Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New GSMA report shows mobile internet connectivity continues to grow globally

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of mobile connectivity have yet to be fully realised as 43% of the global population - equivalent to 3.45 billion people - still do not use mobile internet, according to the latest GSMA 'State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2024' report.

GSMA logo

While the proportion of the global population using mobile internet on their own device continues to increase annually, the rate of user growth is slowing. 160 million people started using mobile internet last year, compared to 2015-2021 when more than 200 million new users were added each year.

Closing the gaps

The findings from the latest report - funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) via the GSMA Mobile for Development Foundation - include:

  • 4.6 billion people (57% of the global population) now use mobile internet on their own device
  • 350 million people (4% of the global population) live in areas without mobile internet networks (the coverage gap)
  • 3.1 billion people (39% of the global population) live within mobile internet coverage but do not use it (the usage gap). The usage gap is nine times the size of the coverage gap
  • In Sub-Saharan Africa, only 27% of the population use mobile internet services, leaving a 13% coverage gap and 60% usage gap

Closing the usage gap would be worth an estimated $3.5 trillion to the global economy during 2023-2030, with 90% of this impact benefiting low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

For the unconnected in LMICs, device affordability and digital skills and literacy are the main barriers to mobile internet adoption.

In these countries, entry-level internet-enabled devices cost 18% of average monthly income, with this rising to 51% for the world's poorest 20%. In Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for a quarter of the global unconnected population, this rises to 99% of average monthly income for the region's poorest 20%.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer at the GSMA, said: "Despite continued progress in expanding the reach of network infrastructure and in increasing mobile internet adoption, significant digital divides remain.

"Collaboration among governments, international organisations and the mobile industry is essential to addressing barriers such as affordability, digital skills, and awareness of the mobile internet and its benefits. This effort must also focus on investing in local digital ecosystems and ensuring robust online safety frameworks."

For more click here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-gsma-report-shows-mobile-internet-connectivity-continues-to-grow-globally-302283483.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.