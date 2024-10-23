

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AT&T Inc. (T):



Earnings: -$0.2 billion in Q3 vs. $3.4 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q3 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $30.2 billion in Q3 vs. $30.4 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25



