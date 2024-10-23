The energy density of the newly developed lithium-sulfur prototype far exceeds the one of common lithium -ion batteries. From ESS News China's General New Energy (GNE) has recently announced a significant breakthrough in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery technology, unveiling a prototype with an energy density of 700Wh/kg. According to GNE, this new battery not only far exceeds the energy density of existing lithium-ion batteries but also offers substantial improvements in both mileage and safety. Lithium-sulfur batteries, which use sulfur as the cathode and lithium metal as the anode, represent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...