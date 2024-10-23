Anzeige
Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Achieves the Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Program Cloud Specialization for the EMEA Region

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions company, announced it has earned the Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Cloud - EMEA specialization. Hexaware is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level. This recognition underscores Hexaware's experience delivering cloud-based solutions using Guidewire's technology across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Hexaware Logo

Hexaware has been working with Guidewire to deliver solutions that meet insurance companies' needs. This specialization is expected to strengthen the relationship between the two companies and help Hexaware expand its offerings to a broader range of customers.

"This achievement validates our efforts to help P&C insurers modernize their platforms and deliver value to our customers. By leveraging the Guidewire Cloud platform, we can help insurers accelerate their digital transformation journey to achieve better business outcomes," said Milan Bhatt, President & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware.

Guidewire specializations are regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in Guidewire products. Achieving specializations provides insurers with clarity and insight into partners' capabilities. In addition, partners with specializations can promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate Hexaware on achieving the Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Cloud - EMEA specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Senior Director of Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

"Hexaware Technologies Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 6, 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at www.hexaware.com, SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited, at https://investmentbank.kotak.com, www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm, www.jpmipl.com, https://www.business.hsbc.co.in/en-gb/regulations/hsbc-securities-and-capital-market, and www.iiflcap.com respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision."

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-achieves-the-guidewire-partnerconnect-consulting-program-cloud-specialization-for-the-emea-region-302284303.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
