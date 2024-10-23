Tabula GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
[23.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.10.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,501,463.00
|USD
|0
|16,287,145.23
|10.8475
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.10.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|464,970.00
|GBP
|0
|4,698,233.72
|10.1044
