Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Causal Expands into the UK Market, Welcomes Richard Smith to Lead Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, a leading provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into the UK market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth efforts. Overseeing the UK operations is Richard Smith, who joins Causal to begin scaling the region, along with other major European markets.

Causal IQ Logo

Richard, based in London, comes with a diverse and impressive background across publishing, audio, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and AdTech sectors. Richard's leadership will be instrumental in driving Causal's success in the UK.

"I'm excited and privileged to have the opportunity of bringing the Causal offering to the UK market," said Richard. "It's truly game changing to reboot what a managed service offering can deliver for clients and agencies by focusing on the user experience, and the causation of consumer behavioral change and brand interaction. Having that end-to-end, agnostic capability of building what's needed for any particular challenge or ambition is a breath of fresh air."

Causal's expansion into the UK underscores its commitment to offering innovative, data-driven solutions to clients globally. By establishing a presence in one of the world's leading advertising markets, Causal will continue to empower brands with advanced digital advertising strategies tailored to their unique business objectives.

"We are thrilled to have Richard join our team as we expand into the UK market," said Farshad Fardad, CEO of Causal. "His extensive knowledge and experience make him a tremendous asset, and we are confident that his contributions will provide immediate value to the company."

About Causal
Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliq.com

Press Contact
Sayeh Hirmand, Causal
shirmand@causaliq.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947298/causal_iQ_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/causal-expands-into-the-uk-market-welcomes-richard-smith-to-lead-expansion-302284051.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.