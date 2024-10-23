TOKYO, Oct 23, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the global launch of its Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent, an AI service that can engage in high-level tasks both autonomously and in collaboration with humans. This service will be offered through Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, Fujitsu's all-in-one operation platform that is part of the Fujitsu Uvance business model which works to provide cross-industry solutions to societal issues. As of today, Fujitsu will offer the first AI agent, for use in business profitability discussions and business negotiations to share appropriate information and propose measures. Fujitsu plans to eventually expand its AI agent lineup to include services in production management and legal affairs, and other areas, and will implement a broader roll-out of the service during fiscal 2024. In addition, Fujitsu will incorporate Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent into its digital offerings, including Fujitsu Uvance's Work Life Shift.Building generative AI models for business applications requires a significant investment of time and money as well as a high level of expertise and there is no guarantee that a single AI model can deliver the desired results.To solve this issue, Fujitsu has developed the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent. This AI can think autonomously and function as a full team member, making proactive suggestions that can lead to new insights and inspire creativity.The Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent uses Fujitsu's proprietary processing logic to break down abstract issues from conversations and generate discrete tasks. The agent creates a plan to complete the tasks and selects multiple optimal AIs to implement. Models available include those developed by Fujitsu, such as Takane, a large-scale language model for enterprises with the world's best Japanese language capability and significant customization options, Fujitsu Kozuchi AutoML, which generates advanced machine learning models in a short amount of time, as well as various models from other companies. The Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent provides instructions to each of the AI models and provides a solution based on the feedback.For example, the AI agent for use in business meetings will autonomously participate in necessary meetings. To give an example situation, if one of the meeting participants were to state that sales revenue in the Asia Region was half of what it had been the previous year, the AI agent would select several AI and direct them to perform an analysis based on this statement. Then, as a result, the AI agent would autonomously present a clear answer, for example stating that "I will show the amount of sales revenue from April through September in the previous and current fiscal years as a bar graph. As shown in the graph, sales revenue in other regions is the same or slightly up from the previous fiscal year, and only sales revenue in the Asia Region is down. It has decreased by 54% compared to the previous fiscal year." In this manner, Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent will support the smooth progression of meetings and will contribute to increased productivity.Fujitsu will promote the use of AI agents in a wide range of business operations to further improve the efficiency of customers' businesses, and work to achieve a world in which customers can easily benefit from business transformation via generative AI.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.