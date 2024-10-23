Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 09:24 Uhr
Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu to offer AI agents that can both collaborate and engage in high-level tasks autonomously

AI agents will provide productive conclusions as a member of the team

KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced the global launch of its Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent, an AI service that can engage in high-level tasks both autonomously and in collaboration with humans. This service will be offered through Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, Fujitsu's all-in-one operation platform that is part of the Fujitsu Uvance business model which works to provide cross-industry solutions to societal issues. As of today, Fujitsu will offer the first AI agent, for use in business profitability discussions and business negotiations to share appropriate information and propose measures. Fujitsu plans to eventually expand its AI agent lineup to include services in production management and legal affairs, and other areas, and will implement a broader roll-out of the service during fiscal 2024. In addition, Fujitsu will incorporate Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent into its digital offerings, including Fujitsu Uvance's Work Life Shift.

Building generative AI models for business applications requires a significant investment of time and money as well as a high level of expertise and there is no guarantee that a single AI model can deliver the desired results.

To solve this issue, Fujitsu has developed the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent. This AI can think autonomously and function as a full team member, making proactive suggestions that can lead to new insights and inspire creativity.

The Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent uses Fujitsu's proprietary processing logic to break down abstract issues from conversations and generate discrete tasks. The agent creates a plan to complete the tasks and selects multiple optimal AIs to implement. Models available include those developed by Fujitsu, such as Takane, a large-scale language model for enterprises with the world's best Japanese language capability and significant customization options, Fujitsu Kozuchi AutoML, which generates advanced machine learning models in a short amount of time, as well as various models from other companies. The Fujitsu Kozuchi AI Agent provides instructions to each of the AI models and provides a solution based on the feedback.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-to-offer-ai-agents-that-can-both-collaborate-and-engage-in-high-level-tasks-autonomously-302284258.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
