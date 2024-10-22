PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East West Bancorp, Inc. ("East West" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2024 net income was $299 million, or $2.14 per diluted share. Return on average assets was 1.62%, return on average common equity was 16.0%, and return on average tangible common equity1 was 17.1%. Book value per share grew 6% quarter-over-quarter and 19% year-over-year.

"East West reported another strong quarter of balanced growth in support of our customers," said Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to grow consumer and business banking deposits while further diversifying our loan portfolio by emphasizing residential and C&I lending," Ng continued. "Net interest income and fee income both accelerated meaningfully in the quarter, underscoring the strength of our business model."

"Our disciplined approach to credit and expense management continued to bear fruit this quarter," continued Ng. "Operating expenses were flat, while credit quality trends remained stable, demonstrating the benefit of our diversified business strategy."

"We grew shareholder book value and posted a 17.1% return on average tangible common equity1 for the quarter," said Ng. "We remain focused on continuing to deliver top tier returns for our shareholders in the years ahead."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Quarter-over-Quarter Change ($ in millions, except per share data) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 $ % Revenue $657 $638 $19 3% Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income2 432 402 30 7 Net Income 299 288 11 4 Diluted Earnings per Share $2.14 $2.06 $0.08 4 Book Value per Share $55.30 $52.06 $3.24 6 Tangible Book Value per Share1 $51.90 $48.65 $3.25 7% Return on Average Common Equity 15.99% 16.36% -37 bps - Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1 17.08% 17.54% -46 bps - Tangible Common Equity Ratio1 9.72% 9.37% 35 bps - Total Assets $74,484 $72,468 $2,016 3%

1 Return on average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13 of East West's detailed 3Q24 earnings release and financial tables, available at www.eastwestbank.com/investors. 2 Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 12 of East West's detailed 3Q24 earnings release and financial tables, available at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

About East West

East West provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: "EWBC") with total assets of $74.5 billion as of September 30, 2024. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 110 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

