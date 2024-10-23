Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:08 Uhr
4,255 Euro
-0,020
-0,47 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2504,32008:34
Dow Jones News
23.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
17 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 122,764 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 22/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   122,764 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.24 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.30 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2807

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,467,528 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,467,528. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
1,048             4.2400         08:05:38         1J4X9ZKCQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
208              4.2400         08:05:38         1J4X9ZKCR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,085             4.2550         08:20:00         1J4X9ZKR0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
290              4.2500         08:20:00         1J4X9ZKR1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.2550         08:20:00         1J4X9ZKR2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
813              4.2400         08:47:36         1J4X9ZLE1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,750             4.2450         11:56:35         1J4X9ZP7S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,722             4.2450         11:56:35         1J4X9ZP7Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,400             4.2450         11:56:37         1J4X9ZP81        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,744             4.2450         11:56:37         1J4X9ZP82        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
558              4.2350         11:58:15         1J4X9ZP96        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,734             4.2350         11:58:15         1J4X9ZP97        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
575              4.2350         11:58:15         1J4X9ZP99        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,683             4.2350         11:58:15         1J4X9ZP98        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,365             4.2350         11:58:15         1J4X9ZP9A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
236              4.2350         11:58:15         1J4X9ZP9B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,416             4.2600         12:02:02         1J4X9ZPCX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
847              4.2600         12:02:08         1J4X9ZPD4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
484              4.2600         12:02:08         1J4X9ZPD5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
649              4.2500         13:17:27         1J4X9ZQMA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.2600         13:48:11         1J4X9ZR1W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
302              4.2600         13:59:47         1J4X9ZR8B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
237              4.2950         14:09:51         1J4X9ZRF8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
287              4.2900         14:21:25         1J4X9ZRQF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
948              4.2900         14:21:25         1J4X9ZRQG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
950              4.2900         14:21:25         1J4X9ZRQH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,578             4.3000         14:36:38         1J4X9ZSCF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,249             4.3000         14:36:38         1J4X9ZSCG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,699             4.3000         14:36:40         1J4X9ZSCM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,353             4.3000         14:36:40         1J4X9ZSCL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,839             4.3000         14:45:14         1J4X9ZSKJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,397             4.3000         14:45:14         1J4X9ZSKI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,015             4.3000         14:45:17         1J4X9ZSKN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
802              4.3000         14:45:17         1J4X9ZSKP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,018             4.3000         14:58:08         1J4X9ZSYS        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
