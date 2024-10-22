

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter revenues grew 95.8% to 4.750 billion euros from 2.426 billion euros last year.



At constant currency, Vivendi's revenues grew by 95.6 percent, and at constant currency and perimeter, revenues increased 2.3 percent.



According to the company, the revenue increase mainly included the impact of the consolidation of Lagardère.



Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of Vivendi's Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi, said: Vivendi has reported strong growth in the first nine months of 2024. The revenues of the Group increased by 4.5% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the same period in 2023. Canal+ experienced revenue growth across all of its activities. The performance delivered by Havas was particularly driven by Havas Media and the Europe and Latin America regions. Lagardère posted strong growth, due in particular to the editorial successes of Lagardère Publishing and a nearly 17% increase in Lagardère Travel Retail's revenues.'



