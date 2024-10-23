Lenovo Maintains Strong Rating in 2024 Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index - Receives Highest Environmental Score in the IT Industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Lenovo is pleased to announce that it maintains its AA score in the?2024 Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index?("HSSUS"). Among 550 Hong Kong-listed companies, Lenovo received the strongest score in the IT industry for its environmental achievements, which have also been recognized by CDP for leadership in climate change and supplier engagement.? This index is?based on a robust process that includes consideration of the results from a sustainability assessment undertaken by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, using its proprietary sustainability assessment and rating framework.?

HSSUS evaluates a company's performance on seven subjects under the categories of Environmental, Social and Governance: Corporate Governance, Human Rights, Labour Practices, The Environment, Fair Operating Practices, Consumer Issues and Community Involvement and Development. The methodology behind the sustainability assessment is reviewed annually to incorporate developments within the evolving ESG landscape, with reference to both international and local protocols. The assessment framework is designed to capture both general and industry-specific criteria across the three E, S and G core aspects; each rated equally as a base, with additional industry-specific materiality factors applied.??

Inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index demonstrates Lenovo's long-term commitment to driving a more sustainable future for all. Lenovo is on-track to reach its 2030 emissions reduction goals and is in the?first group of companies to have its net-zero by 2050 targets validated?by the Science Based Targets initiative's Net-Zero Standard. Lenovo continues to increase its participation in the circular economy, increasing use of sustainable materials and asset recycling and disposal, as well as core innovations and sustainability services to support customers' goals and participation. Since 2017, Lenovo has reused or recycled more than 94,000 metric tons of products¹ through PELM programs² - the same weight as 87 million ThinkPads. Lenovo is focused on sharing its smarter technology with the community and has invested more the US$50M in communities around the world since 2022. With its focus on "Smarter AI for All" and the creation of its Responsible AI Committee, Lenovo is proactively governing its innovation against principles that promote the responsible, ethical, and safe development, deployment, and utilization of AI.

Learn more about Lenovo's ESG performance on?Lenovo StoryHub?and in the?FY 2023/24 ESG Report.??

¹ Based on CY 2022 product recycling data:?https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/sustainability-product-recycling/

² Consumer and commercial take-back programs

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on accesswire.com