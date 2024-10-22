SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Key Financial & Operating Results

Third quarter net sales were $200 million versus $213 million during Q3 2023.

Third quarter diluted EPS was $0.56 as compared with $0.59 during Q3 2023.

Company updates fiscal year 2024 net sales and diluted EPS outlook to approximately $850 million and $2.45, respectively (previously $850 million to $880 million and $2.40 to $2.55).

Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Consolidated Results Net Sales $200 million -6% vs. Q3 2023 No meaningful YOY FX impact -6% sequentially Diluted EPS $0.56 -5% vs. Q3 2023 +4% sequentially Active Customers 452,000 -3% vs. Q3 2023 -3% sequentially

"Third quarter operating results reflected continued top line headwinds across many of our key markets," said Jim Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales force continued to face challenges in attracting new customers as consumer sentiment remained cautious, including in our largest market, mainland China. Despite these challenges, we remain confident in our direction and continue to make progress on the five key initiatives that underpin our long-term strategy. Our commercial team, which was reorganized earlier this year, has been executing on these initiatives to enhance the overall value proposition of our business to our customers and we are beginning to see results in several of these areas.

"During the quarter, we continued to prioritize engagement with our sales leaders, highlighted by our Americas & Europe Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada during August. Training and development were key focus areas at this event, with an emphasis on actionable initiatives to help our sales leaders grow their businesses. Feedback has been positive and leaders are actively adopting these new initiatives.

"We have also prioritized our product innovation strategy with an emphasis on increasing the cadence with which we introduce new and upgraded premium products relevant to our customers' needs. Illustrative of this effort, we launched two new products at our recent event in Las Vegas: a Celavive Resurfacing Serum and a Whey Protein Isolate."

Q3 2024 Regional Results:

Asia Pacific Region Net Sales $160 million -6% vs. Q3 2023 No meaningful YOY FX impact -6% sequentially 80% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 360,000 -1% vs. Q3 2023 -2% sequentially Asia Pacific Sub-Regions Greater China Net Sales $102 million -4% vs. Q3 2023 -5% constant currency vs. Q3 2023 -11% sequentially Active Customers 243,000 +6% vs. Q3 2023 -3% sequentially North Asia Net Sales $21 million -15% vs. Q3 2023 -12% constant currency vs. Q3 2023 +4% sequentially Active Customers 41,000 -16% vs. Q3 2023 -2% sequentially Southeast Asia Pacific Net Sales $37 million -5% vs. Q3 2023 -6% constant currency vs. Q3 2023 +5% sequentially Active Customers 76,000 -8% vs. Q3 2023 -1% sequentially

Americas and Europe Region Net Sales $40 million -7% vs. Q3 2023 -6% constant currency vs. Q3 2023 -5% sequentially 20% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 92,000 -10% vs. Q3 2023 -7% sequentially

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Activity

The Company generated $30 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter and ended the quarter with $365 million in cash and cash equivalents while remaining debt-free. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter. As of the end of the third quarter, the Company had approximately $62 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is updating its net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2024, as follows:

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook Target Previous Range Consolidated Net Sales $850 million $850 - $880 million Diluted EPS $2.45 $2.40 - $2.55

"Third quarter net sales were modestly below expectations as we continue to see downward pressure on customer acquisition and consumer spending in several key markets, resulting in lower customer counts and average spend per customer," said Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer. "We are monitoring the recently-announced stimulus initiatives in China, but we do not expect them to meaningfully impact our near-term operating results. Accordingly, we have adjusted our fiscal 2024 guidance to reflect year-to-date operating performance as well as promotional activity planned for the fourth quarter. Notwithstanding the macroeconomic challenges we have faced in 2024, our business fundamentals remain strong. We've generated $47 million of free cash flow year-to-date and our balance sheet remains pristine with $365 million of cash and no debt."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, "Financial Results") are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates ("FX") and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period's Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's Financial Results.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, Italy, and India. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic conditions generally, including continued inflationary pressure around the world and negative impact on our operating costs, consumer demand and consumer behavior in general; reliance upon our network of independent Associates; risk that our Associate compensation plan, or changes that we make to the compensation plan, will not produce desired results, benefit our business or, in some cases, could harm our business; risk associated with governmental regulation of our products, manufacturing and direct selling business model in the United States, China and other key markets; potential negative effects of deteriorating foreign and/or trade relations between or among the United States, China and other key markets; potential negative effects from geopolitical relations and conflicts around the world, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel; compliance with data privacy and security laws and regulations in our markets around the world; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; adverse publicity risks globally; risks associated with commencing operations in India and future international expansion and operations; uncertainty relating to the fluctuation in U.S. and other international currencies; and the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19, or another pandemic, in any of our markets in the future and any related impact on consumer health, domestic and world economies, including any negative impact on discretionary spending, consumer demand, and consumer behavior in general. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release set forth our beliefs as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Quarter Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net sales $ 200,221 $ 213,365 Cost of sales 39,257 42,529 Gross profit 160,964 170,836 Operating expenses: Associate incentives 84,068 89,926 Selling, general and administrative 61,295 63,303 Total operating expenses 145,363 153,229 Earnings from operations 15,601 17,607 Other income (expense): Interest income 3,142 2,733 Interest expense (49 ) (43 ) Other, net (86 ) 234 Other income (expense), net 3,007 2,924 Earnings before income taxes 18,608 20,531 Income taxes 8,001 9,184 Net earnings $ 10,607 $ 11,347 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,078 19,245 Diluted 19,083 19,372

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) As of

September 28,

2024 As of

December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,889 $ 330,420 Inventories 63,984 61,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,318 25,872 Total current assets 451,191 417,746 Property and equipment, net 98,033 99,814 Goodwill 17,196 17,102 Intangible assets, net 29,237 29,919 Deferred tax assets 16,823 13,284 Other assets* 58,828 54,892 Total assets $ 671,308 $ 632,757 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,041 $ 10,070 Line of credit - short term - 786 Other current liabilities 107,738 107,989 Total current liabilities 114,779 118,845 Deferred tax liabilities 4,727 4,552 Other long-term liabilities 18,715 12,158 Stockholders' equity 533,087 497,202 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 671,308 $ 632,757

*Other assets include noncurrent inventories of $2,938 and $3,128 as of 28-Sep-24 and 30-Dec-23, respectively. Total inventories were $66,922 and $64,582 as of 28-Sep-24 and 30-Dec-23, respectively.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SALES BY REGION

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Quarter Ended Change from

prior year Percent

change Currency

impact on

sales % change

excluding

currency

impact September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Asia Pacific Greater China $ 102,261 51.1 % $ 106,609 50.0 % $ (4,348 ) (4.1 %) $ 865 (4.9 %) Southeast Asia Pacific 37,267 18.6 % $ 39,151 18.3 % (1,884 ) (4.8 %) 561 (6.2 %) North Asia 20,541 10.2 % $ 24,244 11.4 % (3,703 ) (15.3 %) (721 ) (12.3 %) Asia Pacific Total 160,069 79.9 % 170,004 79.7 % (9,935 ) (5.8 %) 705 (6.3 %) Americas and Europe 40,152 20.1 % 43,361 20.3 % (3,209 ) (7.4 %) (727 ) (5.7 %) $ 200,221 100.0 % $ 213,365 100.0 % $ (13,144 ) (6.2 %) $ (22 ) (6.2 %)

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ACTIVE ASSOCIATES AND ACTIVE PREFERRED CUSTOMERS BY REGION

(unaudited) Active Associates by Region(1) (unaudited) As of

September 28, 2024 As of

September 30, 2023 Asia Pacific: Greater China 65,000 34.6 % 69,000 34.0 % Southeast Asia Pacific 52,000 27.6 % 55,000 27.1 % North Asia 28,000 14.9 % 33,000 16.2 % Asia Pacific Total 145,000 77.1 % 157,000 77.3 % Americas and Europe 43,000 22.9 % 46,000 22.7 % 188,000 100.0 % 203,000 100.0 %

Active Preferred Customers by Region(2) (unaudited) As of

September 28, 2024 As of

September 30, 2023 Asia Pacific: Greater China 178,000 67.4 % 161,000 61.7 % Southeast Asia Pacific 24,000 9.1 % 28,000 10.7 % North Asia 13,000 4.9 % 16,000 6.1 % Asia Pacific Total 215,000 81.4 % 205,000 78.5 % Americas and Europe 49,000 18.6 % 56,000 21.5 % 264,000 100.0 % 261,000 100.0 %

(1) Associates are independent distributors of our products who also purchase our products for their personal use. We only count as active those Associates who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period, either for personal use or resale. (2) Preferred Customers purchase our products strictly for their personal use and are not permitted to resell or to distribute the products. We only count as active those Preferred Customers who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period. China utilizes a Preferred Customer program that has been implemented specifically for that market.

