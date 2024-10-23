More capable and functional analytics and reporting tools are opening new opportunities for Workday's partners, ISG Provider Lens report says

The integration of machine learning (ML) models throughout the Workday platform is allowing businesses to make better strategic decisions about resource allocation and workforce distribution, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Workday Ecosystem report for Europe finds the providers of services to organizations using Workday are thriving in a marketplace expanded by growing demand for analytics and predictive insights.

"Enterprises throughout Europe are keen to embrace Workday in their human resources environments, and that trend is only likely to increase," said Stacey Cadigan, partner, ISG Human Capital Management and Enterprise Transformation. "Workday and platforms like it are becoming essential to helping organizations effectively manage their workforces, comply with regulations, improve employee experience and achieve their strategic objectives."

Enterprises are turning to system integrators and implementation consultants to support Workday's growing analytics and machine learning functionality, the report notes. While Workday has long been known for its analytical functionality, integrating ML into its analytics toolset enables users to make more effective business decisions and predict issues before they escalate.

Workday ecosystem partners are realizing new growth opportunities by helping customers deploy customized applications built with Workday Extend that integrate seamlessly with the Workday environment, while addressing the specific and unique needs of their users.

Workday ML models are tailored to support key functional HR areas, including performance management, talent acquisition, and expense forecasting. Consulting firms throughout Europe are finding extensive opportunities to help customers leverage insights from these models to achieve or rethink their strategic goals, the report says.

"This is what a healthy technology ecosystem is supposed to look like," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The competition in this market is very robust, and even though the number of competitors in this market isn't large, they're all making tremendous headway with customers as Workday's capabilities evolve."

Sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting has taken on new urgency throughout Europe, with new reporting regulations now being enforced. The report says Workday ecosystem partners are helping customers respond to these new requirements by using the platform's capabilities to improve transparency and stakeholder relations and advance corporate social responsibility.

For more insights into the Workday-related challenges faced by enterprises in Europe, plus ISG's advice on overcoming those issues, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Workday Ecosystem report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 20 providers across three quadrants: Transformation Services, Deployment and Integration Services, and Performance and Optimization Services.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, Kainos, PwC and Strada (formerly Alight) as Leaders in all three quadrants. HR Path and KPMG were named Leaders in two quadrants each, while IBM and Tietoevry were named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Tietoevry is named a Rising Star a company defined by ISG as having a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" in two quadrants. HR Path is named a Rising Star in one quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Invisors is named the ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Workday ecosystem providers. Invisors earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Deloitte.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Workday Ecosystem report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase from this webpage.

