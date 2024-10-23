Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

23rdOctober 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 22ndOctober 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

22nd October 2024 50.69p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 50.62p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

23rdOctober 2024