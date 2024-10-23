Collaboration with Columbia University demonstrates enhanced bioavailability and impact on mitochondrial function by BPM31510

'Quinomics' technology enables precise bioanalytical and spatial assessment of BPM31510's therapeutic effects

BPM31510 outperforms traditional oral CoQ10 in treating mitochondrial dysfunction

BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first, AI-powered clinical-stage biopharma company focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced a presentation at the 14th Annual MitoCon Conference taking place October 25-27, 2024 in Padova, Italy. The study, conducted in collaboration with the Quinzii lab at Columbia University, highlights BPM31510's unique capabilities in improving function in tissues impacted by mitochondrial diseases, such as primary CoQ10 deficiency.

Using BPGbio's novel "Quinomics" technology, a cutting-edge technology that allows for the precise bioanalytical and spatial measurement of BPM31510 therapeutic effects, the study demonstrated that BPM31510 was able to improve cellular metabolism and visualized how BPM31510 significantly outperformed traditional oral CoQ10 alone in experimental tissues and cells by preserving cell viability and improving mitochondrial function.

"Our proprietary NAi platform, combined with our new Quinomics technology, gives us the ability to measure BPM31510's pharmacodynamic assessment at an unprecedented level," said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. "The integration of AI and advanced omics provides unique insights into mitochondrial function and further validates BPM31510's potential to revolutionize treatments for mitochondrial diseases such as primary CoQ10 deficiency."

Michael A. Kiebish, Ph.D., Vice President of Platform and Translational Sciences at BPGbio, added, "These data illustrate that BPM31510 solves a critical problem in CoQ10 therapeutic development through its formulation. By overcoming the bioavailability and stability challenges of traditional oral CoQ10 therapies, BPM31510 represents a major step forward in mitochondrial-targeted therapies, effectively reversing metabolic dysfunction."

Poster Presentation Details:

Employment of Spatial Omics and Quinomics Technologies for the Advancement of Mitochondrial Targeted Therapeutics

Date and Time: October 25, 2024, 2:00 PM CET

October 25, 2024, 2:00 PM CET Location: Best Western Hotel Galileo Padova, Italy

Best Western Hotel Galileo Padova, Italy Presenter: Michael Kiebish, Ph.D.

Michael Kiebish, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 41

About BPM31510

BPM31510IV is BPGbio's lead candidate in late-stage development for aggressive solid tumors such as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and pancreatic cancer. Other topical and oral formulations of the investigational agent are also being developed as a potential treatment for several rare diseases. The compound has demonstrated a tolerable safety profile and shown potential clinical benefits across multiple disease indications. Validated by BPGbio's NAi Interrogative Biology platform, BPM31510 induces a hallmark shift in the tumor microenvironment (TME) by modulating mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation in aggressive tumors, leading to cancer cell death. In many mitochondrial diseases, restoring CoQ10 levels can overcome the effect of mutations in genes that lead to mitochondrial dysfunction. BPM31510 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for GBM, pancreatic cancer, and epidermolysis bullosa (EB), as well as Rare Pediatric Disease designation for primary CoQ10 deficiency.

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio's novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world's largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

