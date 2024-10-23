Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inked Dreams: Gray Cells: From Social Media to Success

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent comic scene has a new beacon of success with the release of Gray Cells, a supernatural thriller that has captivated readers and critics alike. Written by Lawrence Goodman, illustrated by Kay, coloured by Corey Ranson, and lettered by Nikki Powers, Gray Cells tells the haunting tale of a young boy kidnapped by a creature no one believes exists, and journalist Lina Santos' relentless pursuit of the truth amidst a backdrop of psychological horror, systemic corruption, and apathy.

Gray Cells Comic Book

Gray Cells began in an unexpected place: Reddit. The creative team, united by their passion for storytelling, collaborated online to bring their vision to life. Initially picked up by a publisher, the team soon found themselves lacking the support they hoped for. Undeterred, they took matters into their own hands, launching a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $7,000. This funding enabled them to create a robust marketing strategy, resulting in over 8,000 copies sold directly to fans via their own site, Inked Dreams.

Gray Cells' success hasn't gone unnoticed. The comic received critical acclaim, and both Lawrence Goodman and Kay were nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2023 Glyph Awards, further solidifying their place in the comic industry. Kay has since lent his artistic talents to the iconic Phantom series, showcasing the team's growing influence.

In response to the overwhelming support from readers, Inked Dreams is excited to announce the launch of their new Kickstarter for the highly anticipated sequel, White Noise. This follow-up promises to delve deeper into the mysteries of Gray Cells, offering fans an even more gripping experience.

"Gray Cells has been a labour of love for us," said Goodman. "We're grateful to our readers for believing in our story and supporting us. White Noise is our chance to expand this world and deliver even more thrills."

Gray Cells exemplifies the power of grassroots marketing and community support in the ever-evolving landscape of independent comics. As the team prepares for the next chapter with White Noise, they invite fans and new readers to join them on this thrilling journey.

For more information, updates, and to support the White Noise Kickstarter campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/inked-dreams/white-noise-a-supernatural-graphic-novel-thriller

inked-dreams.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535086/Inked_Dreams.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gray-cells-from-social-media-to-success-302282334.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.