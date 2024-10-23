LONDON, Oct 23, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Building on the partnership formed last year between Hitachi and First Bus, seven of First Bus' depots now use Hitachi's ZeroCarbon battery and charging management software and managed services - another move taken by the UK's leading bus operator to accelerate its 2035 net zero fleet emissions goal.Hitachi ZeroCarbon has onboarded over 400 buses across seven First Bus depots, including Leicester, Aberdeen, Bramley, Scotstoun, Norwich, Hoeford and York. This is currently in addition to the 148 buses already under management at the Caledonia depot.The seven depots with the new services play a crucial role in ensuring operations run efficiently, helping streamline operations and overall performance.Through tariff optimisation, First Bus' energy consumption is being reduced during peak demand periods, making significant savings on energy costs. Plus, data reports, insights and recommendations from telematics are helping First Bus monitor and extend the battery health of its fleet.A centralised view of real-time information for all depot operations has also been implemented and the operational support provided by Hitachi ZeroCarbon's managed service team, for the charging ecosystem combined, will ensure smoother operations.Andrew Gwilliam, Product and Propositions Manager, Decarbonisation at First Bus, said: "We're committed to reducing our impact on the communities we serve, and creating cleaner air for future generations. Our continued partnership with Hitachi ZeroCarbon helps us maximise the potential from our investment in technology, and we're pleased that Hitachi's goals mirror our own when it comes to being a fully net zero business. Our goal is to put the bus at the heart of an integrated, sustainable and reliable transport network, allowing us to more effectively tackle congestion, liberate roads and public spaces, and deal with the climate emergency by ending dependency on fossil fuels. We're thrilled that Hitachi is on the journey with us."Dan Pollard, Programme Manager at Hitachi ZeroCarbon said: "As a climate change innovator, we strive to deploy our technologies through collaboration and co-creation with our partners, enabling the decarbonisation of fleets while providing new revenue streams. We are particularly proud of the positive impact our partnership with First Bus will have on air quality in local communities. By partnering with such a sustainably ambitious business and leveraging data, technology, our managed services and a shared-ownership model with First Bus, we are able to decarbonise bus fleets faster and accelerate towards global net zero commitments."About First BusAt First Bus, we're on a mission to grow bus usage - so we'll get behind initiatives that move people out of cars and onto the bus. We're one of the UK's largest bus operators, transporting more than a million customers a day. We serve over 20% of the population of Great Britain with our local bus services, and over half of the UK's top 15 most populated urban areas.Transforming our business for the better, we're putting our people and customers at the heart of everything we do. That's why we're the UK's largest national bus operator to achieve real Living Wage employer status, cementing our position as an employer of choice in the sector.We're all about making journeys easier for our customers, which is why we were the first national bus operator to roll out Tap On, Tap Off payment technology across our entire fleet of around 4,500 buses. Our First Bus app has also been voted "best in class" amongst UK bus operators. First Bus is committed to operating a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035. We already operate over 600 zero-emission buses - that's 14% of our overall fleet. We're passionate about giving back to the communities we serve, which is why we're helping local businesses to progress their own decarbonisation journeys - giving them access to our charging hubs while our buses are on the road. We also operate the Aircoach network in Ireland, Specialist Passenger Solutions, First Travel Solutions, York Pullman Bus Company and Ensignbus. First Bus is a division of FirstGroup.Find more information on our website here: https://news.firstbus.co.uk/About Hitachi ZeroCarboHitachi ZeroCarbon's mission is to provide end-to-end solutions to decarbonise commercial vehicle fleets globally, helping them to accelerate electrification and sustainability, reduce battery risk and total cost of ownership, and generate new revenues. Deploying data analytics and digital optimisation technologies, we provide the platform to optimise battery performance and life, charge EV fleets and decarbonise sites and depots through a battery charging and management service model. Through digital optimisation, our solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of commercial vehicle fleets, offering a range of charging options that maximises fleet efficiency and minimises costs. These solutions are built on the foundation of leading the innovation programme Optimise Prime, the world's largest commercial EV trial of more than 8,000 vehicles. Leveraging Hitachi's global reach and industry experience, we offer battery financing solutions to help accelerate electric fleet transition, reduce capital expenditure, and maximise the residual value of assets.For more information: https://www.hitachizerocarbon.com.