

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $901.3 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $740.8 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $977.0 million or $2.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $1.584 billion from $1.337 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



