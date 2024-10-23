Anzeige
23.10.2024 12:12 Uhr
Antaisolar Announces Establishing Joint Venture and Factory in Saudi Arabia with Bahra Electric

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 15 to 16, Solar & Storage Live KSA 2024 took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the exhibition, Antaisolar announced the signing of a agreement with Bahra Electric to establish a joint venture (JV) company and factory with in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which marks the essential progress of Antaisolar's deployment in the Middle East region.


Bahra Electric is a leading industrial group based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with international offices in the MENA region and beyond. It was established in 2008 in Bahra Industrial City, occupying 500,000 square meters, providing sufficient premises for the Antai-Bahra joint-venture factory and warehouse. With strong existence of Bahra and having it's own factory in Jeddah, the JV is aiming to reach 8GW/Annum by 2025, 15GW/Annum by 2026 and 24GW/Annum by 2027 respectively.

The philosophy of this JV collaboration is not only to provide the highest local content scoring in the market but partnering with IPPs and EPCs to solve all the challenges of utility scale projects, from finalization of detail design, lead time, logistic, execution and maintaining maximum up-time for projects.

"Our JV with Bahra in the Saudi Arabia Solar market epitomizes the power of collaboration between local professional production and global innovation," said Gabriel Wong, Vice President of Antaisolar, "By partnering with a strong and very influential local firm deeply rooted in Saudi Arabia, we will be able to tap into a wealth of invaluable insights, resources, and relationships that prove instrumental in the successful execution of our projects. "

Antaisolar, expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, is a pioneer in renewable energy solutions specializing in structure and automation control. It is one of the top ten tracking system brands worldwide. In the future, Antaisolar will continue to work with our partners to build a green, environmentally friendly energy ecosystem, contributing to global energy transformation and sustainable development.

For more information, please visit: https://www.antaisolar.com/

Contact us: sales@antaisolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538000/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antaisolar-announces-establishing-joint-venture-and-factory-in-saudi-arabia-with-bahra-electric-302284387.html

