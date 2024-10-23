First human imaging data validate the potential of MT1-MMP as a novel target in the treatment of cancer and demonstrate positive properties of Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates (BRC) for radiopharmaceutical use

Additional preclinical data demonstrate biodistribution of BRCs can be optimized to maintain high tumor uptake while significantly reducing kidney levels

Company strategy focuses on pursuing novel targets using a range of isotopes to develop radiopharmaceuticals with first-in-class potential

Bicycle Therapeutics to host conference call and webcast today at 8 a.m. ET

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced the presentation of the first human imaging data validating the potential of MT1-MMP as a novel target in the treatment of cancer and demonstrating the positive properties of Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates (BRC) for radiopharmaceutical use, as well as preclinical data demonstrating optimized BRC radioisotope delivery at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) 2024 Congress in Hamburg, Germany.

"Since our founding, our goal at Bicycle Therapeutics has been to leverage the power of our platform in areas where we can have the most impact for patients. Over the years, we have built a robust pipeline of oncology therapies that includes targeted drug conjugates, immuno-oncology agents and now, radiopharmaceuticals," said CEO Kevin Lee, Ph.D. "The exciting data presented at EANM underscore the potential of our Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates to deliver a range of isotopes to novel cancer targets. Through our strategy of pursuing novel targets with first-in-class potential and selecting the isotope that best aligns with the target biology and indication, we have an opportunity to potentially broaden the use of radiopharmaceuticals to diagnose and treat cancer."

In line with Bicycle Therapeutics' radiopharmaceuticals strategy, the company selected tumor antigen EphA2 as its second BRC target and signed a letter of intent with leading isotope technology company Eckert Ziegler to put in place an agreement to supply a range of radioisotopes and develop and manufacture BRC molecules. Bicycle Therapeutics, through its internal pipeline of wholly owned molecules and strategic collaborations with industry and academic leaders in the field, aims to be at the forefront of the development of next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies. Bicycle molecules have ideal properties for radioisotope delivery due to their low molecular weight, high selectivity and affinity for their intended target and rapid systemic clearance.

"The data presented at EANM demonstrate how our Bicycle platform is a powerful tool for de novo identification of high-quality binders to important cancer targets. We believe the ability to optimize the biodistribution properties of our molecules, significantly reducing kidney retention while retaining rapid, selective uptake in tumors, position Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates as a potentially best-in-class approach for targeted radionuclide therapy," said Michael Skynner, Ph.D., chief technology officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. "MT1-MMP is the first target for radiopharmaceutical development that we are pursuing given its expression in many solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer, esophageal and triple negative breast cancer."

EANM 2024 Congress Data Highlights

During an oral presentation, the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK) presented first human imaging data for a BRC targeting MT1-MMP. They focused on a case study in a 65-year-old male diagnosed with advanced pulmonary adenocarcinoma, the most common type of non-small cell lung cancer, in the lung and lymph nodes confirmed by endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) biopsy. The patient received fluorine-18-labelled FDG-PET/CT imaging, and two weeks later received MT1-MMP PET/CT imaging up to one hour post injection of the gallium-68-labelled BRC tracer.

Both scans revealed multiple lymph node metastases and bone metastases in the sternum. MT1-MMP imaging demonstrated tracer uptake in the primary tumor in the lung and lymph node and bone metastases, consistent with FDG imaging. Additionally, the MT1-MMP BRC tracer showed renal excretion, with all other organs showing only negligible tracer uptake. Clear imaging contrast was also observed at early time points.

In an e-poster, Bicycle Therapeutics presented preclinical data demonstrating the suitability of Bicycle molecules to deliver indium to tumors in vivo due to their favorable properties, including specific tumor uptake, rapid tumor penetration and rapid renal elimination. Additionally, imaging showed how the biodistribution profile of BRCs can be optimized to maintain high tumor uptake and retention while significantly reducing kidney uptake and retention. These data build on the body of preclinical data the company has published in this area demonstrating the use of Bicycle molecules to effectively deliver various radioisotopes, such as lutetium and lead, to tumors.

Altogether, the data presented at EANM validate the potential of MT1-MMP as a novel target in the treatment of cancer, demonstrate the translatability of BRC preclinical data and highlight the potential of Bicycle molecules for targeted radionuclide therapy.

The e-poster, "Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates for radioisotope delivery to solid tumors," is available in the Publications section of the Bicycle Therapeutics website.

