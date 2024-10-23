Causal Expands into the UK Market, Welcomes Richard Smith to Lead Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, a leading provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into the UK market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth efforts. Overseeing the UK operations is Richard Smith, who joins Causal to begin scaling the region, along with other major European markets.

Richard, based in London, comes with a diverse and impressive background across publishing, audio, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and AdTech sectors. Richard's leadership will be instrumental in driving Causal's success in the UK.

"I'm excited and privileged to have the opportunity of bringing the Causal offering to the UK market," said Richard. "It's truly game changing to reboot what a managed service offering can deliver for clients and agencies by focusing on the user experience, and the causation of consumer behavioral change and brand interaction. Having that end-to-end, agnostic capability of building what's needed for any particular challenge or ambition is a breath of fresh air."

Causal's expansion into the UK underscores its commitment to offering innovative, data-driven solutions to clients globally. By establishing a presence in one of the world's leading advertising markets, Causal will continue to empower brands with advanced digital advertising strategies tailored to their unique business objectives.

"We are thrilled to have Richard join our team as we expand into the UK market," said Farshad Fardad, CEO of Causal. "His extensive knowledge and experience make him a tremendous asset, and we are confident that his contributions will provide immediate value to the company."

Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

