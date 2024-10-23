Tracelink, Inc.: TraceLink's New Singapore Office Fuels Expansion and Operational Excellence in APAC

Strengthening Regional Presence and Increasing Support for APAC Customers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has announced the opening of its new office in Singapore. This expansion follows significant growth in TraceLink's APAC employee base since 2016, coupled with an increase to 55 APAC customers, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting the region's evolving supply chain needs.

The opening of the new Singapore office not only serves as a testament to TraceLink's success but also underscores its dedication to providing unparalleled support and services. The new office will serve as a center for TraceLink's operations in the region, enabling closer collaboration with customers and partners. The location, in the heart of Singapore's business district, positions the company to continue growing its talented team in an area that is central to its long-term strategy.

"Singapore is a strategic hub for the life sciences and healthcare industries, and our new office opening is a key step in our continued growth and commitment to serving our global network," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "This expansion not only allows us to better support our regional customers with localized expertise but also creates an inspiring environment where our team can thrive and drive forward the innovations that define TraceLink's leadership in the industry."

The life sciences and pharmaceutical supply chain in Singapore faces several key challenges, including stringent regulatory compliance and increasing demands for real-time transparency. To address these complexities, innovative solutions are critical, and TraceLink is at the forefront of this transformation. The opening of TraceLink's new office in Singapore aligns with these pressing needs, coming on the heels of the Magnum release of its Opus platform , the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration. This milestone reinforces TraceLink's leadership in enabling more resilient and transparent supply chains across the pharmaceutical industry, and positions the company perfectly to tackle the challenges facing Singapore's logistics ecosystem.

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

