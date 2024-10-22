MDaudit Honored as a Finalist in the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards

The company's best-in-class continuous risk monitoring platform for revenue cycle management (RCM) is among the finalists in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category.

MDaudit, an award-winning cloud-based continuous risk monitoring platform for RCM that enables the nation's premier healthcare organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenues, announced today that its MDaudit billing compliance and revenue integrity platform is a finalist in the 2024 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards.

MDaudit is a finalist in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category, which recognizes innovative data analytics tools that bring actionable information directly to users by either enabling the wide dissemination of clinical, financial or operational data, or helping them make sense of it. Currently, more than 1 million cases and $8 billion in charges are audited annually on the MDaudit platform and more than $150 billion in denials are analyzed for potential reimbursement. Additionally, more than 5 billion claims are used for benchmarking via MDaudit.

"The innovation strategy at MDaudit starts with our customers; they are at the center of everything we do," said Ritesh Ramesh, CEO, MDaudit. "This recognition from Fierce Healthcare is a huge acknowledgment of our effort to deliver tangible business outcomes to our customers in the U.S. healthcare system. A huge shout out to our team and partners who work with us diligently every day to innovate and make a difference."

From Questex's Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma, the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards identify and showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the industry. Two expert panels of judges determined which innovative solutions demonstrated the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry based on effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. Winners will be announced in the Innovation Report on December 2, 2024.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the 2024 finalists, Fierce Life Sciences Events wrote, "These forward-thinking organizations have demonstrated excellence in healthcare technology, patient care, operational advancements, and more, setting new standards across the industry. Their innovations are transforming healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes."

MDaudit is a leading healthcare technology provider that partners with the nation's premier healthcare systems to reduce compliance risk, improve efficiency, retain revenue, and enhance communication between cross-functional teams. Bringing solutions to an industry in transformation, MDaudit enables organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenue with an AI-powered, integrated, cloud-based platform that leverages the power of collaboration between people and sophisticated technology to keep humans at the forefront of decision-making while driving sustainable change. To learn more, visit www.mdaudit.com/.

