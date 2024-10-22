ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $266.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q3 2024 was $1.03 compared to $0.79 in Q3 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q3 2024 was $1.35 compared to $1.05 in Q3 2023.

"Manhattan delivered record third quarter and year-to-date results. Our fundamentals are strong, and we continue to deliver a balanced financial performance across top-line growth and profitability and industry leading innovation each quarter," said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel.

"While we remain appropriately cautious on the global economy, we are optimistic on our growing market opportunity and our long-term strategy. Our fourth quarter is off to a solid start, and we are providing responsible 2025 parameters," Mr. Capel concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $266.7 million for Q3 2024, compared to $238.4 million for Q3 2023. Cloud subscription revenue was $86.5 million for Q3 2024, compared to $65.0 million for Q3 2023. License revenue was $3.8 million for Q3 2024, compared to $3.9 million for Q3 2023. Services revenue was $137.0 million for Q3 2024, compared to $128.0 million for Q3 2023.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.03 for Q3 2024, compared to $0.79 for Q3 2023.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.35 for Q3 2024, compared to $1.05 for Q3 2023.

for Q3 2024, compared to $1.05 for Q3 2023. GAAP operating income was $75.1 million for Q3 2024, compared to $53.4 million for Q3 2023.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $98.9 million for Q3 2024, compared to $72.5 million for Q3 2023.

Cash flow from operations was $62.3 million for Q3 2024, compared to $58.6 million for Q3 2023. Days Sales Outstanding was 69 days at September 30, 2024, compared to 66 days at June 30, 2024.

Cash totaled $215.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $202.7 million at June 30, 2024.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 194,712 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $49.7 million. In October 2024, our Board of Directors approved replenishing the Company's remaining share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $75.0 million of our common stock.

NINE MONTH 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $786.6 million, compared to $690.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Cloud subscription revenue was $246.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $183.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. License revenue was $9.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $13.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Services revenue was $406.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $368.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $2.74, compared to $2.05 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.55 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.72 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

GAAP operating income was $200.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $151.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $271.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $204.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Cash flow from operations was $190.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $157.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 831,111 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $198.1 million. In October 2024, our Board of Directors approved replenishing the Company's remaining share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $75.0 million of our common stock.

2024 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2024:

Guidance Range - 2024 Full Year ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue - current guidance $1,039 $1,041 12% 12% Operating margin: GAAP operating margin - current guidance 24.9% 25.0% Equity-based compensation 9.1% 9.1% Adjusted operating margin(1) - current guidance 34.0% 34.1% Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS - current guidance $3.47 $3.49 23% 24% Equity-based compensation, net of tax 1.28 1.28 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2) (0.15) (0.15) Adjusted EPS(1) - current guidance $4.60 $4.62 23% 24% (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and related income tax effects. (2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2024.

Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding "forward-looking statements" below.

Manhattan Associates will make this earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

Manhattan Associates' conference call regarding its third quarter financial results will be held today, October 22, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' fourth quarter 2024 earnings release.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Manhattan Associates provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company's historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' ability to understand and compare the Company's results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation - net of income tax effects. They also exclude the tax benefits or deficiencies of vested stock awards caused by differences in the amount deductible for tax purposes from the compensation expense recorded for financial reporting purposes. We include reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under "2024 Guidance" and statements identified by words such as "may," "expect," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "project," "estimate" and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: economic conditions, including inflation; disruption and transformation in the retail sector and our vertical markets; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products' technology and customer implementations; global instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $86,485 $65,033 $246,873 $183,196 Software license 3,762 3,870 9,633 12,967 Maintenance 34,491 35,296 104,736 106,772 Services 137,009 127,965 406,035 368,744 Hardware 4,934 6,277 19,274 18,791 Total revenue 266,681 238,441 786,551 690,470 Costs and expenses: Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 118,269 111,142 356,920 322,914 Cost of software license 391 297 1,068 967 Research and development 34,349 33,093 104,693 95,487 Sales and marketing 16,586 17,650 55,669 54,278 General and administrative 20,308 21,371 62,623 61,561 Depreciation and amortization 1,688 1,440 4,670 4,247 Total costs and expenses 191,591 184,993 585,643 539,454 Operating income 75,090 53,448 200,908 151,016 Other income, net 1,312 1,739 3,222 2,923 Income before income taxes 76,402 55,187 204,130 153,939 Income tax provision 12,621 5,766 33,782 26,107 Net income $63,781 $49,421 $170,348 $127,832 Basic earnings per share $1.04 $0.80 $2.77 $2.07 Diluted earnings per share $1.03 $0.79 $2.74 $2.05 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 61,169 61,639 61,404 61,902 Diluted 61,948 62,310 62,186 62,501

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $75,090 $53,448 $200,908 $151,016 Equity-based compensation (a) 23,853 19,030 70,614 53,598 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $98,943 $72,478 $271,522 $204,614 Income tax provision $12,621 $5,766 $33,782 $26,107 Equity-based compensation (a) 3,683 3,030 10,967 8,067 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 579 218 9,063 3,454 Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $16,883 $9,014 $53,812 $37,628 Net income $63,781 $49,421 $170,348 $127,832 Equity-based compensation (a) 20,170 16,000 59,647 45,531 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (579) (218) (9,063) (3,454) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $83,372 $65,203 $220,932 $169,909 Diluted EPS $1.03 $0.79 $2.74 $2.05 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.33 0.26 0.96 0.73 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (0.01) - (0.15) (0.06) Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.35 $1.05 $3.55 $2.72 Fully diluted shares 61,948 62,310 62,186 62,501

(a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation, as detailed below, to facilitate comparison with our peers and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly because of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of services $10,835 $7,643 $31,482 $21,337 Research and development 5,117 4,141 15,812 11,711 Sales and marketing 2,189 1,878 6,295 5,333 General and administrative 5,712 5,368 17,025 15,217 Total equity-based compensation $23,853 $19,030 $70,614 $53,598

(b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we exclude equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also exclude the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,952 $ 270,741 Accounts receivable, net 199,756 181,173 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,605 27,276 Total current assets 452,313 479,190 Property and equipment, net 12,809 11,795 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,094 21,645 Goodwill, net 62,236 62,235 Deferred income taxes 86,551 66,043 Other assets 34,137 32,445 Total assets $ 698,140 $ 673,353 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,183 $ 24,508 Accrued compensation and benefits 63,010 73,210 Accrued and other liabilities 23,227 27,374 Deferred revenue 252,537 237,793 Income taxes payable 286 3,030 Total current liabilities 362,243 365,915 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 50,028 17,694 Other non-current liabilities 7,918 11,466 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2024 and 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 61,072,619 and 61,566,037 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 610 615 Retained earnings 303,361 304,701 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,020 ) (27,038 ) Total shareholders' equity 277,951 278,278 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 698,140 $ 673,353

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net income $ 170,348 $ 127,832 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,670 4,247 Equity-based compensation 70,614 53,598 (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (131 ) 42 Deferred income taxes (20,544 ) (18,359 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss 906 922 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (17,515 ) (17,168 ) Other assets (9,688 ) (7,747 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (13,367 ) 13,477 Income taxes (7,956 ) (4,347 ) Deferred revenue 12,962 5,362 Net cash provided by operating activities 190,299 157,859 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (5,547 ) (2,761 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,547 ) (2,761 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (241,150 ) (195,716 ) Net cash used in financing activities (241,150 ) (195,716 ) Foreign currency impact on cash 609 (2,533 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (55,789 ) (43,151 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 270,741 225,463 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 214,952 $ 182,312

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION 1. GAAP and adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows: 2023 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD GAAP Diluted EPS $0.62 $0.63 $0.79 $0.78 $2.82 $0.86 $0.85 $1.03 $2.74 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.23 0.25 0.26 0.25 0.97 0.30 0.34 0.33 0.96 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (0.05) - - - (0.06) (0.13) (0.01) (0.01) (0.15) Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.80 $0.88 $1.05 $1.03 $3.74 $1.03 $1.18 $1.35 $3.55 Fully Diluted Shares 62,767 62,432 62,310 62,555 62,608 62,493 62,118 61,948 62,186

2. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands): 2023 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Revenue: Americas $170,759 $179,208 $186,564 $182,664 $719,195 $196,312 $205,955 $205,852 $608,119 EMEA 39,658 40,902 41,204 44,874 166,638 46,620 46,918 48,082 141,620 APAC 10,596 10,906 10,673 10,717 42,892 11,620 12,445 12,747 36,812 $221,013 $231,016 $238,441 $238,255 $928,725 $254,552 $265,318 $266,681 $786,551 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $29,647 $32,326 $34,655 $38,530 $135,158 $36,687 $45,300 $49,033 $131,020 EMEA 12,793 13,556 14,415 15,959 56,723 15,884 17,195 20,521 53,600 APAC 4,645 4,601 4,378 4,376 18,000 5,059 5,693 5,536 16,288 $47,085 $50,483 $53,448 $58,865 $209,881 $57,630 $68,188 $75,090 $200,908 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based compensation $16,640 $17,928 $19,030 $17,973 $71,571 $22,095 $24,666 $23,853 $70,614 $16,640 $17,928 $19,030 $17,973 $71,571 $22,095 $24,666 $23,853 $70,614 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $46,287 $50,254 $53,685 $56,503 $206,729 $58,782 $69,966 $72,886 $201,634 EMEA 12,793 13,556 14,415 15,959 56,723 15,884 17,195 20,521 53,600 APAC 4,645 4,601 4,378 4,376 18,000 5,059 5,693 5,536 16,288 $63,725 $68,411 $72,478 $76,838 $281,452 $79,725 $92,854 $98,943 $271,522

3. Impact of Currency Fluctuation The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands): 2023 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Revenue $(3,084) $104 $2,755 $2,341 $2,116 $648 $(531) $936 $1,053 Costs and expenses (3,616) (1,133) 1,033 1,212 (2,504) 176 (673) 211 (286) Operating income 532 1,237 1,722 1,129 4,620 472 142 725 1,339 Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income (810) (516) 387 (527) (1,466) (564) (577) (331) $(1,472) $(278) $721 $2,109 $602 $3,154 $(92) $(435) $394 $(133)

Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands): 2023 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Operating income $1,632 $1,222 $728 $267 $3,849 $185 $307 $261 $753 Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income (283) (31) 812 (105) 393 164 41 284 489 Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee $1,349 $1,191 $1,540 $162 $4,242 $349 $348 $545 $1,242

4. Other income includes the following components (in thousands): 2023 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Interest income $969 $1,555 $1,371 $1,409 $5,304 $1,414 $1,503 $1,636 $4,553 Foreign currency gains (losses) (810) (516) 387 (527) (1,466) (564) (577) (331) (1,472) Other non-operating income (expense) (16) 2 (19) (15) (48) 146 (12) 7 141 Total other income (loss) $143 $1,041 $1,739 $867 $3,790 $996 $914 $1,312 $3,222

5. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands): 2023 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Capital expenditures $666 $1,009 $1,086 $1,969 $4,730 $2,321 $2,217 $1,009 $5,547

6. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands): 2023 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program 515 381 128 - 1,024 294 343 194 831 Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 208 4 8 2 222 165 3 8 176 Total shares purchased 723 385 136 2 1,246 459 346 202 1,007 Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program $74,177 $66,769 $25,072 $0 $166,018 $73,411 $74,999 $49,687 $198,097 Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 27,511 658 1,529 331 30,029 40,423 713 1,917 43,053 Total cash paid for shares repurchased $101,688 $67,427 $26,601 $331 $196,047 $113,834 $75,712 $51,604 $241,150

7. Remaining Performance Obligations We disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations ("RPO"). Over 98% of our RPO represents cloud native subscriptions with non-cancelable terms greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Maintenance contracts are typically one year and not included in the RPO. Our RPO as of the end of each period appears below (in thousands): March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 Remaining Performance Obligations $1,153,404 $1,238,672 $1,324,861 $1,427,854 $1,516,430 $1,601,531 $1,686,421

