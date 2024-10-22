Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 20:06 Uhr
68 Leser
LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Partners with Myzel Organics to Distribute Functional Mushroom Powders Across North America

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in North America, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Myzel Organics, a premium provider of 100% organic functional mushroom powders for the Food & Nutrition industry.

This collaboration will bring Myzel Organics' range of organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free mushroom powders to the North American market, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, functional ingredients. Myzel Organics is committed to transparency and sustainability, cultivating its mushrooms in Canada at a state-of-the-art facility designed to be net-zero energy that emphasizes environmental stewardship and food security.

"The wide-ranging health benefits of the mushroom species cultivated by Myzel Organics offer our customers distinctive opportunities to develop innovative, consumer-facing products," said Mike DeGennaro, Senior Vice President of Food & Nutrition at LBB Specialties. "Myzel's full-spectrum mushrooms, which incorporate mycelium, enzymes, and select fruiting bodies, provide a potent array of health-supporting compounds. This versatility enables unique product positioning and messaging in the marketplace for diverse consumer benefits."

Markus Sadaka, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Myzel Organics also shared his enthusiasm: "LBB Specialties' relationship-driven sales approach and deep market expertise make them a perfect partner to expand our brand across the USA and Canada. Their focus on purposeful, high-quality ingredients aligns seamlessly with our mission, driving forward our shared commitment to nutrition, wellness, and sustainability."

This strategic partnership expands LBB Specialties' portfolio of innovative, plant-based protein solutions, empowering us to drive innovation in the food & nutrition market.

To learn more about Myzel Organics' Functional Mushroom Powders and how they can benefit your products, contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties
LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It serves end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Myzel Organics
Myzel Organics is committed to producing the most sustainably driven organic functional mushroom powders. Guided by their dedication to quality, integrity, and scientific research, they grow their mushrooms using renewable energy and eco-friendly practices. Their science-led approach ensures that every product delivered is backed by research, supporting both human and pet health with the highest standards of sustainability and efficacy. https://myzelorganics.com/

Media Contact:

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
media@lbbspecialties.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-partners-with-myzel-organics-to-distribute-functional-mushroom-powders-across-north-america-302283533.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
