

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, materials science company Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.75 to $8.90 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.35 to $9.50 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.75 to $8.95 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.50 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.43 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



