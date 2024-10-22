

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$55.83 million, or -$6.96 per share. This compares with -$48.92 million, or -$6.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Nabors Industries Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$63.19 million or -$6.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $743.31 million from $744.14 million last year.



Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



