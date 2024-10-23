Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jackery Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Exciting Raffles and Introduces the 'Jackery Solar Generator Standard' to Set Industry Benchmarks

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, is celebrating its 12th anniversary. Since its inception in California in 2012, Jackery has grown into a leading global brand, known for its innovative, eco-friendly products, particularly in the field of solar generators. To mark this milestone, Jackery is offering its customers exciting surprises and unveiling the newly established Jackery Solar Generator Standard, a comprehensive guideline that reinforces the company's commitment to delivering the highest quality, safety, and performance standards.

Jackery Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Introducing 'Jackery Solar Generator Standard': A New Benchmark for Safety and Reliability

Over the past 12 years, Jackery has sold more than 4 million products, solidifying its reputation as a trusted leader in sustainable energy. In celebration of its anniversary, the company is publishing the Jackery Solar Generator Standard, a set of clearly defined guidelines that cover every aspect of its solar generators - from supply chain management and product performance to rigorous safety, reliability, and sustainability standards.

The Jackery Solar Generator Standard outlines key requirements, such as stringent production and transport quality controls, resistance to extreme temperatures and weather conditions, and adherence to leading safety certifications. It also emphasizes sustainability initiatives, reflecting Jackery's mission to continually reduce its carbon footprint across its supply chain.

This new standard further cements Jackery's leadership in the emission-free mobile power sector and sets a new benchmark for the entire industry. By doing so, the company aims to reinforce consumer trust and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to quality and environmental responsibility.

The full Jackery Solar Generator Standard can be accessed here.

Celebration Surprises for Jackery Fans

To celebrate Jackery's birthday, Jackery is offering its customers a chance to win exciting prizes. From October 23 to November 30, 2024, participants can enter a raffle to win the Jackery product of their choice. To join, simply visit the anniversary landing page, select your favorite Jackery product, and share what you love most about it. Three lucky winners will be selected.

In addition, Jackery is offering a special refund opportunity for three customers who place orders on the official Jackery website between January 1 and November 30, 2024. By registering on the Jackery UK online shop, customers can enter for a chance to win a full refund of their order (excluding taxes and fees).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537026/jackery_12_anniversary.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459138/4976136/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Jackery_Logo

For all media enquiries, image requests and product reviews, please contact: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, or call +4915223970329.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-celebrates-12th-anniversary-with-exciting-raffles-and-introduces-the-jackery-solar-generator-standard-to-set-industry-benchmarks-302283376.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.