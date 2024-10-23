Inked Dreams: Gray Cells: From Social Media to Success

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent comic scene has a new beacon of success with the release of Gray Cells, a supernatural thriller that has captivated readers and critics alike. Written by Lawrence Goodman, illustrated by Kay, coloured by Corey Ranson, and lettered by Nikki Powers, Gray Cells tells the haunting tale of a young boy kidnapped by a creature no one believes exists, and journalist Lina Santos' relentless pursuit of the truth amidst a backdrop of psychological horror, systemic corruption, and apathy.

Gray Cells began in an unexpected place: Reddit. The creative team, united by their passion for storytelling, collaborated online to bring their vision to life. Initially picked up by a publisher, the team soon found themselves lacking the support they hoped for. Undeterred, they took matters into their own hands, launching a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $7,000. This funding enabled them to create a robust marketing strategy, resulting in over 8,000 copies sold directly to fans via their own site, Inked Dreams.

Gray Cells' success hasn't gone unnoticed. The comic received critical acclaim, and both Lawrence Goodman and Kay were nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2023 Glyph Awards, further solidifying their place in the comic industry. Kay has since lent his artistic talents to the iconic Phantom series, showcasing the team's growing influence.

In response to the overwhelming support from readers, Inked Dreams is excited to announce the launch of their new Kickstarter for the highly anticipated sequel, White Noise. This follow-up promises to delve deeper into the mysteries of Gray Cells, offering fans an even more gripping experience.

"Gray Cells has been a labour of love for us," said Goodman. "We're grateful to our readers for believing in our story and supporting us. White Noise is our chance to expand this world and deliver even more thrills."

Gray Cells exemplifies the power of grassroots marketing and community support in the ever-evolving landscape of independent comics. As the team prepares for the next chapter with White Noise, they invite fans and new readers to join them on this thrilling journey.

For more information, updates, and to support the White Noise Kickstarter campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/inked-dreams/white-noise-a-supernatural-graphic-novel-thriller

inked-dreams.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535086/Inked_Dreams.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gray-cells-from-social-media-to-success-302282334.html