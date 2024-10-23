Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
23.10.2024 08:02 Uhr
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 23

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / The Company announces that on 22 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

22 October 2024


Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:


126,008


Lowest price paid per share:


£ 83.9200


Highest price paid per share:


£ 86.9400


Average price paid per share:


£ 85.9662

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,099,444 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2029J_1-2024-10-22.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 126,008 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 22 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

56,392

45,400

17,937

6,279

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 86.9400

£ 86.9000

£ 86.9000

£ 86.9000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 83.9800

£ 83.9200

£ 84.1200

£ 84.1400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 86.0481

£ 85.7876

£ 86.1050

£ 86.1258

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
