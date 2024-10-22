DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) ("Premier" or the "Company") announced today 2024 third quarter results.

Strategic merger

On July 26, 2024, PFC and Wesbanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which PFC will merge into WSBC in a stock-for-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of PFC will receive 0.80 shares of WSBC common stock for each share of PFC common stock. Premier Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC, will merge into Wesbanco Bank, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of WSBC. Upon closing, PFC shareholders will own approximately 30% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of both PFC and WSBC and regulatory approvals, as well as satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Additional information can be found in the press release announcing the merger dated July 26, 2024.

Quarterly results

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to income of $24.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 results included the impact of transaction costs for the strategic merger totaling $2.8 million pre-tax or $0.08 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of these transaction costs, third quarter 2024 earnings were $19.3 million or $0.54 per diluted common share.

Net interest income and margin

Net interest income of $50.3 million on a tax equivalent ("TE") basis in the third quarter of 2024 was up 1.9% from $49.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and down 7.5% from $54.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.50% in the third quarter of 2024 increased four basis points from 2.46% in the second quarter of 2024 but decreased 23 basis points from 2.73% in the third quarter of 2023. These results are primarily impacted by changes in deposit balances/costs and loan balances/yields.

Total loans including held-for-sale decreased $110.4 million, during the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to an $87.2 million decrease in commercial loans. Total average loan yields increased seven basis points to 5.33% for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to origination of higher yielding loans and payoffs of lower yielding loans.

Total deposits decreased $35.9 million during the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024 due to a $95.3 million decrease in brokered deposits offset partly by an increase of $59.4 million in customer deposits. Total average interest-bearing deposit costs increased five basis points to 3.15% during the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to new customer acquisitions and continued migration of customers from lower cost to higher cost deposits products.

Beginning in March 2024 and through September 2024, management implemented rate reductions in certain deposit tiers. The benefit of those actions began to be realized in third quarter 2024 as the average cost of customer interest-bearing deposits declined from June to September. In addition, partly due to the Federal Funds Rate reduction in mid-September, wholesale funding average costs for FHLB, brokered deposits and other borrowings also declined from June to September. As a result, total cost of funds decreased and net interest margin increased from June to September.

Non-interest income

Total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024 of $12.6 million was up 4.1% from $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to gains on equity securities, but down 5.1% from $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to mortgage banking income. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.9 million on a linked quarter basis and $2.1 million from third quarter 2023, primarily as a result of fluctuations in gain on sale margins and MSR valuation adjustments. During the third quarter of 2024, the company completed an aged loans sale that reduced gains on sale by approximately $0.3 million.

Security gains were $410 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, compared to losses of $176 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and gains of $256 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to valuation changes on equity securities. Service fees in the third quarter of 2024 were $7.8 million, a 10.7% increase from $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, and an 11.6% increase from $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. This change was primarily due to fluctuations in loan fees, including commercial customer swap activity. Wealth management income of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 was up slightly from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and 24.5% higher than $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. BOLI income of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 with no claim gains in any period.

Non-interest expenses

Excluding transaction costs, non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $39.1 million, a 2.5% increase from $38.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and a 2.8% increase from $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Compensation and benefits were $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to higher health insurance costs. Data processing costs were $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, with the year-over-year increase primarily due to the new digital platform launched in October 2023. All other non-interest expenses increased a net $0.5 million on a linked quarter basis and a net $49 thousand from third quarter 2023 primarily due to a $0.2 million of loss on sale for a closed branch. The core efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 was 62.7% compared to 62.0% in the second quarter of 2024 and 56.5% in the third quarter of 2023. The ratio of core non-interest expenses to average assets was 1.79% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.78% for the second quarter of 2024 and from 1.76% for the third quarter of 2023.

Credit quality

Non-performing assets totaled $82.3 million, or 0.94% of assets, at September 30, 2024, an increase from $64.6 million at June 30, 2024, and from $39.9 million at September 30, 2023. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to two multifamily commercial relationships. Loan delinquencies decreased to $17.2 million, or 0.25% of loans, at September 30, 2024, from $24.6 million at June 30, 2024, and from $17.2 million at September 30, 2023. Criticized loans totaled $245.7 million, or 3.62% of loans, as of September 30, 2024, an increase from $207.8 million at June 30, 2024, and from $161.1 million at September 30, 2023.

The 2024 third quarter results include net charge-offs of $0.6 million and a total provision benefit of $0.3 million, compared with net loan recoveries of $0.3 million and a total provision benefit of $0.8 million for the same period in 2023. The change in provision is primarily due to lower loan balances. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.16% at September 30, 2024, compared with 1.16% at June 30, 2024, and 1.14% at September 30, 2023.

Year to date results

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $50.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share, compared to income of $91.2 million, or $2.55 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2023. 2024 results included the impact of transaction costs for the strategic merger totaling $2.8 million pre-tax or $0.08 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of these transaction costs, 2024 core earnings were $53.3 million or $1.49 per diluted common share. 2023 results included the impact of the insurance agency sale for a net gain on sale after transaction costs of $32.6 million pre-tax or $0.67 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of this item, 2023 core earnings were income of $67.1 million or $1.87 per diluted common share.

Net interest income of $149.2 million on a TE basis for the first nine months of 2024 was down 9.4% from $164.8 million in the first nine months of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.49% in the first nine months of 2024 decreased 29 basis points from 2.78% in the first nine months of 2023. These results are positively impacted by higher loan yields, which were 5.26% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 4.88% in the first nine months of 2023. These results are negatively impacted by an increase in the cost of funds in the first nine months of 2024 of 2.59%, up 72 basis points from the first nine months of 2023. The year-over-year increase is largely due to increasing costs of customer deposits.

Total non-interest income in the first nine months of 2024 of $37.1 million was up 9.6% from $33.9 million in the first nine months of 2023, excluding insurance commissions and the gain on the sale of the insurance agency. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.3 million year-over-year primarily as a result of a $0.6 million decrease in gains due to lower margins.

Security gains were $0.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $1.1 million in losses during the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to valuations on equity securities. The company also sold $21 million of AFS securities for a $27 thousand gain with average yields less than FHLB borrowing rates during the first nine months of 2023. Service fees in the first nine months of 2024 were $21.2 million, a 3.2% increase from $20.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to fluctuations in loan fees including commercial customer swap activity and consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. Due to the insurance agency sale on June 30, 2023, there were no insurance commissions in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. Wealth management income of $5.4 million in the first nine months of 2024 was up 19.9% from $4.5 million in the first nine months of 2023. BOLI income of $4.1 million in the first nine months of 2024 included $0.5 million of claim gains, compared to $3.5 million in the first nine months of 2023, including $0.4 million of claim gains.

Excluding transaction costs, non-interest expenses in the first nine months of 2024 were $117.2 million, a 3.7% decrease from $121.7 million in the first nine months of 2023. Compensation and benefits were $66.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $71.6 million in the first nine months of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the insurance agency sale, partially offset by costs related to higher staffing levels and higher base compensation, including 2024 annual merit adjustments. FDIC premiums decreased $1.0 million on a year-over-year basis primarily due to lower rates. Data processing costs were $14.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $11.5 million in the first nine months of 2023, with the year-over-year increase primarily due to the new digital platform launched in October 2023. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $1.7 million on a year-over-year basis due to the insurance agency sale and cost saving initiatives. The core efficiency ratio for the first nine months of 2024 of 63.0% increased from 58.3% in the first nine months of 2023 due to lower revenues partly offset by cost saving initiatives that began during the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of core non-interest expenses to average assets improved to 1.81% for the first nine months of 2024 from 1.91% for the first nine months of 2023.

The 2024 first nine months results include net loan charge-offs of $3.6 million and a total provision expense of $2.5 million, compared with net loan charge-offs of $1.9 million and a total provision expense of $3.5 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year change in provision expense is primarily due to a decrease in loans during the first nine months of 2024 compared to an increase in loans during the first nine months of 2023.

Total assets at $8.73 billion

Total assets at September 30, 2024, were $8.73 billion, compared to $8.78 billion at June 30, 2024, and $8.56 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans receivable were $6.59 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $6.68 billion at June 30, 2024, and $6.70 billion at September 30, 2023. Securities at September 30, 2024, were $1.20 billion, compared to $1.09 billion at June 30, 2024, and $0.92 billion at September 30, 2023. All securities are either AFS or trading and are reflected at fair value on the balance sheet. Also, at September 30, 2024, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $304.9 million compared to $305.9 million at June 30, 2024, and $308.8 million at September 30, 2023, with the decreases due to amortization of intangibles.

Total non-brokered deposits at September 30, 2024, were $6.86 billion, compared with $6.80 billion at June 30, 2024, and $6.67 billion at September 30, 2023. Brokered deposits were $287.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $382.7 million at June 30, 2024 and $392.2 million at September 30, 2023. FHLB borrowings decreased to $345.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $393.0 million at June 30, 2024, but increased from $339.0 million at September 30, 2023.

Total stockholders' equity was $1.02 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $0.98 billion at June 30, 2024, and $0.92 billion at September 30, 2023, with the increases primarily due to improvements in accumulated other comprehensive income. Excluding goodwill and intangibles, tangible equity was $714.1 million at September 30, 2024, an increase from $673.3 million at June 30, 2024, and from $610.7 million at September 30, 2023.

Regulatory ratios all improved during the third quarter of 2024, including CET1 of 12.17%, Tier 1 of 12.67% and Total Capital of 14.53%. All of these ratios also exceed well-capitalized guidelines pro forma for including accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), including CET1 of 10.32%, Tier 1 of 10.82% and Total Capital of 12.68%.

Dividend to be paid November 15

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share payable November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2024. The dividend represents an annual dividend yield of 5.2% percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on October 21, 2024. Premier has approximately 35,841,000 common shares outstanding.

About Premier Financial Corp.

Financial Statements and Highlights Follow-

Safe Harbor Statement

Non-GAAP Reporting Measures

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depositories $ 84,573 $ 72,053 $ 57,956 $ 81,973 $ 70,642 Interest-bearing deposits 40,709 83,598 31,725 32,783 46,855 125,282 155,651 89,681 114,756 117,497 Available-for-sale, carried at fair value 1,196,258 1,081,120 1,014,433 946,708 911,184 Equity securities, carried at fair value 5,970 5,559 5,736 5,773 5,860 Securities investments 1,202,228 1,086,679 1,020,169 952,481 917,044 Loans (1) 6,588,728 6,682,138 6,693,745 6,739,387 6,696,869 Allowance for credit losses - loans (76,142 ) (77,222 ) (76,679 ) (76,512 ) (76,513 ) Loans, net 6,512,586 6,604,916 6,617,066 6,662,875 6,620,356 Loans held for sale 121,611 138,604 137,523 145,641 135,218 Mortgage servicing rights 17,650 18,140 18,628 18,696 19,642 Accrued interest receivable 34,959 35,334 34,795 33,446 34,648 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,315 32,189 26,075 21,760 25,049 Bank Owned Life Insurance 184,655 183,409 182,203 181,544 172,906 Office properties and equipment 54,414 55,073 57,231 56,878 55,679 Real estate and other assets held for sale 326 394 255 243 387 Goodwill 295,602 295,602 295,602 295,602 295,602 Core deposit and other intangibles 9,346 10,250 11,196 12,186 13,220 Other assets 146,331 162,452 140,630 129,841 155,628 Total Assets $ 8,729,305 $ 8,778,693 $ 8,631,054 $ 8,625,949 $ 8,562,876 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,425,182 $ 1,438,764 $ 1,467,161 $ 1,591,979 $ 1,545,595 Interest-bearing deposits 5,430,061 5,357,112 5,347,444 5,209,123 5,127,863 Brokered deposits 287,393 382,678 368,782 341,944 392,181 Total deposits 7,142,636 7,178,554 7,183,387 7,143,046 7,065,639 Advances from FHLB 345,000 393,000 253,000 280,000 339,000 Subordinated debentures 85,324 85,292 85,261 85,229 85,197 Advance payments by borrowers 13,358 13,391 16,861 23,277 22,781 Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments 3,722 3,343 3,614 4,307 4,690 Other liabilities 120,258 125,984 114,590 114,463 126,002 Total Liabilities 7,710,298 7,799,564 7,656,713 7,650,322 7,643,309 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, net 306 306 306 306 306 Additional paid-in-capital 690,150 689,743 689,468 690,585 690,038 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (129,149 ) (163,038 ) (162,081 ) (153,719 ) (200,282 ) Retained earnings 587,269 581,715 576,648 569,937 560,945 Treasury stock, at cost (129,569 ) (129,597 ) (130,000 ) (131,482 ) (131,440 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,019,007 979,129 974,341 975,627 919,567 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,729,305 $ 8,778,693 $ 8,631,054 $ 8,625,949 $ 8,562,876 (1) Includes PPP loans of: $ 324 $ 369 $ 417 $ 469 $ 526

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Interest Income: Loans $ 88,942 $ 88,560 $ 87,597 $ 87,924 $ 86,612 $ 265,099 $ 244,285 Investment securities 9,978 8,666 7,602 7,013 6,943 26,246 21,201 Interest-bearing deposits 654 638 609 740 652 1,901 1,737 FHLB stock dividends 595 606 534 621 690 1,735 1,989 Total interest income 100,169 98,470 96,342 96,298 94,897 294,981 269,212 Interest Expense: Deposits 45,529 43,927 42,567 39,250 34,874 132,023 83,157 FHLB advances 3,307 4,159 3,039 3,328 4,597 10,505 18,150 Subordinated debentures 1,152 1,159 1,162 1,169 1,162 3,473 3,362 Notes Payable - - - - - - - Total interest expense 49,988 49,245 46,768 43,747 40,633 146,001 104,669 Net interest income 50,181 49,225 49,574 52,551 54,264 148,980 164,543 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans (475 ) 3,173 560 2,143 245 3,258 5,599 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded

commitments 185 (271 ) (693 ) (382 ) (1,018 ) (780 ) (2,126 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses (290 ) 2,902 (133 ) 1,761 (773 ) 2,478 3,473 Net interest income after provision 50,471 46,323 49,707 50,790 55,037 146,502 161,070 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 7,756 7,008 6,467 6,761 6,947 21,231 20,564 Mortgage banking income 1,194 2,047 2,350 802 3,274 5,591 5,940 Gain (loss) on sale of non-mortgage loans - - 67 94 - 67 71 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities - - - 10 - - 27 Gain (loss) on equity securities 410 (176 ) (37 ) 665 256 197 (1,118 ) Gain on sale of insurance agency - - - - - - 36,296 Insurance commissions - - - - - - 8,856 Wealth management income 1,878 1,842 1,713 1,791 1,509 5,433 4,531 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,245 1,207 1,697 1,532 1,050 4,149 3,482 Other non-interest income 91 150 239 134 217 480 412 Total non-interest Income 12,574 12,078 12,496 11,789 13,253 37,148 79,061 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 21,794 21,353 23,394 20,963 21,813 66,541 71,646 Occupancy 3,462 3,434 3,365 3,318 3,145 10,261 10,039 FDIC insurance premium 1,200 1,150 1,120 1,383 1,346 3,470 4,420 Financial institutions tax 1,007 980 1,035 761 989 3,022 2,802 Data processing 5,055 5,067 4,670 4,678 4,010 14,792 11,513 Amortization of intangibles 904 946 990 1,033 1,078 2,840 3,571 Other non-interest expense 5,704 5,228 5,326 5,757 5,671 16,259 17,695 Total non-interest operating expenses 39,126 38,158 39,900 37,893 38,052 117,185 121,686 Transaction costs 2,789 50 - - - 2,839 3,652 Total non-interest expenses 41,915 38,208 39,900 37,893 38,052 120,024 125,338 Income (loss) before income taxes 21,130 20,193 22,303 24,686 30,238 63,626 114,793 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,465 4,017 4,514 4,616 5,551 12,996 23,566 Net income (loss) $ 16,665 $ 16,176 $ 17,789 $ 20,070 $ 24,687 $ 50,630 $ 91,227 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.69 $ 1.41 $ 2.55 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.69 $ 1.41 $ 2.55 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 35,692 35,715 35,772 35,655 35,730 35,674 35,701 Diluted 35,737 35,793 35,771 35,772 35,794 35,778 35,769

Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands,

except per share data) 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 100,243 $ 98,542 $ 96,417 $ 96,340 $ 94,951 $ 295,202 $ 269,437 Interest expense 49,988 49,245 46,768 43,747 40,633 146,001 104,669 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 50,255 49,297 49,649 52,593 54,318 149,201 164,768 Provision expense for credit losses (290 ) 2,902 (133 ) 1,761 (773 ) 2,478 3,473 Non-interest income (ex securities

gains/losses) 12,164 12,254 12,533 11,114 12,997 36,951 80,152 Core non-interest income (ex securities

gains/losses) (2) 12,164 12,254 12,533 11,114 12,997 36,951 43,856 Non-interest expense 41,915 38,208 39,900 37,893 38,052 120,024 125,338 Core non-interest expense (2) 39,126 38,158 39,900 37,893 38,052 117,185 121,686 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,465 4,017 4,514 4,616 5,551 12,996 23,566 Net income (loss) 16,665 16,176 17,789 20,070 24,687 50,630 91,227 Core net income (2) 19,289 16,215 17,789 20,070 24,687 53,293 67,066 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 74 72 75 42 54 221 225 At Period End Total assets $ 8,729,305 $ 8,778,693 $ 8,631,054 $ 8,625,949 $ 8,562,876 Goodwill and intangibles 304,948 305,852 306,798 307,788 308,822 Tangible assets (3) 8,424,357 8,472,841 8,324,256 8,318,161 8,254,054 Earning assets 7,901,449 7,945,986 7,832,558 7,815,540 7,744,522 Loans 6,588,728 6,682,138 6,693,745 6,739,387 6,696,869 Allowance for loan losses 76,142 77,222 76,679 76,512 76,513 Deposits 7,142,636 7,178,554 7,183,387 7,143,046 7,065,639 Stockholders' equity 1,019,007 979,129 974,341 975,627 919,567 Stockholders' equity / assets 11.67 % 11.15 % 11.29 % 11.31 % 10.74 % Tangible equity (3) 714,059 673,277 667,543 667,839 610,745 Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.48 % 7.95 % 8.02 % 8.03 % 7.40 % Average Balances Total assets $ 8,696,051 $ 8,646,024 $ 8,591,947 $ 8,536,193 $ 8,582,219 $ 8,644,861 $ 8,538,248 Earning assets 8,036,417 8,016,157 7,956,887 7,936,648 7,969,363 8,003,275 7,904,565 Loans 6,679,329 6,730,698 6,745,823 6,754,782 6,763,232 6,718,474 6,671,687 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 7,556,923 7,533,717 7,476,431 7,447,324 7,486,595 7,522,483 7,470,774 Deposits 7,205,367 7,119,191 7,144,343 7,098,265 7,045,827 7,156,479 6,893,762 Stockholders' equity 997,845 968,451 974,560 930,835 939,456 980,349 920,967 Goodwill and intangibles 305,380 306,303 307,226 308,243 309,330 306,300 326,771 Tangible equity (3) 692,465 662,148 667,334 622,592 630,126 674,049 594,196 Per Common Share Data Earnings per share ("EPS") - Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.69 $ 1.41 $ 2.55 EPS - Diluted 0.46 0.45 0.50 0.56 0.69 1.41 2.55 EPS - Core diluted (2) 0.54 0.45 0.50 0.56 0.69 1.49 1.87 Dividends Paid 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.93 0.93 Market Value: High $ 26.40 $ 21.30 $ 24.50 $ 24.87 $ 22.89 $ 26.40 $ 27.99 Low 19.47 18.72 18.68 15.79 15.70 18.63 13.60 Close 23.48 20.46 20.30 24.10 17.06 23.48 17.06 Common Book Value 28.43 27.32 27.20 27.31 25.74 Tangible Common Book Value (3) 19.92 18.79 18.64 18.69 17.09 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 35,841 35,840 35,817 35,730 35,731 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 2.50 % 2.46 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.73 % 2.49 % 2.78 % Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.93 % 1.14 % 0.78 % 1.43 % Core return on average assets (2) 0.88 % 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.93 % 1.14 % 0.82 % 1.05 % Return on average equity 6.64 % 6.72 % 7.34 % 8.55 % 10.43 % 6.90 % 13.24 % Core return on average equity (2) 7.69 % 6.73 % 7.34 % 8.55 % 10.43 % 7.26 % 9.74 % Return on average tangible equity 9.57 % 9.83 % 10.72 % 12.79 % 15.54 % 10.03 % 20.53 % Core return on average tangible equity (2) 11.08 % 9.85 % 10.72 % 12.79 % 15.54 % 10.56 % 15.09 % Efficiency ratio (4) 67.15 % 62.08 % 64.17 % 59.48 % 56.53 % 64.48 % 51.18 % Core efficiency ratio (2) 62.68 % 61.99 % 64.17 % 59.48 % 56.53 % 62.95 % 58.33 % Non-interest expenses / average assets 1.92 % 1.78 % 1.87 % 1.76 % 1.76 % 1.85 % 1.96 % Core non-interest expenses / average assets 1.79 % 1.78 % 1.87 % 1.76 % 1.76 % 1.81 % 1.91 % Effective tax rate 21.13 % 19.89 % 20.24 % 18.70 % 18.36 % 20.43 % 20.53 % Core effective tax rate 19.36 % 19.90 % 20.24 % 18.70 % 18.36 % 19.82 % 18.36 % Common dividend payout ratio 67.39 % 68.89 % 62.00 % 55.36 % 44.93 % 65.96 % 36.47 % Core common dividend payout ratio 57.41 % 68.89 % 62.00 % 55.36 % 44.93 % 62.42 % 49.73 % (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Core items exclude the impact of strategic merger and insurance agency disposition related items. See non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) Tangible assets = total assets less the sum of goodwill and core deposit and other intangibles. Tangible equity = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock. Tangible common book value = tangible equity divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (4) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.

Premier Financial Corp. Yield Analysis (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Average Balances Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,679,329 $ 6,730,698 $ 6,745,823 $ 6,754,782 $ 6,763,232 $ 6,718,474 $ 6,671,687 Securities 1,293,427 1,221,006 1,152,346 1,121,231 1,137,730 1,222,519 1,160,987 Interest Bearing Deposits 37,197 37,226 34,924 36,761 38,210 36,452 36,677 FHLB stock 26,464 27,227 23,794 23,874 30,191 25,830 35,214 Total interest-earning assets 8,036,417 8,016,157 7,956,887 7,936,648 7,969,363 8,003,275 7,904,565 Non-interest-earning assets 659,634 629,867 635,060 599,545 612,856 641,586 633,683 Total assets $ 8,696,051 $ 8,646,024 $ 8,591,947 $ 8,536,193 $ 8,582,219 $ 8,644,861 $ 8,538,248 Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 5,780,002 $ 5,669,033 $ 5,650,823 $ 5,541,498 $ 5,490,945 $ 5,700,244 $ 5,256,571 FHLB advances and other 266,250 329,253 246,846 263,848 355,576 280,730 491,861 Subordinated debentures 85,306 85,273 85,242 85,211 85,179 85,274 85,147 Notes payable - - - - 13 - 4 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,131,558 6,083,559 5,982,911 5,890,557 5,931,713 6,066,248 5,833,583 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,425,365 1,450,158 1,493,520 1,556,767 1,554,882 1,456,235 1,637,191 Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 7,556,923 7,533,717 7,476,431 7,447,324 7,486,595 7,522,483 7,470,774 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 141,283 143,856 140,956 158,034 156,168 142,029 146,507 Total liabilities 7,698,206 7,677,573 7,617,387 7,605,358 7,642,763 7,664,512 7,617,281 Stockholders' equity 997,845 968,451 974,560 930,835 939,456 980,349 920,967 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,696,051 $ 8,646,024 $ 8,591,947 $ 8,536,193 $ 8,582,219 $ 8,644,861 $ 8,538,248 IEAs/IBLs 131 % 132 % 133 % 135 % 134 % 132 % 136 % Interest Income/Expense Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 88,949 $ 88,567 $ 87,603 $ 87,929 $ 86,618 $ 265,119 $ 244,303 Securities (2) 10,045 8,731 7,671 7,050 6,991 26,447 21,408 Interest Bearing Deposits 654 638 609 740 652 1,901 1,737 FHLB stock 595 606 534 621 690 1,735 1,989 Total interest-earning assets 100,243 98,542 96,417 96,340 94,951 295,202 269,437 Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 45,529 $ 43,927 $ 42,567 $ 39,250 $ 34,874 $ 132,023 $ 83,157 FHLB advances and other 3,307 4,159 3,039 3,328 4,597 10,505 18,150 Subordinated debentures 1,152 1,159 1,162 1,169 1,162 3,473 3,362 Notes payable - - - - - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 49,988 49,245 46,768 43,747 40,633 146,001 104,669 Non-interest bearing deposits - - - - - - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 49,988 49,245 46,768 43,747 40,633 146,001 104,669 Net interest income $ 50,255 $ 49,297 $ 49,649 $ 52,593 $ 54,318 $ 149,201 $ 164,768 Annualized Average Rates Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable 5.33 % 5.26 % 5.19 % 5.21 % 5.12 % 5.26 % 4.88 % Securities (3) 3.11 % 2.86 % 2.66 % 2.52 % 2.46 % 2.88 % 2.46 % Interest Bearing Deposits 7.03 % 6.86 % 6.98 % 8.05 % 6.83 % 6.95 % 6.31 % FHLB stock 8.99 % 8.90 % 8.98 % 10.40 % 9.14 % 8.96 % 7.53 % Total interest-earning assets 4.99 % 4.92 % 4.85 % 4.86 % 4.77 % 4.92 % 4.54 % Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 3.15 % 3.10 % 3.01 % 2.83 % 2.54 % 3.09 % 2.11 % FHLB advances and other 4.97 % 5.05 % 4.92 % 5.05 % 5.17 % 4.99 % 4.92 % Subordinated debentures 5.40 % 5.44 % 5.45 % 5.49 % 5.46 % 5.43 % 5.26 % Notes payable - - - - - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.26 % 3.24 % 3.13 % 2.97 % 2.74 % 3.21 % 2.39 % Non-interest bearing deposits - - - - - - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 2.65 % 2.61 % 2.50 % 2.35 % 2.17 % 2.59 % 1.87 % Net interest spread 1.73 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.89 % 2.03 % 1.71 % 2.15 % Net interest margin (4) 2.50 % 2.46 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.73 % 2.49 % 2.78 % (1) Includes average PPP loans of: $ 346 $ 394 $ 442 $ 495 $ 553 $ 394 $ 729 (2) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Premier Financial Corp. Deposits and Liquidity (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 Ending Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,425,182 $ 1,438,764 $ 1,467,161 $ 1,591,979 $ 1,545,595 Savings deposits 616,910 632,831 656,122 677,679 709,938 Interest-bearing demand deposits 514,886 530,932 553,331 565,757 580,069 Money market account deposits 1,460,631 1,437,688 1,426,809 1,374,526 1,279,551 Time deposits 1,061,275 1,052,934 1,051,955 998,002 925,353 Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits 1,776,359 1,702,727 1,659,227 1,593,159 1,632,952 Brokered deposits 287,393 382,678 368,782 341,944 392,181 Total deposits $ 7,142,636 $ 7,178,554 $ 7,183,387 $ 7,143,046 $ 7,065,639 Average Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,425,365 $ 1,450,158 $ 1,493,520 $ 1,556,767 $ 1,554,882 Savings deposits 625,633 643,523 663,786 691,295 728,545 Interest-bearing demand deposits 522,535 546,496 547,168 557,210 575,744 Money market account deposits 1,473,901 1,430,619 1,411,075 1,331,623 1,278,381 Time deposits 1,057,478 1,049,566 1,025,946 959,420 912,579 Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits 1,734,495 1,636,188 1,618,554 1,614,339 1,573,213 Brokered deposits 365,960 362,641 384,294 387,611 422,483 Total deposits $ 7,205,367 $ 7,119,191 $ 7,144,343 $ 7,098,265 $ 7,045,827 Average Rates Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Savings deposits 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.11 % Money market account deposits 3.00 % 2.94 % 2.83 % 2.65 % 2.02 % Time deposits 3.90 % 3.80 % 3.55 % 3.15 % 2.68 % Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits 4.38 % 4.52 % 4.48 % 4.30 % 4.18 % Brokered deposits 5.40 % 5.32 % 5.33 % 5.46 % 5.36 % Total deposits 2.53 % 2.47 % 2.38 % 2.21 % 1.98 % Other Deposits Data Loans/Deposits Ratio 92.2 % 93.1 % 93.2 % 94.3 % 94.8 % Uninsured deposits % 33.4 % 32.5 % 32.6 % 33.1 % 32.8 % Adjusted uninsured deposits % (1) 17.7 % 17.0 % 17.6 % 18.9 % 17.7 % Top 20 depositors % 15.1 % 14.4 % 14.0 % 13.9 % 14.1 % Public funds % 19.6 % 18.9 % 18.5 % 17.9 % 18.8 % Average account size (excluding brokered) $ 27.8 $ 27.5 $ 27.0 $ 26.9 $ 27.1 Securities Data Held-to-maturity (HTM) at fair value $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Available-for-sale (AFS) at fair value (2) 1,196,258 1,081,120 1,014,433 946,708 911,184 Equity investment at fair value (3) 5,970 5,559 5,736 5,773 5,860 Total securities at fair value $ 1,202,228 $ 1,086,679 $ 1,020,169 $ 952,481 $ 917,044 Cash+Securities/Assets 15.2 % 14.2 % 12.9 % 12.4 % 12.1 % Projected AFS cash flow in next 12 months $ 138,984 $ 115,609 $ 89,563 $ 69,067 $ 66,495 AFS average life (years) 4.4 4.9 5.3 6.2 6.5 Liquidity Sources Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,282 $ 155,651 $ 89,681 $ 114,756 $ 117,497 Unpledged securities at fair value 578,810 477,776 398,610 314,385 280,916 FHLB borrowing capacity 1,008,061 1,247,632 1,383,086 1,336,707 1,311,091 Brokered deposits 582,816 492,359 491,447 513,767 316,697 Bank and parent lines of credit 70,000 70,000 70,000 70,000 70,000 Federal Reserve - Discount Window and BTFP (4) 722,912 702,712 680,456 620,518 471,395 Total $ 3,087,881 $ 3,146,130 $ 3,113,280 $ 2,970,133 $ 2,567,596 Total liquidity to adjusted uninsured deposits ratio 241.5 % 255.7 % 244.7 % 218.3 % 204.0 % (1) Adjusted for collateralized deposits, other insured deposits and intra-company accounts. (2) Mark-to-market included in accumulated other comprehensive income. (3) Mark-to-market included in net income each quarter. (4) Includes capacity related to unpledged securities at par value in excess of fair value under Bank Term Funding Program prior to 3/31/24.

Premier Financial Corp. Loans and Capital (dollars in thousands) 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 Loan Portfolio Composition Residential real estate $ 1,806,389 $ 1,805,984 $ 1,816,416 $ 1,810,265 $ 1,797,676 Residential real estate construction 3,248 9,649 15,009 28,794 51,637 Total residential loans 1,809,637 1,815,633 1,831,425 1,839,059 1,849,313 Commercial real estate 2,853,115 2,844,792 2,830,086 2,839,905 2,820,410 Commercial construction 486,369 513,652 535,294 528,563 502,502 Commercial excluding PPP 969,493 1,037,718 1,030,620 1,056,334 1,038,939 Core commercial loans (1) 4,308,977 4,396,162 4,396,000 4,424,802 4,361,851 Consumer direct/indirect 184,574 187,936 187,664 193,830 203,800 Home equity and improvement lines 271,652 268,699 265,362 267,960 269,053 Total consumer loans 456,226 456,635 453,026 461,790 472,853 Deferred loan origination fees 13,564 13,339 12,877 13,267 12,326 Core loans (1) 6,588,404 6,681,769 6,693,328 6,738,918 6,696,343 PPP loans 324 369 417 469 526 Total loans $ 6,588,728 $ 6,682,138 $ 6,693,745 $ 6,739,387 $ 6,696,869 Loans held for sale $ 121,611 $ 138,604 $ 137,523 $ 145,641 $ 135,218 Core residential loans (1) 1,931,248 1,954,237 1,968,948 1,984,700 1,984,531 Total loans including loans held for sale but excluding PPP 6,710,015 6,820,373 6,830,851 6,884,559 6,831,561 Undisbursed construction loan funds - residential $ 53,998 $ 52,140 $ 57,246 $ 72,748 $ 82,689 Undisbursed construction loan funds - commercial 159,805 123,445 151,677 208,718 284,610 Undisbursed construction loan funds - total 213,803 175,585 208,923 281,466 367,299 Total construction loans including undisbursed funds $ 703,420 $ 698,886 $ 759,226 $ 838,823 $ 921,438 Gross loans (2) $ 6,788,967 $ 6,844,384 $ 6,889,791 $ 7,007,586 $ 7,051,842 Fixed rate loans % 48.5 % 48.7 % 49.0 % 49.3 % 49.8 % Floating rate loans % 18.2 % 16.2 % 16.5 % 15.6 % 15.8 % Adjustable rate loans repricing within 1 year % 5.2 % 5.2 % 3.4 % 3.4 % 2.9 % Adjustable rate loans repricing over 1 year % 28.1 % 29.9 % 31.1 % 31.7 % 31.5 % Commercial Real Estate Loans Composition Non owner occupied excluding office $ 1,061,894 $ 1,047,892 $ 1,026,598 $ 1,027,801 $ 1,023,585 Non owner occupied office 184,156 186,266 189,436 205,302 207,869 Owner occupied excluding office 666,454 668,327 656,825 653,849 597,303 Owner occupied office 104,792 107,555 112,706 113,679 106,761 Multifamily 645,628 642,469 652,371 642,651 627,602 Agriculture land 120,956 121,597 121,102 121,544 119,710 Other commercial real estate 69,235 70,686 71,048 75,079 137,580 Total commercial real estate loans $ 2,853,115 $ 2,844,792 $ 2,830,086 $ 2,839,905 $ 2,820,410 Capital Balances Total equity $ 1,019,007 $ 979,129 $ 974,341 $ 975,627 $ 919,567 Less: Regulatory goodwill and intangibles 299,866 300,770 301,716 302,706 303,740 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) ("AOCI") (129,149 ) (163,038 ) (162,081 ) (153,719 ) (200,282 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ("CET1") 848,290 841,397 834,706 826,640 816,109 Add: Tier 1 subordinated debt 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000 Tier 1 capital 883,290 876,397 869,706 861,640 851,109 Add: Regulatory allowances 79,377 80,247 79,827 80,231 80,791 Add: Tier 2 subordinated debt 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Total risk-based capital $ 1,012,667 $ 1,006,644 $ 999,533 $ 991,871 $ 981,900 Total risk-weighted assets $ 6,970,350 $ 7,062,328 $ 7,013,832 $ 7,066,743 $ 7,329,471 Capital Ratios CET1 Ratio 12.17 % 11.91 % 11.90 % 11.70 % 11.13 % CET1 Ratio including AOCI 10.32 % 9.61 % 9.59 % 9.52 % 8.40 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.67 % 12.41 % 12.40 % 12.19 % 11.61 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio including AOCI 10.82 % 10.10 % 10.09 % 10.02 % 8.88 % Total Capital Ratio 14.53 % 14.25 % 14.25 % 14.04 % 13.39 % Total Capital Ratio including AOCI 12.68 % 11.95 % 11.94 % 11.86 % 10.66 % (1) Core loans represents total loans excluding undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core commercial loans represents total commercial real estate, commercial and commercial construction excluding commercial undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core residential loans represents total loans held for sale, one to four family residential real estate and residential construction excluding residential undisbursed loan funds and deferred loan origination fees. (2) Gross loans represent total loans including undisbursed construction funds but excluding deferred loan origination fees.

Premier Financial Corp. Loan Delinquency Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current 30 to 89 days past due % of Total Non Accrual Loans % of Total September 30, 2024 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,806,389 $ 1,782,110 $ 8,291 0.46 % $ 15,988 0.89 % Construction 703,420 701,930 290 0.04 % 1,200 0.17 % Commercial real estate 2,853,115 2,832,985 381 0.01 % 19,749 0.69 % Commercial 969,817 929,270 1,428 0.15 % 39,119 4.03 % Home equity and improvement 271,652 267,518 2,392 0.88 % 1,742 0.64 % Consumer finance 184,574 176,034 4,374 2.37 % 4,166 2.26 % Gross loans $ 6,788,967 $ 6,689,847 $ 17,156 0.25 % $ 81,964 1.21 % June 30, 2024 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,805,984 $ 1,781,241 $ 8,960 0.50 % $ 15,783 0.87 % Construction 698,886 698,886 - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,844,792 2,832,095 8,581 0.30 % 4,116 0.14 % Commercial 1,038,087 998,954 328 0.03 % 38,805 3.74 % Home equity and improvement 268,699 264,563 2,478 0.92 % 1,658 0.62 % Consumer finance 187,936 179,842 4,298 2.29 % 3,796 2.02 % Gross loans $ 6,844,384 $ 6,755,581 $ 24,645 0.36 % $ 64,158 0.94 % September 30, 2023 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,797,676 $ 1,778,106 $ 7,857 0.44 % $ 11,713 0.65 % Construction 921,438 921,438 - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,820,410 2,809,421 24 0.00 % 10,965 0.39 % Commercial 1,039,465 1,025,632 1,670 0.16 % 12,163 1.17 % Home equity and improvement 269,053 263,806 3,471 1.29 % 1,776 0.66 % Consumer finance 203,800 196,754 4,200 2.06 % 2,846 1.40 % Gross loans $ 7,051,842 $ 6,995,157 $ 17,222 0.24 % $ 39,463 0.56 % Loan Risk Ratings Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Pass Rated Special Mention % of Total Classified % of Total September 30, 2024 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,797,355 $ 1,780,621 $ 886 0.05 % $ 15,848 0.88 % Construction 703,420 683,741 19,679 2.80 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,851,403 2,750,149 48,571 1.70 % 52,683 1.85 % Commercial 967,733 867,738 55,870 5.77 % 44,125 4.56 % Home equity and improvement 270,330 268,887 - 0.00 % 1,443 0.53 % Consumer finance 184,466 180,317 - 0.00 % 4,149 2.25 % PCD loans 14,260 11,859 403 2.83 % 1,998 14.01 % Gross loans $ 6,788,967 $ 6,543,312 $ 125,409 1.85 % $ 120,246 1.77 % June 30, 2024 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,796,799 $ 1,781,780 $ 470 0.03 % $ 14,549 0.81 % Construction 698,886 691,386 7,500 1.07 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,842,924 2,747,835 48,238 1.70 % 46,851 1.65 % Commercial 1,034,491 952,016 37,107 3.59 % 45,368 4.39 % Home equity and improvement 267,300 265,847 - 0.00 % 1,453 0.54 % Consumer finance 187,816 184,242 - 0.00 % 3,574 1.90 % PCD loans 16,168 13,480 164 1.01 % 2,524 15.61 % Gross loans $ 6,844,384 $ 6,636,586 $ 93,479 1.37 % $ 114,319 1.67 % September 30, 2023 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,786,659 $ 1,775,530 $ 422 0.02 % $ 10,707 0.60 % Construction 921,438 913,605 7,833 0.85 % - 0.00 % Commercial real estate 2,819,121 2,738,398 54,523 1.93 % 26,200 0.93 % Commercial 1,034,943 982,927 31,930 3.09 % 20,086 1.94 % Home equity and improvement 267,106 265,975 - 0.00 % 1,131 0.42 % Consumer finance 203,584 200,965 - 0.00 % 2,619 1.29 % PCD loans 18,991 13,374 2,814 14.82 % 2,803 14.76 % Gross loans $ 7,051,842 $ 6,890,774 $ 97,522 1.38 % $ 63,546 0.90 %

Premier Financial Corp. Mortgage and Credit Information (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Mortgage Banking Summary 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans: Mortgage banking gains, net $ 691 $ 1,378 $ 1,283 $ 439 $ 2,584 $ 3,352 $ 3,989 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 1,839 1,835 1,842 1,844 1,850 5,516 5,583 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (1,320 ) (1,313 ) (1,238 ) (1,257 ) (1,291 ) (3,871 ) (3,787 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments (16 ) 147 463 (224 ) 131 594 155 503 669 1,067 363 690 2,239 1,951 Total revenue from sale/servicing of mortgage loans $ 1,194 $ 2,047 $ 2,350 $ 802 $ 3,274 $ 5,591 $ 5,940 Mortgage servicing rights: Balance at beginning of period $ 18,286 $ 18,921 $ 19,452 $ 20,174 $ 20,823 $ 19,452 $ 21,858 Loans sold, servicing retained 846 678 707 535 642 2,231 2,103 Amortization (1,320 ) (1,313 ) (1,238 ) (1,257 ) (1,291 ) (3,871 ) (3,787 ) Balance at end of period 17,812 18,286 18,921 19,452 20,174 17,812 20,174 Valuation allowance: Balance at beginning of period (146 ) (293 ) (756 ) (532 ) (663 ) (756 ) (687 ) Impairment recovery (charges) (16 ) 147 463 (224 ) 131 594 155 Balance at end of period (162 ) (146 ) (293 ) (756 ) (532 ) (162 ) (532 ) Net carrying value at end of period $ 17,650 $ 18,140 $ 18,628 $ 18,696 $ 19,642 $ 17,650 $ 19,642 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning allowance $ 77,222 $ 76,679 $ 76,512 $ 76,513 $ 75,921 $ 76,512 $ 72,816 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans (475 ) 3,173 560 2,143 245 3,258 5,599 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (605 ) (2,630 ) (393 ) (2,144 ) 347 (3,628 ) (1,902 ) Ending allowance $ 76,142 $ 77,222 $ 76,679 $ 76,512 $ 76,513 $ 76,142 $ 76,513 Total loans $ 6,588,728 $ 6,682,138 $ 693,745 $ 739,387 $ 696,869 Less: PPP loans (324 ) (369 ) (417 ) (469 ) (526 ) Total loans ex PPP $ 6,588,404 $ 6,681,769 $ 6,693,328 $ 6,738,918 $ 6,696,343 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 76,142 $ 77,222 $ 76,679 $ 76,512 $ 76,513 Add: Unaccreted purchase accounting marks 500 575 889 1,160 1,526 Adjusted ACL $ 76,642 $ 77,797 $ 77,568 $ 77,672 $ 78,039 ACL/Loans 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.14 % Adjusted ACL/Loans ex PPP 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.17 % Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 81,964 $ 64,158 $ 39,031 $ 35,491 $ 39,463 Real estate owned (REO) 326 394 255 243 387 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 82,290 $ 64,552 $ 39,286 $ 35,734 $ 39,850 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 605 2,630 393 2,144 (347 ) Allowance for credit losses / non-performing assets 92.53 % 119.63 % 195.18 % 214.12 % 192.00 % Allowance for credit losses / non-performing loans 92.90 % 120.36 % 196.46 % 215.58 % 193.89 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 1.25 % 0.97 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.60 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.94 % 0.74 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.02 % 0.13 % -0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans LTM 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.04 % (1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.