

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 921 142.00 08:54:37 00305973993TRLO1 XLON 921 142.00 08:54:37 00305973994TRLO1 XLON 244 142.00 08:54:37 00305973995TRLO1 XLON 677 142.00 08:54:37 00305973996TRLO1 XLON 190 142.00 09:30:30 00306033526TRLO1 XLON 809 142.00 09:30:30 00306033527TRLO1 XLON 64 142.00 10:23:38 00306109606TRLO1 XLON 1001 141.50 11:37:50 00306167017TRLO1 XLON 1000 141.50 11:37:50 00306167018TRLO1 XLON 1021 141.00 11:37:50 00306167019TRLO1 XLON 6546 141.00 11:37:50 00306167020TRLO1 XLON 1892 141.00 11:37:50 00306167021TRLO1 XLON 1894 141.00 11:37:50 00306167022TRLO1 XLON 1894 141.00 11:37:51 00306167023TRLO1 XLON 756 141.00 11:40:20 00306167098TRLO1 XLON 1090 141.00 11:40:20 00306167099TRLO1 XLON 583 143.00 11:56:25 00306167523TRLO1 XLON 1247 143.00 11:56:25 00306167524TRLO1 XLON 1666 143.00 11:56:25 00306167525TRLO1 XLON 2217 143.00 11:56:25 00306167526TRLO1 XLON 740 143.00 11:56:25 00306167527TRLO1 XLON 1846 142.50 12:03:32 00306167725TRLO1 XLON 1967 141.50 12:31:53 00306169039TRLO1 XLON 983 141.50 12:31:53 00306169040TRLO1 XLON 961 141.50 12:40:36 00306169312TRLO1 XLON 3759 141.00 12:45:00 00306169442TRLO1 XLON 940 141.00 12:45:00 00306169443TRLO1 XLON 940 141.00 12:45:00 00306169444TRLO1 XLON 999 141.00 12:45:47 00306169465TRLO1 XLON 999 141.00 12:45:47 00306169466TRLO1 XLON 998 141.00 12:45:47 00306169467TRLO1 XLON 983 141.00 12:45:47 00306169468TRLO1 XLON 42 140.50 12:46:28 00306169481TRLO1 XLON 612 140.50 12:47:22 00306169492TRLO1 XLON 329 140.50 12:47:22 00306169493TRLO1 XLON 1024 140.50 12:47:22 00306169494TRLO1 XLON 1405 141.50 14:27:04 00306171789TRLO1 XLON 938 141.50 14:30:39 00306172000TRLO1 XLON 47 141.50 14:30:39 00306172001TRLO1 XLON 986 141.50 14:31:43 00306172064TRLO1 XLON 1020 141.50 14:32:04 00306172094TRLO1 XLON 997 141.50 14:32:23 00306172132TRLO1 XLON 994 141.50 14:32:41 00306172158TRLO1 XLON 673 141.50 14:34:49 00306172278TRLO1 XLON 312 141.50 14:34:49 00306172279TRLO1 XLON 1038 141.00 14:35:00 00306172291TRLO1 XLON 228 141.00 14:35:00 00306172292TRLO1 XLON 702 141.00 15:02:27 00306173580TRLO1 XLON 1038 141.00 15:02:27 00306173581TRLO1 XLON 228 141.00 15:02:27 00306173582TRLO1 XLON 1900 140.50 15:05:30 00306173752TRLO1 XLON 950 140.50 15:05:30 00306173753TRLO1 XLON 950 140.50 15:05:30 00306173754TRLO1 XLON 13727 141.00 15:05:30 00306173755TRLO1 XLON 965 141.00 15:12:34 00306174219TRLO1 XLON 760 141.00 15:15:09 00306174348TRLO1 XLON 880 141.00 15:15:09 00306174349TRLO1 XLON 203 141.00 15:15:09 00306174350TRLO1 XLON 551 141.00 15:16:27 00306174469TRLO1 XLON 428 141.00 15:16:27 00306174470TRLO1 XLON 976 141.00 15:17:37 00306174572TRLO1 XLON 979 141.00 15:18:47 00306174625TRLO1 XLON 212 141.00 15:19:56 00306174720TRLO1 XLON 759 141.00 15:19:56 00306174721TRLO1 XLON 541 141.00 15:21:00 00306174826TRLO1 XLON 424 141.00 15:21:00 00306174827TRLO1 XLON 1600 140.50 15:21:11 00306174838TRLO1 XLON 328 140.50 15:21:11 00306174839TRLO1 XLON 6036 140.50 16:04:16 00306176591TRLO1 XLON 1005 140.50 16:04:16 00306176592TRLO1 XLON

1006 140.50 16:04:16 00306176593TRLO1 XLON 1006 140.50 16:04:16 00306176594TRLO1 XLON 1006 140.50 16:04:16 00306176595TRLO1 XLON 6 141.00 16:04:16 00306176597TRLO1 XLON 198 141.00 16:04:16 00306176598TRLO1 XLON 2452 141.00 16:04:16 00306176599TRLO1 XLON 1070 141.00 16:04:16 00306176600TRLO1 XLON 7434 141.00 16:04:16 00306176601TRLO1 XLON 3037 140.50 16:04:31 00306176615TRLO1 XLON 32 140.50 16:04:33 00306176618TRLO1 XLON 933 140.50 16:04:52 00306176627TRLO1 XLON 7091 140.50 16:13:11 00306177199TRLO1 XLON 1007 140.50 16:13:58 00306177249TRLO1 XLON 1008 140.50 16:13:58 00306177250TRLO1 XLON 939 140.50 16:14:40 00306177298TRLO1 XLON 754 140.50 16:14:40 00306177299TRLO1 XLON 19 140.50 16:14:42 00306177303TRLO1 XLON 165 140.50 16:15:09 00306177316TRLO1 XLON 161 140.50 16:15:09 00306177317TRLO1 XLON 594 140.50 16:15:18 00306177323TRLO1 XLON 345 140.50 16:15:18 00306177324TRLO1 XLON 972 141.00 16:21:13 00306177865TRLO1 XLON 959 140.50 16:21:24 00306177883TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

