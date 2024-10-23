KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024.

The highlights are as follows:

First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,293.8 billion, 11.8% higher Y/Y.

First half operating profit increased 4.9% Y/Y to ¥121.0 billion, marking a record high.

Quarterly operating profit stood at a record high.

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Six months ended September 30, Increase

(Decrease)

% Three months ended September 30, Increase

(Decrease)

% 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales 1,293,811 1,157,448 11.8% 645,645 593,086 8.9% Operating profit 121,000 115,309 4.9% 60,672 55,133 10.0% Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.4% 10.0% - 9.4% 9.3% - Profit before income taxes 100,174 144,886 (30.9)% 21,502 58,781 (63.4)% Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 7.7% 12.5% - 3.3% 9.9% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 75,572 105,710 (28.5)% 19,487 41,644 (53.2)% Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 5.8% 9.1% - 3.0% 7.0% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- basic (Yen) 65.76 91.99 - 16.96 36.24 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- diluted (Yen) 65.76 91.99 - 16.96 36.24 -

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2024/news1023-02/

A webcast (audio-only) discussing Nidec's financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. JST on Thursday, October 24, 2024. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference. (The webcast will be available on October 25, 2024.)

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2024, 18.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 25.6% by automotive products; 40.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.9% by machinery; 3.5% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Founder and Chairman of the Board.

Contacts

Teruaki Urago

General Manager

Investor Relations

+81-75-935-6140

ir@nidec.com