DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) ("Premier" or the "Company") announced today 2024 third quarter results.
Strategic merger
On July 26, 2024, PFC and Wesbanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which PFC will merge into WSBC in a stock-for-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of PFC will receive 0.80 shares of WSBC common stock for each share of PFC common stock. Premier Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC, will merge into Wesbanco Bank, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of WSBC. Upon closing, PFC shareholders will own approximately 30% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of both PFC and WSBC and regulatory approvals, as well as satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Additional information can be found in the press release announcing the merger dated July 26, 2024.
Quarterly results
Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to income of $24.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 results included the impact of transaction costs for the strategic merger totaling $2.8 million pre-tax or $0.08 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of these transaction costs, third quarter 2024 earnings were $19.3 million or $0.54 per diluted common share.
Net interest income and margin
Net interest income of $50.3 million on a tax equivalent ("TE") basis in the third quarter of 2024 was up 1.9% from $49.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and down 7.5% from $54.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.50% in the third quarter of 2024 increased four basis points from 2.46% in the second quarter of 2024 but decreased 23 basis points from 2.73% in the third quarter of 2023. These results are primarily impacted by changes in deposit balances/costs and loan balances/yields.
Total loans including held-for-sale decreased $110.4 million, during the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to an $87.2 million decrease in commercial loans. Total average loan yields increased seven basis points to 5.33% for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to origination of higher yielding loans and payoffs of lower yielding loans.
Total deposits decreased $35.9 million during the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024 due to a $95.3 million decrease in brokered deposits offset partly by an increase of $59.4 million in customer deposits. Total average interest-bearing deposit costs increased five basis points to 3.15% during the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to new customer acquisitions and continued migration of customers from lower cost to higher cost deposits products.
Beginning in March 2024 and through September 2024, management implemented rate reductions in certain deposit tiers. The benefit of those actions began to be realized in third quarter 2024 as the average cost of customer interest-bearing deposits declined from June to September. In addition, partly due to the Federal Funds Rate reduction in mid-September, wholesale funding average costs for FHLB, brokered deposits and other borrowings also declined from June to September. As a result, total cost of funds decreased and net interest margin increased from June to September.
Non-interest income
Total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024 of $12.6 million was up 4.1% from $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to gains on equity securities, but down 5.1% from $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to mortgage banking income. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.9 million on a linked quarter basis and $2.1 million from third quarter 2023, primarily as a result of fluctuations in gain on sale margins and MSR valuation adjustments. During the third quarter of 2024, the company completed an aged loans sale that reduced gains on sale by approximately $0.3 million.
Security gains were $410 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, compared to losses of $176 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and gains of $256 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to valuation changes on equity securities. Service fees in the third quarter of 2024 were $7.8 million, a 10.7% increase from $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, and an 11.6% increase from $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. This change was primarily due to fluctuations in loan fees, including commercial customer swap activity. Wealth management income of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 was up slightly from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and 24.5% higher than $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. BOLI income of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 with no claim gains in any period.
Non-interest expenses
Excluding transaction costs, non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $39.1 million, a 2.5% increase from $38.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and a 2.8% increase from $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Compensation and benefits were $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to higher health insurance costs. Data processing costs were $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, with the year-over-year increase primarily due to the new digital platform launched in October 2023. All other non-interest expenses increased a net $0.5 million on a linked quarter basis and a net $49 thousand from third quarter 2023 primarily due to a $0.2 million of loss on sale for a closed branch. The core efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 was 62.7% compared to 62.0% in the second quarter of 2024 and 56.5% in the third quarter of 2023. The ratio of core non-interest expenses to average assets was 1.79% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.78% for the second quarter of 2024 and from 1.76% for the third quarter of 2023.
Credit quality
Non-performing assets totaled $82.3 million, or 0.94% of assets, at September 30, 2024, an increase from $64.6 million at June 30, 2024, and from $39.9 million at September 30, 2023. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to two multifamily commercial relationships. Loan delinquencies decreased to $17.2 million, or 0.25% of loans, at September 30, 2024, from $24.6 million at June 30, 2024, and from $17.2 million at September 30, 2023. Criticized loans totaled $245.7 million, or 3.62% of loans, as of September 30, 2024, an increase from $207.8 million at June 30, 2024, and from $161.1 million at September 30, 2023.
The 2024 third quarter results include net charge-offs of $0.6 million and a total provision benefit of $0.3 million, compared with net loan recoveries of $0.3 million and a total provision benefit of $0.8 million for the same period in 2023. The change in provision is primarily due to lower loan balances. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.16% at September 30, 2024, compared with 1.16% at June 30, 2024, and 1.14% at September 30, 2023.
Year to date results
Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $50.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share, compared to income of $91.2 million, or $2.55 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2023. 2024 results included the impact of transaction costs for the strategic merger totaling $2.8 million pre-tax or $0.08 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of these transaction costs, 2024 core earnings were $53.3 million or $1.49 per diluted common share. 2023 results included the impact of the insurance agency sale for a net gain on sale after transaction costs of $32.6 million pre-tax or $0.67 per diluted common share after-tax. Excluding the impact of this item, 2023 core earnings were income of $67.1 million or $1.87 per diluted common share.
Net interest income of $149.2 million on a TE basis for the first nine months of 2024 was down 9.4% from $164.8 million in the first nine months of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.49% in the first nine months of 2024 decreased 29 basis points from 2.78% in the first nine months of 2023. These results are positively impacted by higher loan yields, which were 5.26% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 4.88% in the first nine months of 2023. These results are negatively impacted by an increase in the cost of funds in the first nine months of 2024 of 2.59%, up 72 basis points from the first nine months of 2023. The year-over-year increase is largely due to increasing costs of customer deposits.
Total non-interest income in the first nine months of 2024 of $37.1 million was up 9.6% from $33.9 million in the first nine months of 2023, excluding insurance commissions and the gain on the sale of the insurance agency. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.3 million year-over-year primarily as a result of a $0.6 million decrease in gains due to lower margins.
Security gains were $0.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $1.1 million in losses during the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to valuations on equity securities. The company also sold $21 million of AFS securities for a $27 thousand gain with average yields less than FHLB borrowing rates during the first nine months of 2023. Service fees in the first nine months of 2024 were $21.2 million, a 3.2% increase from $20.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to fluctuations in loan fees including commercial customer swap activity and consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. Due to the insurance agency sale on June 30, 2023, there were no insurance commissions in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. Wealth management income of $5.4 million in the first nine months of 2024 was up 19.9% from $4.5 million in the first nine months of 2023. BOLI income of $4.1 million in the first nine months of 2024 included $0.5 million of claim gains, compared to $3.5 million in the first nine months of 2023, including $0.4 million of claim gains.
Excluding transaction costs, non-interest expenses in the first nine months of 2024 were $117.2 million, a 3.7% decrease from $121.7 million in the first nine months of 2023. Compensation and benefits were $66.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $71.6 million in the first nine months of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the insurance agency sale, partially offset by costs related to higher staffing levels and higher base compensation, including 2024 annual merit adjustments. FDIC premiums decreased $1.0 million on a year-over-year basis primarily due to lower rates. Data processing costs were $14.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $11.5 million in the first nine months of 2023, with the year-over-year increase primarily due to the new digital platform launched in October 2023. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $1.7 million on a year-over-year basis due to the insurance agency sale and cost saving initiatives. The core efficiency ratio for the first nine months of 2024 of 63.0% increased from 58.3% in the first nine months of 2023 due to lower revenues partly offset by cost saving initiatives that began during the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of core non-interest expenses to average assets improved to 1.81% for the first nine months of 2024 from 1.91% for the first nine months of 2023.
The 2024 first nine months results include net loan charge-offs of $3.6 million and a total provision expense of $2.5 million, compared with net loan charge-offs of $1.9 million and a total provision expense of $3.5 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year change in provision expense is primarily due to a decrease in loans during the first nine months of 2024 compared to an increase in loans during the first nine months of 2023.
Total assets at $8.73 billion
Total assets at September 30, 2024, were $8.73 billion, compared to $8.78 billion at June 30, 2024, and $8.56 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans receivable were $6.59 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $6.68 billion at June 30, 2024, and $6.70 billion at September 30, 2023. Securities at September 30, 2024, were $1.20 billion, compared to $1.09 billion at June 30, 2024, and $0.92 billion at September 30, 2023. All securities are either AFS or trading and are reflected at fair value on the balance sheet. Also, at September 30, 2024, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $304.9 million compared to $305.9 million at June 30, 2024, and $308.8 million at September 30, 2023, with the decreases due to amortization of intangibles.
Total non-brokered deposits at September 30, 2024, were $6.86 billion, compared with $6.80 billion at June 30, 2024, and $6.67 billion at September 30, 2023. Brokered deposits were $287.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $382.7 million at June 30, 2024 and $392.2 million at September 30, 2023. FHLB borrowings decreased to $345.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $393.0 million at June 30, 2024, but increased from $339.0 million at September 30, 2023.
Total stockholders' equity was $1.02 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $0.98 billion at June 30, 2024, and $0.92 billion at September 30, 2023, with the increases primarily due to improvements in accumulated other comprehensive income. Excluding goodwill and intangibles, tangible equity was $714.1 million at September 30, 2024, an increase from $673.3 million at June 30, 2024, and from $610.7 million at September 30, 2023.
Regulatory ratios all improved during the third quarter of 2024, including CET1 of 12.17%, Tier 1 of 12.67% and Total Capital of 14.53%. All of these ratios also exceed well-capitalized guidelines pro forma for including accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), including CET1 of 10.32%, Tier 1 of 10.82% and Total Capital of 12.68%.
Dividend to be paid November 15
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share payable November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2024. The dividend represents an annual dividend yield of 5.2% percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on October 21, 2024. Premier has approximately 35,841,000 common shares outstanding.
About Premier Financial Corp.
Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 73 branches and 9 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania and also serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. For more information, visit the company's website at PremierFinCorp.com.
Financial Statements and Highlights Follow-
Safe Harbor Statement
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, forecasts, goals and plans of Premier Financial Corp. ("Premier") and its management, and include statements related to the expected timing, completion and benefits of the proposed merger with WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (the 'Merger"), future movements of interest rates, loan or deposit production levels, future credit quality ratios, future strength in the market area, and growth projections. These statements do not describe historical or current facts and may be identified by words such as "intend," "intent," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "target," "plan," "anticipate," or similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "may," "can," or similar verbs. There can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this document will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Premier or any other persons, that our objectives and plans will be achieved, including with respect to the Merger. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could affect Premier's business and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (1) the businesses of Premier and WesBanco may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected, (2) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the proposed Merger may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes, (3) disruption from the proposed Merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, associates, or suppliers, (4) the required governmental approvals of the proposed Merger may not be obtained on the expected terms and schedule, (5) Premier's shareholders and/or WesBanco's shareholders may not approve the proposed Merger and the merger agreement, and WesBanco's shareholders may not approve the issuance of shares of WesBanco common stock in the proposed Merger. Further information regarding additional factors that could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" (in the case of Premier), "Forward-Looking Statements" (in the case of WesBanco), and "Risk Factors" in Premier's and WesBanco's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by Premier and WesBanco with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any further amendments thereto. All forward-looking statements made in this document are based on information presently available to the management of Premier and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. As required by U.S. GAAP, Premier will evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its September 30, 2024, consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC, including with respect to the Merger. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Premier to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.
Non-GAAP Reporting Measures
We believe that net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, we consider core net interest income, core net income and core pre-tax pre-provision income to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. We define core net interest income as net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis excluding income from PPP loans and purchase accounting marks accretion. We define core net income as net income excluding the after-tax impacts of the insurance agency gain on sale and transaction costs. We define core pre-tax pre-provision income as pre-tax pre-provision income excluding the pre-tax impact of the insurance agency gain on sale and transaction costs. We believe that these metrics are useful supplemental measures of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use these measures to compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other financial institutions or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for income from PPP loans, purchase accounting marks accretion, or the insurance agency sale. Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other financial institutions or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of our non-GAAP reporting measures.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and amounts due from depositories
$
84,573
$
72,053
$
57,956
$
81,973
$
70,642
|Interest-bearing deposits
40,709
83,598
31,725
32,783
46,855
125,282
155,651
89,681
114,756
117,497
|Available-for-sale, carried at fair value
1,196,258
1,081,120
1,014,433
946,708
911,184
|Equity securities, carried at fair value
5,970
5,559
5,736
5,773
5,860
|Securities investments
1,202,228
1,086,679
1,020,169
952,481
917,044
|Loans (1)
6,588,728
6,682,138
6,693,745
6,739,387
6,696,869
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
(76,142
)
(77,222
)
(76,679
)
(76,512
)
(76,513
)
|Loans, net
6,512,586
6,604,916
6,617,066
6,662,875
6,620,356
|Loans held for sale
121,611
138,604
137,523
145,641
135,218
|Mortgage servicing rights
17,650
18,140
18,628
18,696
19,642
|Accrued interest receivable
34,959
35,334
34,795
33,446
34,648
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
24,315
32,189
26,075
21,760
25,049
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
184,655
183,409
182,203
181,544
172,906
|Office properties and equipment
54,414
55,073
57,231
56,878
55,679
|Real estate and other assets held for sale
326
394
255
243
387
|Goodwill
295,602
295,602
295,602
295,602
295,602
|Core deposit and other intangibles
9,346
10,250
11,196
12,186
13,220
|Other assets
146,331
162,452
140,630
129,841
155,628
|Total Assets
$
8,729,305
$
8,778,693
$
8,631,054
$
8,625,949
$
8,562,876
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
1,425,182
$
1,438,764
$
1,467,161
$
1,591,979
$
1,545,595
|Interest-bearing deposits
5,430,061
5,357,112
5,347,444
5,209,123
5,127,863
|Brokered deposits
287,393
382,678
368,782
341,944
392,181
|Total deposits
7,142,636
7,178,554
7,183,387
7,143,046
7,065,639
|Advances from FHLB
345,000
393,000
253,000
280,000
339,000
|Subordinated debentures
85,324
85,292
85,261
85,229
85,197
|Advance payments by borrowers
13,358
13,391
16,861
23,277
22,781
|Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments
3,722
3,343
3,614
4,307
4,690
|Other liabilities
120,258
125,984
114,590
114,463
126,002
|Total Liabilities
7,710,298
7,799,564
7,656,713
7,650,322
7,643,309
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock, net
306
306
306
306
306
|Additional paid-in-capital
690,150
689,743
689,468
690,585
690,038
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(129,149
)
(163,038
)
(162,081
)
(153,719
)
(200,282
)
|Retained earnings
587,269
581,715
576,648
569,937
560,945
|Treasury stock, at cost
(129,569
)
(129,597
)
(130,000
)
(131,482
)
(131,440
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
1,019,007
979,129
974,341
975,627
919,567
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
8,729,305
$
8,778,693
$
8,631,054
$
8,625,949
$
8,562,876
|(1) Includes PPP loans of:
$
324
$
369
$
417
$
469
$
526
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|9/30/24
|9/30/23
|Interest Income:
|Loans
$
88,942
$
88,560
$
87,597
$
87,924
$
86,612
$
265,099
$
244,285
|Investment securities
9,978
8,666
7,602
7,013
6,943
26,246
21,201
|Interest-bearing deposits
654
638
609
740
652
1,901
1,737
|FHLB stock dividends
595
606
534
621
690
1,735
1,989
|Total interest income
100,169
98,470
96,342
96,298
94,897
294,981
269,212
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits
45,529
43,927
42,567
39,250
34,874
132,023
83,157
|FHLB advances
3,307
4,159
3,039
3,328
4,597
10,505
18,150
|Subordinated debentures
1,152
1,159
1,162
1,169
1,162
3,473
3,362
|Notes Payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total interest expense
49,988
49,245
46,768
43,747
40,633
146,001
104,669
|Net interest income
50,181
49,225
49,574
52,551
54,264
148,980
164,543
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
(475
)
3,173
560
2,143
245
3,258
5,599
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded
commitments
185
(271
)
(693
)
(382
)
(1,018
)
(780
)
(2,126
)
|Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
(290
)
2,902
(133
)
1,761
(773
)
2,478
3,473
|Net interest income after provision
50,471
46,323
49,707
50,790
55,037
146,502
161,070
|Non-interest Income:
|Service fees and other charges
7,756
7,008
6,467
6,761
6,947
21,231
20,564
|Mortgage banking income
1,194
2,047
2,350
802
3,274
5,591
5,940
|Gain (loss) on sale of non-mortgage loans
-
-
67
94
-
67
71
|Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
-
-
-
10
-
-
27
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
410
(176
)
(37
)
665
256
197
(1,118
)
|Gain on sale of insurance agency
-
-
-
-
-
-
36,296
|Insurance commissions
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,856
|Wealth management income
1,878
1,842
1,713
1,791
1,509
5,433
4,531
|Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance
1,245
1,207
1,697
1,532
1,050
4,149
3,482
|Other non-interest income
91
150
239
134
217
480
412
|Total non-interest Income
12,574
12,078
12,496
11,789
13,253
37,148
79,061
|Non-interest Expense:
|Compensation and benefits
21,794
21,353
23,394
20,963
21,813
66,541
71,646
|Occupancy
3,462
3,434
3,365
3,318
3,145
10,261
10,039
|FDIC insurance premium
1,200
1,150
1,120
1,383
1,346
3,470
4,420
|Financial institutions tax
1,007
980
1,035
761
989
3,022
2,802
|Data processing
5,055
5,067
4,670
4,678
4,010
14,792
11,513
|Amortization of intangibles
904
946
990
1,033
1,078
2,840
3,571
|Other non-interest expense
5,704
5,228
5,326
5,757
5,671
16,259
17,695
|Total non-interest operating expenses
39,126
38,158
39,900
37,893
38,052
117,185
121,686
|Transaction costs
2,789
50
-
-
-
2,839
3,652
|Total non-interest expenses
41,915
38,208
39,900
37,893
38,052
120,024
125,338
|Income (loss) before income taxes
21,130
20,193
22,303
24,686
30,238
63,626
114,793
|Income tax expense (benefit)
4,465
4,017
4,514
4,616
5,551
12,996
23,566
|Net income (loss)
$
16,665
$
16,176
$
17,789
$
20,070
$
24,687
$
50,630
$
91,227
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
$
0.46
$
0.45
$
0.50
$
0.56
$
0.69
$
1.41
$
2.55
|Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.45
$
0.50
$
0.56
$
0.69
$
1.41
$
2.55
|Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
35,692
35,715
35,772
35,655
35,730
35,674
35,701
|Diluted
35,737
35,793
35,771
35,772
35,794
35,778
35,769
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands,
except per share data)
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|9/30/24
|9/30/23
|Summary of Operations
|Tax-equivalent interest income (1)
$
100,243
$
98,542
$
96,417
$
96,340
$
94,951
$
295,202
$
269,437
|Interest expense
49,988
49,245
46,768
43,747
40,633
146,001
104,669
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (1)
50,255
49,297
49,649
52,593
54,318
149,201
164,768
|Provision expense for credit losses
(290
)
2,902
(133
)
1,761
(773
)
2,478
3,473
|Non-interest income (ex securities
gains/losses)
12,164
12,254
12,533
11,114
12,997
36,951
80,152
|Core non-interest income (ex securities
gains/losses) (2)
12,164
12,254
12,533
11,114
12,997
36,951
43,856
|Non-interest expense
41,915
38,208
39,900
37,893
38,052
120,024
125,338
|Core non-interest expense (2)
39,126
38,158
39,900
37,893
38,052
117,185
121,686
|Income tax expense (benefit)
4,465
4,017
4,514
4,616
5,551
12,996
23,566
|Net income (loss)
16,665
16,176
17,789
20,070
24,687
50,630
91,227
|Core net income (2)
19,289
16,215
17,789
20,070
24,687
53,293
67,066
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
74
72
75
42
54
221
225
|At Period End
|Total assets
$
8,729,305
$
8,778,693
$
8,631,054
$
8,625,949
$
8,562,876
|Goodwill and intangibles
304,948
305,852
306,798
307,788
308,822
|Tangible assets (3)
8,424,357
8,472,841
8,324,256
8,318,161
8,254,054
|Earning assets
7,901,449
7,945,986
7,832,558
7,815,540
7,744,522
|Loans
6,588,728
6,682,138
6,693,745
6,739,387
6,696,869
|Allowance for loan losses
76,142
77,222
76,679
76,512
76,513
|Deposits
7,142,636
7,178,554
7,183,387
7,143,046
7,065,639
|Stockholders' equity
1,019,007
979,129
974,341
975,627
919,567
|Stockholders' equity / assets
11.67
%
11.15
%
11.29
%
11.31
%
10.74
%
|Tangible equity (3)
714,059
673,277
667,543
667,839
610,745
|Tangible equity / tangible assets
8.48
%
7.95
%
8.02
%
8.03
%
7.40
%
|Average Balances
|Total assets
$
8,696,051
$
8,646,024
$
8,591,947
$
8,536,193
$
8,582,219
$
8,644,861
$
8,538,248
|Earning assets
8,036,417
8,016,157
7,956,887
7,936,648
7,969,363
8,003,275
7,904,565
|Loans
6,679,329
6,730,698
6,745,823
6,754,782
6,763,232
6,718,474
6,671,687
|Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
7,556,923
7,533,717
7,476,431
7,447,324
7,486,595
7,522,483
7,470,774
|Deposits
7,205,367
7,119,191
7,144,343
7,098,265
7,045,827
7,156,479
6,893,762
|Stockholders' equity
997,845
968,451
974,560
930,835
939,456
980,349
920,967
|Goodwill and intangibles
305,380
306,303
307,226
308,243
309,330
306,300
326,771
|Tangible equity (3)
692,465
662,148
667,334
622,592
630,126
674,049
594,196
|Per Common Share Data
|Earnings per share ("EPS") - Basic
$
0.46
$
0.45
$
0.50
$
0.56
$
0.69
$
1.41
$
2.55
|EPS - Diluted
0.46
0.45
0.50
0.56
0.69
1.41
2.55
|EPS - Core diluted (2)
0.54
0.45
0.50
0.56
0.69
1.49
1.87
|Dividends Paid
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.93
0.93
|Market Value:
|High
$
26.40
$
21.30
$
24.50
$
24.87
$
22.89
$
26.40
$
27.99
|Low
19.47
18.72
18.68
15.79
15.70
18.63
13.60
|Close
23.48
20.46
20.30
24.10
17.06
23.48
17.06
|Common Book Value
28.43
27.32
27.20
27.31
25.74
|Tangible Common Book Value (3)
19.92
18.79
18.64
18.69
17.09
|Shares outstanding, end of period (000s)
35,841
35,840
35,817
35,730
35,731
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1)
2.50
%
2.46
%
2.50
%
2.65
%
2.73
%
2.49
%
2.78
%
|Return on average assets
0.76
%
0.75
%
0.83
%
0.93
%
1.14
%
0.78
%
1.43
%
|Core return on average assets (2)
0.88
%
0.75
%
0.83
%
0.93
%
1.14
%
0.82
%
1.05
%
|Return on average equity
6.64
%
6.72
%
7.34
%
8.55
%
10.43
%
6.90
%
13.24
%
|Core return on average equity (2)
7.69
%
6.73
%
7.34
%
8.55
%
10.43
%
7.26
%
9.74
%
|Return on average tangible equity
9.57
%
9.83
%
10.72
%
12.79
%
15.54
%
10.03
%
20.53
%
|Core return on average tangible equity (2)
11.08
%
9.85
%
10.72
%
12.79
%
15.54
%
10.56
%
15.09
%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
67.15
%
62.08
%
64.17
%
59.48
%
56.53
%
64.48
%
51.18
%
|Core efficiency ratio (2)
62.68
%
61.99
%
64.17
%
59.48
%
56.53
%
62.95
%
58.33
%
|Non-interest expenses / average assets
1.92
%
1.78
%
1.87
%
1.76
%
1.76
%
1.85
%
1.96
%
|Core non-interest expenses / average assets
1.79
%
1.78
%
1.87
%
1.76
%
1.76
%
1.81
%
1.91
%
|Effective tax rate
21.13
%
19.89
%
20.24
%
18.70
%
18.36
%
20.43
%
20.53
%
|Core effective tax rate
19.36
%
19.90
%
20.24
%
18.70
%
18.36
%
19.82
%
18.36
%
|Common dividend payout ratio
67.39
%
68.89
%
62.00
%
55.36
%
44.93
%
65.96
%
36.47
%
|Core common dividend payout ratio
57.41
%
68.89
%
62.00
%
55.36
%
44.93
%
62.42
%
49.73
%
|(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Core items exclude the impact of strategic merger and insurance agency disposition related items. See non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(3) Tangible assets = total assets less the sum of goodwill and core deposit and other intangibles. Tangible equity = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock. Tangible common book value = tangible equity divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period.
|(4) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Yield Analysis
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|9/30/24
|9/30/23
|Average Balances
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (1)
$
6,679,329
$
6,730,698
$
6,745,823
$
6,754,782
$
6,763,232
$
6,718,474
$
6,671,687
|Securities
1,293,427
1,221,006
1,152,346
1,121,231
1,137,730
1,222,519
1,160,987
|Interest Bearing Deposits
37,197
37,226
34,924
36,761
38,210
36,452
36,677
|FHLB stock
26,464
27,227
23,794
23,874
30,191
25,830
35,214
|Total interest-earning assets
8,036,417
8,016,157
7,956,887
7,936,648
7,969,363
8,003,275
7,904,565
|Non-interest-earning assets
659,634
629,867
635,060
599,545
612,856
641,586
633,683
|Total assets
$
8,696,051
$
8,646,024
$
8,591,947
$
8,536,193
$
8,582,219
$
8,644,861
$
8,538,248
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
$
5,780,002
$
5,669,033
$
5,650,823
$
5,541,498
$
5,490,945
$
5,700,244
$
5,256,571
|FHLB advances and other
266,250
329,253
246,846
263,848
355,576
280,730
491,861
|Subordinated debentures
85,306
85,273
85,242
85,211
85,179
85,274
85,147
|Notes payable
-
-
-
-
13
-
4
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,131,558
6,083,559
5,982,911
5,890,557
5,931,713
6,066,248
5,833,583
|Non-interest bearing deposits
1,425,365
1,450,158
1,493,520
1,556,767
1,554,882
1,456,235
1,637,191
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
7,556,923
7,533,717
7,476,431
7,447,324
7,486,595
7,522,483
7,470,774
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
141,283
143,856
140,956
158,034
156,168
142,029
146,507
|Total liabilities
7,698,206
7,677,573
7,617,387
7,605,358
7,642,763
7,664,512
7,617,281
|Stockholders' equity
997,845
968,451
974,560
930,835
939,456
980,349
920,967
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,696,051
$
8,646,024
$
8,591,947
$
8,536,193
$
8,582,219
$
8,644,861
$
8,538,248
|IEAs/IBLs
131
%
132
%
133
%
135
%
134
%
132
%
136
%
|Interest Income/Expense
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
$
88,949
$
88,567
$
87,603
$
87,929
$
86,618
$
265,119
$
244,303
|Securities (2)
10,045
8,731
7,671
7,050
6,991
26,447
21,408
|Interest Bearing Deposits
654
638
609
740
652
1,901
1,737
|FHLB stock
595
606
534
621
690
1,735
1,989
|Total interest-earning assets
100,243
98,542
96,417
96,340
94,951
295,202
269,437
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
$
45,529
$
43,927
$
42,567
$
39,250
$
34,874
$
132,023
$
83,157
|FHLB advances and other
3,307
4,159
3,039
3,328
4,597
10,505
18,150
|Subordinated debentures
1,152
1,159
1,162
1,169
1,162
3,473
3,362
|Notes payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
49,988
49,245
46,768
43,747
40,633
146,001
104,669
|Non-interest bearing deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
49,988
49,245
46,768
43,747
40,633
146,001
104,669
|Net interest income
$
50,255
$
49,297
$
49,649
$
52,593
$
54,318
$
149,201
$
164,768
|Annualized Average Rates
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
5.33
%
5.26
%
5.19
%
5.21
%
5.12
%
5.26
%
4.88
%
|Securities (3)
3.11
%
2.86
%
2.66
%
2.52
%
2.46
%
2.88
%
2.46
%
|Interest Bearing Deposits
7.03
%
6.86
%
6.98
%
8.05
%
6.83
%
6.95
%
6.31
%
|FHLB stock
8.99
%
8.90
%
8.98
%
10.40
%
9.14
%
8.96
%
7.53
%
|Total interest-earning assets
4.99
%
4.92
%
4.85
%
4.86
%
4.77
%
4.92
%
4.54
%
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
3.15
%
3.10
%
3.01
%
2.83
%
2.54
%
3.09
%
2.11
%
|FHLB advances and other
4.97
%
5.05
%
4.92
%
5.05
%
5.17
%
4.99
%
4.92
%
|Subordinated debentures
5.40
%
5.44
%
5.45
%
5.49
%
5.46
%
5.43
%
5.26
%
|Notes payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.26
%
3.24
%
3.13
%
2.97
%
2.74
%
3.21
%
2.39
%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
2.65
%
2.61
%
2.50
%
2.35
%
2.17
%
2.59
%
1.87
%
|Net interest spread
1.73
%
1.68
%
1.72
%
1.89
%
2.03
%
1.71
%
2.15
%
|Net interest margin (4)
2.50
%
2.46
%
2.50
%
2.65
%
2.73
%
2.49
%
2.78
%
|(1) Includes average PPP loans of:
$
346
$
394
$
442
$
495
$
553
$
394
$
729
|(2) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses.
|(4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Deposits and Liquidity
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|Ending Balances
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,425,182
$
1,438,764
$
1,467,161
$
1,591,979
$
1,545,595
|Savings deposits
616,910
632,831
656,122
677,679
709,938
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
514,886
530,932
553,331
565,757
580,069
|Money market account deposits
1,460,631
1,437,688
1,426,809
1,374,526
1,279,551
|Time deposits
1,061,275
1,052,934
1,051,955
998,002
925,353
|Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits
1,776,359
1,702,727
1,659,227
1,593,159
1,632,952
|Brokered deposits
287,393
382,678
368,782
341,944
392,181
|Total deposits
$
7,142,636
$
7,178,554
$
7,183,387
$
7,143,046
$
7,065,639
|Average Balances
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,425,365
$
1,450,158
$
1,493,520
$
1,556,767
$
1,554,882
|Savings deposits
625,633
643,523
663,786
691,295
728,545
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
522,535
546,496
547,168
557,210
575,744
|Money market account deposits
1,473,901
1,430,619
1,411,075
1,331,623
1,278,381
|Time deposits
1,057,478
1,049,566
1,025,946
959,420
912,579
|Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits
1,734,495
1,636,188
1,618,554
1,614,339
1,573,213
|Brokered deposits
365,960
362,641
384,294
387,611
422,483
|Total deposits
$
7,205,367
$
7,119,191
$
7,144,343
$
7,098,265
$
7,045,827
|Average Rates
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
|Savings deposits
0.10
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.11
%
|Money market account deposits
3.00
%
2.94
%
2.83
%
2.65
%
2.02
%
|Time deposits
3.90
%
3.80
%
3.55
%
3.15
%
2.68
%
|Public funds, ICS and CDARS deposits
4.38
%
4.52
%
4.48
%
4.30
%
4.18
%
|Brokered deposits
5.40
%
5.32
%
5.33
%
5.46
%
5.36
%
|Total deposits
2.53
%
2.47
%
2.38
%
2.21
%
1.98
%
|Other Deposits Data
|Loans/Deposits Ratio
92.2
%
93.1
%
93.2
%
94.3
%
94.8
%
|Uninsured deposits %
33.4
%
32.5
%
32.6
%
33.1
%
32.8
%
|Adjusted uninsured deposits % (1)
17.7
%
17.0
%
17.6
%
18.9
%
17.7
%
|Top 20 depositors %
15.1
%
14.4
%
14.0
%
13.9
%
14.1
%
|Public funds %
19.6
%
18.9
%
18.5
%
17.9
%
18.8
%
|Average account size (excluding brokered)
$
27.8
$
27.5
$
27.0
$
26.9
$
27.1
|Securities Data
|Held-to-maturity (HTM) at fair value
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
|Available-for-sale (AFS) at fair value (2)
1,196,258
1,081,120
1,014,433
946,708
911,184
|Equity investment at fair value (3)
5,970
5,559
5,736
5,773
5,860
|Total securities at fair value
$
1,202,228
$
1,086,679
$
1,020,169
$
952,481
$
917,044
|Cash+Securities/Assets
15.2
%
14.2
%
12.9
%
12.4
%
12.1
%
|Projected AFS cash flow in next 12 months
$
138,984
$
115,609
$
89,563
$
69,067
$
66,495
|AFS average life (years)
4.4
4.9
5.3
6.2
6.5
|Liquidity Sources
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
125,282
$
155,651
$
89,681
$
114,756
$
117,497
|Unpledged securities at fair value
578,810
477,776
398,610
314,385
280,916
|FHLB borrowing capacity
1,008,061
1,247,632
1,383,086
1,336,707
1,311,091
|Brokered deposits
582,816
492,359
491,447
513,767
316,697
|Bank and parent lines of credit
70,000
70,000
70,000
70,000
70,000
|Federal Reserve - Discount Window and BTFP (4)
722,912
702,712
680,456
620,518
471,395
|Total
$
3,087,881
$
3,146,130
$
3,113,280
$
2,970,133
$
2,567,596
|Total liquidity to adjusted uninsured deposits ratio
241.5
%
255.7
%
244.7
%
218.3
%
204.0
%
|(1) Adjusted for collateralized deposits, other insured deposits and intra-company accounts.
|(2) Mark-to-market included in accumulated other comprehensive income.
|(3) Mark-to-market included in net income each quarter.
|(4) Includes capacity related to unpledged securities at par value in excess of fair value under Bank Term Funding Program prior to 3/31/24.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loans and Capital
|(dollars in thousands)
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|Residential real estate
$
1,806,389
$
1,805,984
$
1,816,416
$
1,810,265
$
1,797,676
|Residential real estate construction
3,248
9,649
15,009
28,794
51,637
|Total residential loans
1,809,637
1,815,633
1,831,425
1,839,059
1,849,313
|Commercial real estate
2,853,115
2,844,792
2,830,086
2,839,905
2,820,410
|Commercial construction
486,369
513,652
535,294
528,563
502,502
|Commercial excluding PPP
969,493
1,037,718
1,030,620
1,056,334
1,038,939
|Core commercial loans (1)
4,308,977
4,396,162
4,396,000
4,424,802
4,361,851
|Consumer direct/indirect
184,574
187,936
187,664
193,830
203,800
|Home equity and improvement lines
271,652
268,699
265,362
267,960
269,053
|Total consumer loans
456,226
456,635
453,026
461,790
472,853
|Deferred loan origination fees
13,564
13,339
12,877
13,267
12,326
|Core loans (1)
6,588,404
6,681,769
6,693,328
6,738,918
6,696,343
|PPP loans
324
369
417
469
526
|Total loans
$
6,588,728
$
6,682,138
$
6,693,745
$
6,739,387
$
6,696,869
|Loans held for sale
$
121,611
$
138,604
$
137,523
$
145,641
$
135,218
|Core residential loans (1)
1,931,248
1,954,237
1,968,948
1,984,700
1,984,531
|Total loans including loans held for sale but excluding PPP
6,710,015
6,820,373
6,830,851
6,884,559
6,831,561
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - residential
$
53,998
$
52,140
$
57,246
$
72,748
$
82,689
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - commercial
159,805
123,445
151,677
208,718
284,610
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - total
213,803
175,585
208,923
281,466
367,299
|Total construction loans including undisbursed funds
$
703,420
$
698,886
$
759,226
$
838,823
$
921,438
|Gross loans (2)
$
6,788,967
$
6,844,384
$
6,889,791
$
7,007,586
$
7,051,842
|Fixed rate loans %
48.5
%
48.7
%
49.0
%
49.3
%
49.8
%
|Floating rate loans %
18.2
%
16.2
%
16.5
%
15.6
%
15.8
%
|Adjustable rate loans repricing within 1 year %
5.2
%
5.2
%
3.4
%
3.4
%
2.9
%
|Adjustable rate loans repricing over 1 year %
28.1
%
29.9
%
31.1
%
31.7
%
31.5
%
|Commercial Real Estate Loans Composition
|Non owner occupied excluding office
$
1,061,894
$
1,047,892
$
1,026,598
$
1,027,801
$
1,023,585
|Non owner occupied office
184,156
186,266
189,436
205,302
207,869
|Owner occupied excluding office
666,454
668,327
656,825
653,849
597,303
|Owner occupied office
104,792
107,555
112,706
113,679
106,761
|Multifamily
645,628
642,469
652,371
642,651
627,602
|Agriculture land
120,956
121,597
121,102
121,544
119,710
|Other commercial real estate
69,235
70,686
71,048
75,079
137,580
|Total commercial real estate loans
$
2,853,115
$
2,844,792
$
2,830,086
$
2,839,905
$
2,820,410
|Capital Balances
|Total equity
$
1,019,007
$
979,129
$
974,341
$
975,627
$
919,567
|Less: Regulatory goodwill and intangibles
299,866
300,770
301,716
302,706
303,740
|Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) ("AOCI")
(129,149
)
(163,038
)
(162,081
)
(153,719
)
(200,282
)
|Common equity tier 1 capital ("CET1")
848,290
841,397
834,706
826,640
816,109
|Add: Tier 1 subordinated debt
35,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
|Tier 1 capital
883,290
876,397
869,706
861,640
851,109
|Add: Regulatory allowances
79,377
80,247
79,827
80,231
80,791
|Add: Tier 2 subordinated debt
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Total risk-based capital
$
1,012,667
$
1,006,644
$
999,533
$
991,871
$
981,900
|Total risk-weighted assets
$
6,970,350
$
7,062,328
$
7,013,832
$
7,066,743
$
7,329,471
|Capital Ratios
|CET1 Ratio
12.17
%
11.91
%
11.90
%
11.70
%
11.13
%
|CET1 Ratio including AOCI
10.32
%
9.61
%
9.59
%
9.52
%
8.40
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.67
%
12.41
%
12.40
%
12.19
%
11.61
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio including AOCI
10.82
%
10.10
%
10.09
%
10.02
%
8.88
%
|Total Capital Ratio
14.53
%
14.25
%
14.25
%
14.04
%
13.39
%
|Total Capital Ratio including AOCI
12.68
%
11.95
%
11.94
%
11.86
%
10.66
%
|(1) Core loans represents total loans excluding undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core commercial loans represents total commercial real estate, commercial and commercial construction excluding commercial undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core residential loans represents total loans held for sale, one to four family residential real estate and residential construction excluding residential undisbursed loan funds and deferred loan origination fees.
|(2) Gross loans represent total loans including undisbursed construction funds but excluding deferred loan origination fees.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loan Delinquency Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Current
|30 to 89 days past due
|% of Total
|Non Accrual Loans
|% of Total
|September 30, 2024
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,806,389
$
1,782,110
$
8,291
0.46
%
$
15,988
0.89
%
|Construction
703,420
701,930
290
0.04
%
1,200
0.17
%
|Commercial real estate
2,853,115
2,832,985
381
0.01
%
19,749
0.69
%
|Commercial
969,817
929,270
1,428
0.15
%
39,119
4.03
%
|Home equity and improvement
271,652
267,518
2,392
0.88
%
1,742
0.64
%
|Consumer finance
184,574
176,034
4,374
2.37
%
4,166
2.26
%
|Gross loans
$
6,788,967
$
6,689,847
$
17,156
0.25
%
$
81,964
1.21
%
|June 30, 2024
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,805,984
$
1,781,241
$
8,960
0.50
%
$
15,783
0.87
%
|Construction
698,886
698,886
-
0.00
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,844,792
2,832,095
8,581
0.30
%
4,116
0.14
%
|Commercial
1,038,087
998,954
328
0.03
%
38,805
3.74
%
|Home equity and improvement
268,699
264,563
2,478
0.92
%
1,658
0.62
%
|Consumer finance
187,936
179,842
4,298
2.29
%
3,796
2.02
%
|Gross loans
$
6,844,384
$
6,755,581
$
24,645
0.36
%
$
64,158
0.94
%
|September 30, 2023
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,797,676
$
1,778,106
$
7,857
0.44
%
$
11,713
0.65
%
|Construction
921,438
921,438
-
0.00
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,820,410
2,809,421
24
0.00
%
10,965
0.39
%
|Commercial
1,039,465
1,025,632
1,670
0.16
%
12,163
1.17
%
|Home equity and improvement
269,053
263,806
3,471
1.29
%
1,776
0.66
%
|Consumer finance
203,800
196,754
4,200
2.06
%
2,846
1.40
%
|Gross loans
$
7,051,842
$
6,995,157
$
17,222
0.24
%
$
39,463
0.56
%
|Loan Risk Ratings Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Pass Rated
|Special Mention
|% of Total
|Classified
|% of Total
|September 30, 2024
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,797,355
$
1,780,621
$
886
0.05
%
$
15,848
0.88
%
|Construction
703,420
683,741
19,679
2.80
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,851,403
2,750,149
48,571
1.70
%
52,683
1.85
%
|Commercial
967,733
867,738
55,870
5.77
%
44,125
4.56
%
|Home equity and improvement
270,330
268,887
-
0.00
%
1,443
0.53
%
|Consumer finance
184,466
180,317
-
0.00
%
4,149
2.25
%
|PCD loans
14,260
11,859
403
2.83
%
1,998
14.01
%
|Gross loans
$
6,788,967
$
6,543,312
$
125,409
1.85
%
$
120,246
1.77
%
|June 30, 2024
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,796,799
$
1,781,780
$
470
0.03
%
$
14,549
0.81
%
|Construction
698,886
691,386
7,500
1.07
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,842,924
2,747,835
48,238
1.70
%
46,851
1.65
%
|Commercial
1,034,491
952,016
37,107
3.59
%
45,368
4.39
%
|Home equity and improvement
267,300
265,847
-
0.00
%
1,453
0.54
%
|Consumer finance
187,816
184,242
-
0.00
%
3,574
1.90
%
|PCD loans
16,168
13,480
164
1.01
%
2,524
15.61
%
|Gross loans
$
6,844,384
$
6,636,586
$
93,479
1.37
%
$
114,319
1.67
%
|September 30, 2023
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,786,659
$
1,775,530
$
422
0.02
%
$
10,707
0.60
%
|Construction
921,438
913,605
7,833
0.85
%
-
0.00
%
|Commercial real estate
2,819,121
2,738,398
54,523
1.93
%
26,200
0.93
%
|Commercial
1,034,943
982,927
31,930
3.09
%
20,086
1.94
%
|Home equity and improvement
267,106
265,975
-
0.00
%
1,131
0.42
%
|Consumer finance
203,584
200,965
-
0.00
%
2,619
1.29
%
|PCD loans
18,991
13,374
2,814
14.82
%
2,803
14.76
%
|Gross loans
$
7,051,842
$
6,890,774
$
97,522
1.38
%
$
63,546
0.90
%
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Mortgage and Credit Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Mortgage Banking Summary
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|9/30/24
|9/30/23
|Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans:
|Mortgage banking gains, net
$
691
$
1,378
$
1,283
$
439
$
2,584
$
3,352
$
3,989
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense):
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue
1,839
1,835
1,842
1,844
1,850
5,516
5,583
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
(1,320
)
(1,313
)
(1,238
)
(1,257
)
(1,291
)
(3,871
)
(3,787
)
|Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments
(16
)
147
463
(224
)
131
594
155
503
669
1,067
363
690
2,239
1,951
|Total revenue from sale/servicing of mortgage loans
$
1,194
$
2,047
$
2,350
$
802
$
3,274
$
5,591
$
5,940
|Mortgage servicing rights:
|Balance at beginning of period
$
18,286
$
18,921
$
19,452
$
20,174
$
20,823
$
19,452
$
21,858
|Loans sold, servicing retained
846
678
707
535
642
2,231
2,103
|Amortization
(1,320
)
(1,313
)
(1,238
)
(1,257
)
(1,291
)
(3,871
)
(3,787
)
|Balance at end of period
17,812
18,286
18,921
19,452
20,174
17,812
20,174
|Valuation allowance:
|Balance at beginning of period
(146
)
(293
)
(756
)
(532
)
(663
)
(756
)
(687
)
|Impairment recovery (charges)
(16
)
147
463
(224
)
131
594
155
|Balance at end of period
(162
)
(146
)
(293
)
(756
)
(532
)
(162
)
(532
)
|Net carrying value at end of period
$
17,650
$
18,140
$
18,628
$
18,696
$
19,642
$
17,650
$
19,642
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|Beginning allowance
$
77,222
$
76,679
$
76,512
$
76,513
$
75,921
$
76,512
$
72,816
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
(475
)
3,173
560
2,143
245
3,258
5,599
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(605
)
(2,630
)
(393
)
(2,144
)
347
(3,628
)
(1,902
)
|Ending allowance
$
76,142
$
77,222
$
76,679
$
76,512
$
76,513
$
76,142
$
76,513
|Total loans
$
6,588,728
$
6,682,138
$
693,745
$
739,387
$
696,869
|Less: PPP loans
(324
)
(369
)
(417
)
(469
)
(526
)
|Total loans ex PPP
$
6,588,404
$
6,681,769
$
6,693,328
$
6,738,918
$
6,696,343
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
76,142
$
77,222
$
76,679
$
76,512
$
76,513
|Add: Unaccreted purchase accounting marks
500
575
889
1,160
1,526
|Adjusted ACL
$
76,642
$
77,797
$
77,568
$
77,672
$
78,039
|ACL/Loans
1.16
%
1.16
%
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.14
%
|Adjusted ACL/Loans ex PPP
1.16
%
1.16
%
1.16
%
1.15
%
1.17
%
|Credit Quality
|Total non-performing loans (1)
$
81,964
$
64,158
$
39,031
$
35,491
$
39,463
|Real estate owned (REO)
326
394
255
243
387
|Total non-performing assets (2)
$
82,290
$
64,552
$
39,286
$
35,734
$
39,850
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
605
2,630
393
2,144
(347
)
|Allowance for credit losses / non-performing assets
92.53
%
119.63
%
195.18
%
214.12
%
192.00
%
|Allowance for credit losses / non-performing loans
92.90
%
120.36
%
196.46
%
215.58
%
193.89
%
|Non-performing assets / loans plus REO
1.25
%
0.97
%
0.59
%
0.53
%
0.60
%
|Non-performing assets / total assets
0.94
%
0.74
%
0.46
%
0.41
%
0.47
%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
0.04
%
0.16
%
0.02
%
0.13
%
-0.02
%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans LTM
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.03
%
0.06
%
0.04
%
|(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans.
|(2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share and ratio data)
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|9/30/24
|9/30/23
|Total non-interest expenses
$
41,915
$
38,208
$
39,900
$
37,893
$
38,052
$
120,024
$
125,338
|Less: Transaction costs (pre-tax)(1)
2,789
50
-
-
-
2,839
3,652
|Core non-interest expenses
$
39,126
$
38,158
$
39,900
$
37,893
$
38,052
$
117,185
$
121,686
|Average total assets
$
8,696,051
$
8,646,024
$
8,591,947
$
8,536,193
$
8,582,219
$
8,644,861
$
8,538,248
|Core non-interest expenses / average assets
1.79
%
1.78
%
1.87
%
1.76
%
1.76
%
1.81
%
1.91
%
|Core non-interest expenses
$
39,126
$
38,158
$
39,900
$
37,893
$
38,052
$
117,185
$
121,686
|Less: Insurance agency expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,425
|Core non-interest expenses excluding insurance agency
$