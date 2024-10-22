Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8PG | ISIN: US70932M1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AC
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:55 Uhr
95,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,5096,5010:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC95,00+1,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.